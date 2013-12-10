Ophthalmology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455739844, 9781455750016

Ophthalmology

4th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Myron Yanoff Jay Duker
eBook ISBN: 9781455750016
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739844
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2013
Page Count: 1428
Description

2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Surgical specialties category!

Get the quick answers you need on every aspect of clinical ophthalmology and apply them in your day-to-day practice. The latest edition of Ophthalmology by Drs. Yanoff and Duker presents practical, expert, concise guidance on nearly every ophthalmic condition and procedure, equipping you to efficiently overcome whatever clinical challenges you may face.

"In summary, the role of clinical electrophysiology of vision in clinical practice is better documented in Yanoff and Duker’s Ophthalmology, 4th Edition than in the introductory textbooks of earlier generations."
Reviewed by: S. E. Brodie, Department of Ophthalmology, Icahn School of Medicine, July 2014

Key Features

  • Focus on the clinically actionable information you need thanks to a more streamlined format.

  • Make optimal use of the newest drug therapies, including Anti-VEGF treatment for wet ARMD and bevacizumab treatment for complications of diabetes. 

  • Get authoritative guidance on the newest treatment options for cornea disorders, including evolving ocular surface reconstruction techniques and new cornea procedures such as DSEK. 

  • Take it with you anywhere. Access the full text, video clips, and more online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Genetics

1.1 Fundamentals of Human Genetics

1.2 Molecular Genetics of Selected Ocular Disorders

1.3 Genetic Testing and Genetic Counseling

Part 2: Optics and Refraction

2.1 Visible light

2.2 Physical optics for clinicians

2.3 Light Damage to the Eye

2.4 Principles of lasers

2.5 Optics of the normal eye

2.6 Testing of Refraction

2.7 Contact lenses

2.8 Ophthalmic Instrumentation

2.9 Perspectives on aberrations of the eye

Part 3: Refractive Surgery

3.1 Current concepts, classification, and history of refractive surgery

3.2 Preoperative evaluation for refractive surgery

3.3 Excimer laser photorefractive keratectomy

3.4 Laser Subepithelial Keratomileusis (LASEK) and Epi-LASIK

3.5 LASIK

3.6 Wavefront-based Excimer Laser Refractive Surgery

3.7 Phakic Intraocular Lenses

3.8 Astigmatic and Radial Incisional Keratotomy

3.9 Intrastromal corneal ring segments and collagen crosslinking

3.10 Surgical correction of presbyopia

Part 4: Cornea and Ocular Surface Diseases

Section 1: Basic Principles

4.1 Corneal Anatomy, Physiology and Wound Healing

4.2 Corneal Topography and Wave Front Imaging

Section 2: Congenital Abnormailities

4.3 Congenital Corneal Abnormailities

Section 3: External Diseases

4.4 Blepharitis

4.5 Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus (HZO)

Section 4: Conjunctival Diseases

4.6 Conjunctivitis: infectious and non-infectious

4.7 Allergic Conjunctivitis

4.8 Tumors of Conjunctiva and Cornea

4.9 Pterygium and Conjunctival Degenerations

4.10 Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid/Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid

Section 5: Scleral and Episcleral Diseases

4.11 Episcleritis and Scleritis

Section 6: Corneal Diseases

4.12 Bacterial Keratitis

4.13 Fungal Keratitis

4.14 Parasitic Keratitis

4.15 Herpes Simplex Keratitis

4.16 Peripheral ulcerative keratitis

4.17 Noninfectious Keratitis

4.18 Keratoconus and other Ectasias

4.19 Anterior Corneal Dystrophies

4.20 Stromal Corneal Dystrophies

4.21 Corneal Endothelium

4.22 Corneal Degenerations

4.23 Dry Eye

Section 7: Misc.

4.24 Contact Lens-Related Complications

4.25 Corneal and External Eye Manifestations of Systemic Disease

Section 8: Trauma

4.26 Acid and Alkali Burns

Section 9: Surgery

4.27 Corneal Surgery

4.28 Excimer Laser Treatment of Corneal Pathology

4.29 Conjunctival Surgery

4.30 Endothelial Keratoplasty: Targeted treatment for corneal endothelial dysfunction

4.31 Surgical Ocular Surface Reconstruction

4.32 Management of Corneal Thinning, Melting, and Perforation

Part 5: The Lens

5.1 Basic science of the lens

5.2 Evolution of Intraocular Lens Implantation

5.3 Patient Work-up for Cataract Surgery

5.4 Indications for lens surgery/Indications for application of different lens surgery techniques

5.5 The pharmacotherapy of cataract surgery

5.6 Anesthesia for cataract surgery

5.7 Phacoemulsification

5.8 Refractive aspects of cataract surgery

5.9 Small incision cataract surgery and femtosecond laser

5.10 Manual cataract extraction

5.11 Combined procedures

5.12 Cataract surgery in complicated eyes

5.13 Pediatric cataract surgery

5.14 Complications of cataract surgery

5.15 Outcomes of cataract surgery

5.16 Secondary Cataract

5.17 Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Causes, Morphology and Visual Effects

Part 6: Retina and Vitreous

Section 1: Anatomy

6.1 Structure of the neural retina

6.2 Retinal pigment epithelium

6.3 Retinal and choroidal circulation

6.4 Vitreous anatomy and pathology

Section 2: Ancillary Tests

6.5 Contact B-Scan Ultrasonography

6.6 Fluorescein Angiography and Indocyanine Green Angiography

6.7 Optical Coherence Tomography

6.8 Electrophysiology

Section 3: Basic Principles of Retinal Surgery

6.9 Light and Laser Injury

6.10 Scleral Buckling Surgery

6.11 Vitrectomy

6.12 Intravitreal injections and medication implants

Section 4: Dystrophies

6.13 Progressive and "stationary" inherited retinal degenerations

6.14 Macular dystrophies

6.15 Choroidal dystrophies

6.16 Hereditary vitreoretinopathies

Section 5: Vascular Disorders

6.17 Hyertensive retinopathy

6.18 Retinal Arterial Obstruction

6.19 Venous occlusive disease of the retina

6.20 Retinopathy of prematurity

6.21 Diabetic retinopathy

6.22 Ocular ischemic syndrome

6.23 Hemoglobinopathies

6.24 Coats’ Disease and Retinal Telangiectasia

6.25 Radiation retinopathy and papillopathy

6.26 Proliferative retinopathies

6.27 Retinal arterial macroaneurysms

Section 6: Macular Disorders

6.28 Age-related macular degeneration

6.29 Secondary Causes of Choroidal Neovascularization: Conditions Associated with Breaks in Bruch’s Membrane

6.30 Central Serous Chorioretinopathy

6.31 Macular Hole

6.32 Epiretinal membrane

6.33 Vitreomacular traction syndrome

6.34 Cystoid macular edema

6.35 Coexistent optic nerve and macular abnormalities

Section 7: Retinal Detachment

6.36 Peripheral retinal lesions

6.37 Retinal breaks

6.38 Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

6.39 Serous detachments of the neural retina

6.40 Choroidal hemorrhage

6.41 Proliferative vitreoretinopathy

Section 8: Trauma

6.42 Posterior Segment Ocular Trauma

6.43 Distant trauma with posterior segment effects

6.44 Retinal Toxicity of Systemically Administered Drugs

Part 7: Uveitis and Other Intraocular Inflammations

Section 1: Basic Principles

7.1 Anatomy of the uvea

7.2 Mechanisms of uveitis

7.3 General approach to the uveitis patient and treatment strategies

Section 2: Infectious Causes of Uveitis--Viral

7.4 Herpes and other viral infections

7.5 Ocular infections with cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Section 3: Infectious Causes of Uveitis--Bacterial

7.6 Syphilitic and other spirochetal uveitis

7.7 Tuberculosis, leprosy and brucellosis

7.8 Cat scratch and Whipple’s disease: Bartonella-related infectious uveitis

7.9 Endophthalmitis

Section 4: Infectious Causes of Uveitis--Fungal

7.10 Histoplasmosis

7.11 Fungal Endophthalmitis

Section 5: Infectious Causes of Uveitis--Protozoal and Parasitic

7.12 Ocular toxoplasmosis

7.13 Posterior parasitic uveitis

Section 6: Uveitis Associated With Systemic Disease

7.14 Uveitis related to HLA-B27

7.15 Sarcoidosis

7.16 Behçets disease

7.17 Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease

Section 7: Traumatic Uveitis

7.18 Phacogenic uveitis

7.19 Sympathetic uveitis

Section 8: Uveitis of Unknown Causes

7.20 Idiopathic and other anterior uveitis syndromes

7.21 Pars planitis and other intermediate uveitis

7.22 Posterior Uveitis of Unknown Cause-White Spot Syndromes

Section 9: Masquerade Syndromes

7.23 Masquerade Syndromes: Neoplasms

Part 8: Intraocular Tumors

Section 1: Malignant and Intraocular Tumors

8.1 Retinoblastoma

8.2 Uveal Melanoma

8.3 Metastatic Cancer to the Eye

8.4 Lymphoma and Leukemia

8.5 Medulloepithelioma

Section 2: Benign Intraocular Tumors

8.6 Uveal Nevus

8.7 Choroidal Hemangiomas

8.8 Choroidal Osteoma

8.9 Astrocytoma of Retina

8.10 Hemangiomas of Retina

8.11 Combined Hamartoma of Retina

8.12 Hypertrophy of Retinal Pigment Epithelium

Section 3: Phakomatoses

8.13 Phakomatoses

Part 9: Neuro-ophthalmology

Section 1: Imaging in Neuro-Ophthalmology

9.1 Principles of imaging in neuro-ophthalmology

9.2 Optical coherence tomography in neuro-ophthalmology

Section 2: The Afferent Visual System

9.3 Anatomy and physiology

9.4 Differentiation of Optic Nerve from Macular Retinal Disease

9.5 Congenital optic disc anomalies

9.6 Papilledema and raised intracranial pressure

9.7 Inflammatory optic neuropathies and neuroretinitis

9.8 Ischemic Optic Neuropathies

9.9 Hereditary, nutritional, and toxic optic atrophies

9.10 Prechiasmal pathways - compression by optic nerve and sheath tumors

9.11 Traumatic optic neuropathies

9.12 Optic chiasm, parasellar region, and pituitary fossa

9.13 Retrochiasmal pathways, higher cortical function, and nonorganic visual loss

Section 3: The Efferent Visual System

9.14 Disorders of supranuclear control of ocular motility

9.15 Nuclear and fascicular disorders of eye movement

9.16 Paresis of isolated and multiple cranial nerves and painful ophthalmoplegia

9.17 Disorders of the neuromuscular junction

9.18 Ocular myopathies

9.19 Nystagmus, saccadic intrusions, and oscillations

9.20 The Pupils

9.21 Presbyopia and loss of accommodation

Section 4: The Brain

9.22 Headache and facial pain

9.23 Tumors, infections, inflammations, and neurodegenerations

Section 5: Neuro-Ophthalmologic Emergencies

9.24 Urgent Neuro-Ophthalmic Disorders

9.25 Trauma, drugs, and toxins

9.26 Vascular disorders

Part 10: Glaucoma

Section 1: Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Glaucoma

10.1 Epidemiology of glaucoma

10.2 Screening for glaucoma

10.3 Mechanisms of glaucoma

Section 2: Evaluation and Diagnosis

10.4 Clinical examination of glaucoma

10.5 Visual Field Testing in Glaucoma

10.6 Advanced Psychophysical Tests for Glaucoma

10.7 Optic Nerve Analysis

10.8 Optic nerve blood flow measurement

10.9 Ocular Hypertension

Section 3: Specific Types of Glaucoma

10.10 Primary open angle glaucoma

10.11 Normal-Tension Glaucoma

10.12 Angle-closure glaucoma

10.13 Glaucoma Associated with Pseudoexfoliation Syndrome

10.14 Pigmentary glaucoma

10.15 Neovascular glaucoma

10.16 Inflammatory and Corticosteroid-Induced Glaucoma

10.17 Glaucoma Associated With Ocular Trauma

10.18 Glaucoma With Raised Episcleral Venous Pressure

10.19 Aqueous misdirection syndrome

10.20 Glaucomas Secondary to Abnormalities of the Cornea, Iris, Retina and Intraocular Tumors

10.21 Congenital Glaucoma

Section 4: Therapy

10.22 When to treat glaucoma

10.23 Which therapy to use in glaucoma?

10.24 Current medical management of glaucoma

10.25 Laser Trabeculoplasty and Laser Peripheral Iridectomy

10.26 Cyclodestructive procedures in glaucoma

10.27 Goniotomy and Trabeculotomy

10.28 Minimally Invasive and Nonpenetrating Glaucoma Surgeries

10.29 Trabeculectomy

10.30 Antifibrotic agents in glaucoma surgery

10.31 Drainage implants

10.32 Complications of glaucoma surgery and their management

10.33 Genes associated with Human Glaucoma

10.34 Evidence-based medicine in glaucoma

Part 11: Pediatric and Adult Strabismus

Section 1: Basic Science

11.1 Anatomy and physiology of the extraocular muscles and surrounding tissues

Section 2: Evaluation and Diagnosis

11.2 Evaluating vision in preverbal and preliterate infants and children

11.3 Examination of ocular alignment and eye movements

11.4 Sensory adaptations in strabismus

Section 3: Ocular Manifestations

11.5 Sensory status in strabismus

11.6 Esotropia

11.7 Exotropia

11.8 Oblique muscle dysfunctions

11.9 Alphabet-pattern strabismus

11.10 Paralytic strabismus

11.11 Other vertical strabismus forms

11.12 Amblyopia

Section 4: Treatment

11.13 Forms of nonsurgical strabismus management

11.14 Techniques of strabismus surgery

Part 12: Orbit and Oculoplastics

Section 1: Orbital Anatomy and Imaging

12.1 Clinical anatomy of the eyelids

12.2 Clinical anatomy of the orbit

12.3 Orbital imaging techniques

Section 2: Eyelids

12.4 Eyelid retraction

12.5 Blepharoptosis

12.6 Entropion

12.7 Ectropion

12.8 Essential blepharospasm

12.9 Benign eyelid lesions

12.10 Eyelid malignancies

12.11 Eyelid trauma and reconstruction techniques

Section 3: Orbit and Lacrimal Gland

12.12 Orbital diseases

12.13 Orbital surgery

12.14 Enucleation, evisceration, and exenteration

12.15 The Lacrimal drainage system

Section 4: Periorbital Aesthetic Procedures

12.16 Cosmetic blepharoplasty and browplasty

12.17 Injectable skin fillers

12.18 Cosmetic Wrinkle Reduction with Botulinum Toxin

Index

About the Author

Myron Yanoff

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Jay Duker

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, New England Eye Center, Chairman and Professor of Ophthalmology, Tufts Medical Center, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts

Reviews

"This is a comprehensive up-to-date text. It will appeal to anyone interested in acquiring a better understanding of the mechanism of ocular disease, its clinical presentation, diagnostic testing, and management. There is little to criticize and much to praise in this latest tome that will only further enhance the legacy of Yanoff and Duker’s Ophthalmology." Optometry And Vision Science Vol. 91, No. 7

"This book was first published in 1999 and it continues to be one of the premier references in ophthalmology… It is written by outstanding authors and covers all topics in ophthalmology." - Doody Book Review, 2014

