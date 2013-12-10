2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Surgical specialties category!

Get the quick answers you need on every aspect of clinical ophthalmology and apply them in your day-to-day practice. The latest edition of Ophthalmology by Drs. Yanoff and Duker presents practical, expert, concise guidance on nearly every ophthalmic condition and procedure, equipping you to efficiently overcome whatever clinical challenges you may face.

"In summary, the role of clinical electrophysiology of vision in clinical practice is better documented in Yanoff and Duker’s Ophthalmology, 4th Edition than in the introductory textbooks of earlier generations."

Reviewed by: S. E. Brodie, Department of Ophthalmology, Icahn School of Medicine, July 2014