Comprehensive yet concise, Ophthalmic Genetic Diseases: A Quick Reference Guide to the Eye and External Ocular Adnexa Abnormalities, by Dr. Natario L. Couser, provides current, clinically focused information on more than 400 genetic eye diseases. This first-of-its-kind title is a useful resource for busy medical students, residents, or fellows, and is a handy quick reference for practicing ophthalmologists, geneticists, genetic counselors, pediatricians, optometrists, and other healthcare professionals who evaluate and manage patients with genetic eye diseases.