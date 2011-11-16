Ophthalmic Ultrasonography
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Written by and for ophthalmologists and ophthalmic ultrasound technicians, Ophthalmic Ultrasonography -- by Arun D. Singh, MD and Brandy C. Hayden, BSc, ROUB -- provides all the guidance you need to make optimal use of this imaging technique to evaluate diabetes-related ocular disorders, cataracts, macular degeneration, and much more. Its unparalleled image collection and detailed video clips capture the characteristic ultrasound presentation of a full range of ocular disorders. An easily searchable, atlas-style format and online access to the complete text at www.expertconsult.com make this the perfect "how-to" guide for honing your skills and obtaining accurate diagnoses!
Key Features
- Broaden your knowledge and sharpen your skills with comprehensive coverage of ultrasound applications across all sub-specialties in ophthalmology including cornea, glaucoma, retina, pediatric, tumors, and trauma.
- See how ultrasound compares to images captured via other modalities such as OCT through numerous side-by-side examples.
- Master the fundamentals of ultrasound with chapters devoted to exam techniques, practical considerations, and effective equipment use for optimal scan results.
- See how the full spectrum of diseases present through more than 400 high-quality images - half devoted to ultrasound and half devoted to color clinical images and examples of other imaging techniques.
- Employ the very latest ultrasound technology such as high-resolution screening, ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM), and Doppler techniques.
- Observe sonographic evaluations in real time with 20 video clips that demonstrate key techniques and findings.
- Access the full text online including tables, figures, images, videos, and more at www.expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
1 Theoretical Considerations
2 Practical Considerations
3 Clinical Methods: A, B Scans
4 Clinical Methods: Ultrasound Biomicroscopy
5 Doppler and Contrast Agents
6 Digital Ultrasound Biomicroscopy
7 Ocular Biometry
8 Corneal Diseases
9 Glaucoma
10 Vitreoretinal Diseases
11 Intraocular Tumors
12 Ocular Inflammatory Diseases
13 Optic Nerve Diseases
14 Ocular Prenatal Imaging
15 Pediatric Eye Diseases
16 Ocular Trauma
17 Ocular Laboratory Applications
18 Ocular Ultrasound Guided Anesthesia
19 Future Considerations
GL Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 16th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733446
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315203
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437726367
About the Author
Arun Singh
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Department of Ophthalmic Oncology, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland OH, USA
Brandy Lorek
Brandy C Hayden BSc CDOS ROUB
Director of Ophthalmic Ultrasonography
Cole Eye Institute
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland, OH, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH