Ophthalmic Surgery: Principles and Practice - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437722505, 9781455712335

Ophthalmic Surgery: Principles and Practice

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: George Spaeth Helen Danesh-Meyer Ivan Goldberg Anselm Kampik
eBook ISBN: 9781455712335
eBook ISBN: 9780323248969
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Page Count: 696
Description

Ophthalmic Surgery, edited by Drs. George Spaeth, Helen Danesh-Meyer, Ivan Goldberg, and Anselm Kampik, provides the detailed, full-color, step-by-step guidance you need to master essential ophthalmic surgery procedures. The international team of expert editors and contributors present coverage of the latest surgical developments and video demonstrations of key techniques across subspecialties, including cataract, cornea, refractive, glaucoma, oculoplastic, extra-ocular muscle, vitreoretinal, and ocular tumor procedures. What’s more, the fully searchable text, procedural videos, and a downloadable image gallery are all online at www.expertconsult.com, making this multimedia resource the key to performing confidently in the operating room.

Key Features

  • Refer to the most important steps in each procedure quickly and easily with an appendix of step-by-step hand notes.

  • Perform a wide variety of procedures with confidence using the focused coverage that pinpoints essential information and avoids extraneous details.

  • Get comprehensive coverage across key subspecialties—oculoplastic, strabismus, cornea, refractive, cataract, glaucoma, ocular tumors, and vitreoretinal—and master the basics for every common procedure.

Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455712335
eBook ISBN:
9780323248969

About the Author

George Spaeth

Affiliations and Expertise

Emititus Director, William and Anna Goldberg Glaucoma Service and Research Laboratories; Louis J. Esposito Research Professor, Wills Eye Hospital/Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA

Helen Danesh-Meyer

Affiliations and Expertise

Sir William and Lady Stevenson Professor of Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand

Ivan Goldberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor and Head, Glaucoma Unit, University of Sydney & Sydney Eye Hospital; Director, Eye Associates, Sydney, Australia

Anselm Kampik

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, Ludwig Maximilians University, Munich, Germany

Reviews

"In summary, this is an excellent companion to every ophthalmic surgeon, in which he/she can find interesting tips to master surgery and be updated in subspecialties other than his."

Graefes Archive Clinical Experimental Ophthalmology, March 2013

