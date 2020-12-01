Opie's Cardiovascular Drugs: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323673617

Opie's Cardiovascular Drugs: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

9th Edition

Author: Deepak L. Bhatt
Paperback ISBN: 9780323673617
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 720
Description

Authoritative, portable, and up to date, Opie’s Cardiovascular Drugs, 9th Edition, is the definitive reference for quick access to frequently used drugs in all phases of care for cardiac patients. Now a part of the Braunwald family of renowned cardiology references, this compact title provides crucial information in an easily accessible format—ideal for cardiologists, residents, cardiology fellows, medical students, nurses, and other cardiac care providers. Updated to include the latest guidelines and evidence-based implications, it offers clear and concise explanations and pertinent clinical facts for all classes of cardiac drugs, as well as all the latest clinical trial results and evidence for the pharmacologic treatment of heart disease.

About the Author

Deepak L. Bhatt

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director of Interventional Cardiovascular Programs, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart and Vascular Center; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

