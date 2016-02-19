Opiate Receptors and the Neurochemical Correlates of Pain
Proceedings of the 3rd Congress of the Hungarian Pharmacological Society, Budapest, 1979
Opiate Receptors and the Neurochemical Correlates of Pain, Volume V, documents the proceedings of the 3rd Congress of the Hungarian Pharmacological Society held in Budapest, 1979. The congress offered a good opportunity to stimulate discussions and exchange of ideas between scientists from various countries who approach the problem of narcotics and pain mechanisms in different ways. The 27 contributions in this volume have enriched knowledge in this rapidly expanding field of pharmacology. This volume begins with a discussion of opiate receptors. The results suggest the interaction of various morphine-like drugs with different opiate receptor populations. The existence in nerve tissue of specific opiate receptors binding morphine and other opioids has led to the assumption of endogenous ligand for opiate receptors. One section of the present volume is devoted to enkephalins and endorphins, their structure-activity relationships, interactions with transmitter and other systems, their behavioral effects, and to factors controlling their release. Some other aspects of nociception; the pathways involved in the mode of action of different types of analgesics, e.g. narcotics and non-narcotics; and their relations to inflammation and active substances, such as prostaglandins and substance P, are discussed from various aspects.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Opiate Receptors
Opiate-A Receptors Relate to Cholinergic and Opiate-B Receptors to Catecholaminergic Neurons
Behavioral and Biochemical Studies on Azidomorphines. I. Behavioral Actions and Antagonism of Abstinence Syndromes
Behavioral and Biochemical Studies on Azidomorphines. II. Action on Opiate and Catecholamine Receptors
A New Model for the Study of Opiate Β Receptors: Isolated Splenic Strips of the Cat
Classification of Multiple Opiate Receptors Involved in Different Animal Tests
The Effects of Azidomorphines on the Opiate Receptor(s) of Guinea-Pig Ileum
In Vitro Studies on the Opiate Receptor Affinity of Fentanyl Analogues
Opiate Receptors in the Brain of Molluscs (Anodonta cygnea. Helix pomatia)
II. Opioid Peptides
Brain and Pituitary Opioid Peptides: Pharmacological Manipulation of Content and Release
In Vivo Active Enkephalin Analogues: Structure-Activity Relationships
Study on the Neuroleptic Activity of Endorphins
Behavioral Effects of a Potent Morphine-like Pentapeptide: (d-met2, pro5)-Enkephalinamide
The Influence of Some Peptides on Morphine Analgetic Effect
Are Plasma Levels of ß-Endorphin Correlated with Adaptation of Humans to Stress Situations?
Involvement of the Opioid Peptidergic System in Biological Responses of Adaptive Significance
Naloxone Enhances Peristalsis in the Guinea-Pig Small Intestine In Vitro. Influence on Different Parameters of Peristalsis
III. Factors Influencing the Actions of Opiates
Neurochemical Basis of Analgesia
Calcium Interactions in Opiate Analgesia, Tolerance and Physical Dependence
The Influence of Methadone Derivatives on the Isolated Myenteric Plexus-Longitudinal Muscle Preparation of the Guinea-Pig Ileum
New Data Concerning the Interaction between Cholinergic Enkephalinergic and Serotoninergic Systems during Analgesia
Effects of Morphine and Naloxone on Catecholamine and Dihydroxyphenyl-Acetic Acid (DOPAC) Content of Individual Brain Nuclei
The Interaction between Narcotic Analgesics and Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
The Role of Metabolic Factors in the Interaction between Opiates and Homopyrimidazols, in the Central Nervous System
The Influence of Opiate Antagonists on the Activity of Sensorimotor Cortical Neurons
IV. Neurotropic Activities and Inflammation
Substance Ρ and Pain Fibers
The Opioid Peptidergic System May Be Involved in the Control of Inflammatory Reactions
Comparison of the Analgetic Action of Inhibitors of PG Synthesis Chinoin-127 and Morphine
Subject Index
