Ophthalmology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702030598, 9780702050718

Ophthalmology

3rd Edition

An Illustrated Colour Text

Authors: Mark Batterbury Brad Bowling Conor Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9780702050718
eBook ISBN: 9780702057557
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd September 2009
Table of Contents

Basic principles. Diseases. Special topics in ophthalmology. Clinical decision-making.

Key Features

  • Presents the core knowledge of ophthalmology and disorders of the eye, with a wealth of friendly features and superb illustrations.
  • Relates structure to function in accordance with the approach that most of today's courses take.
  • Tackles the common difficulties of diagnosis and management, such as acute red eye, sudden vision loss, and spots before the eyes, in the clinical decision-making section.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702050718
eBook ISBN:
9780702057557

About the Authors

Mark Batterbury Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, St Paul's Eye Unit, Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust, Director of Clinical Studies and Honorary Lecturer, Department of Eye and Vision Science, University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK

Brad Bowling Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Ophthalmologist, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Conor Murphy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital, Dublin, Ireland

