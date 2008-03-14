Optical Biosensors - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444531254, 9780080564944

Optical Biosensors

2nd Edition

Today and Tomorrow

Editors: Frances Ligler Chris Taitt
eBook ISBN: 9780080564944
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531254
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th March 2008
Page Count: 712
Description

Optical Biosensors, Second Edition describes the principles of successful systems, examples of applications, and evaluates the advantages and deficiencies of each. It also addresses future developments on two levels: possible improvements in existing systems and emerging technologies that could provide new capabilities in the future. The book is formatted for ease of use and is therefore suitable for scientists and engineers, students and researcher at all levels in the field.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive analysis and review of the underlying principles by optical biosensors
  • Updates and informs on all the latest developments and hot topic areas
  • Evaluates current methods showing the advantages and disadvantages of various systems involved

Readership

Researchers, graduate students and Post Docs and program managers

Table of Contents

Part I: Optical Biosensors: Today - Optrode-Based Fiber Optic Biosensors (Bio-Optrode) (I. Biran, X. Yu and D.R. Walt); Evanescent Wave Fiber Optic Biosensors (G.P. Anderson and C. Rowe Taitt); Planar Waveguides for Fluorescence Biosensors (K. Sapsford, C.R. Taitt and F.S. Ligler); Surface Plasmon Resonance Biosensors (J. Homola, S.S. Yee and D. Myszka); Flow Immunosensors (A.W. Kusterbeck and D.A. Blake); Fluorescence Lifetime Biosensing: Entering the Mainstream (R.B. Thompson); Electrochemiluminescence (M.M. Richter); Plasmonic SERS Molecular Sentinels: A New Biosensing Approach (T. Vo-Dinh); Part II: Optical Biosensors: Tomorrow - Cavity Ring-down Biosensing (P.B. Tarsa and K.K. Lehmann); Cantilever Biosensors (M. Alvarez, K. Zinoviev, M. Moreno and L.M. Lechuga); Protein Microarray Technologies – With an Array of Applications (T.O. Joos, J. Bachmann and J.W. Jacobson); Single Domain Antibodies: Rugged Recognition Elements for Tomorrow’s Biosensors (J.L. Liu, G.P. Anderson, A. Hayhurst and E.R. Goldman); Nucleic Acids for Reagentless Biosensors (E. Jeong Cho, J-W. Lee, M. Rajendran and A.D. Ellington); Imprinted Polymers and their Application in Optical Sensors (S.A. Piletsky and A.P.F. Turner); Nanoparticles for Biosensors (H. Kang, M. O’Donohue, L. Wang, Y.C.Y. Cao and W. Tan); Fluorescence-based Intracellular Sensing (I.L. Medintz and J.B. Delehanty); Microfluidics (A.D. Stroock); Index.

Details

No. of pages:
712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080564944
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531254

About the Editor

Frances Ligler

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Bio/Molecular Science and Engineering, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, USA

Chris Taitt

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Bio/Molecular Science and Engineering, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, DC, USA

