Ophthalmic Surgery: Principles and Practice
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Ophthalmic Surgery, edited by Drs. George Spaeth, Helen Danesh-Meyer, Ivan Goldberg, and Anselm Kampik, provides the detailed, full-color, step-by-step guidance you need to master essential ophthalmic surgery procedures. The international team of expert editors and contributors present coverage of the latest surgical developments and video demonstrations of key techniques across subspecialties, including cataract, cornea, refractive, glaucoma, oculoplastic, extra-ocular muscle, vitreoretinal, and ocular tumor procedures. What’s more, the fully searchable text, procedural videos, and a downloadable image gallery are all online at www.expertconsult.com, making this multimedia resource the key to performing confidently in the operating room.
Key Features
- Refer to the most important steps in each procedure quickly and easily with an appendix of step-by-step hand notes.
- Perform a wide variety of procedures with confidence using the focused coverage that pinpoints essential information and avoids extraneous details.
- Get comprehensive coverage across key subspecialties—oculoplastic, strabismus, cornea, refractive, cataract, glaucoma, ocular tumors, and vitreoretinal—and master the basics for every common procedure.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 29th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712335
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248969
About the Author
George Spaeth
Affiliations and Expertise
Emititus Director, William and Anna Goldberg Glaucoma Service and Research Laboratories; Louis J. Esposito Research Professor, Wills Eye Hospital/Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA
Helen Danesh-Meyer
Affiliations and Expertise
Sir William and Lady Stevenson Professor of Ophthalmology, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand
Ivan Goldberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor and Head, Glaucoma Unit, University of Sydney & Sydney Eye Hospital; Director, Eye Associates, Sydney, Australia
Anselm Kampik
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, Ludwig Maximilians University, Munich, Germany
Reviews
"In summary, this is an excellent companion to every ophthalmic surgeon, in which he/she can find interesting tips to master surgery and be updated in subspecialties other than his."
Graefes Archive Clinical Experimental Ophthalmology, March 2013