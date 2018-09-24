Ophthalmic Genetic Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654142, 9780323654159

Ophthalmic Genetic Diseases

1st Edition

A Quick Reference Guide to the Eye and External Ocular Adnexa Abnormalities

Editors: Natario L. Couser
eBook ISBN: 9780323654159
Paperback ISBN: 9780323654142
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th September 2018
Page Count: 198
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Comprehensive yet concise, Ophthalmic Genetic Diseases: A Quick Reference Guide to the Eye and External Ocular Adnexa Abnormalities, by Dr. Natario L. Couser, provides current, clinically focused information on more than 400 genetic eye diseases. This first-of-its-kind title is a useful resource for busy medical students, residents, or fellows, and is a handy quick reference for practicing ophthalmologists, geneticists, genetic counselors, pediatricians, optometrists, and other healthcare professionals who evaluate and manage patients with genetic eye diseases.

Table of Contents

Ophthalmic Genetic Diseases

Dedication, Contributor Bios, Preface

1. Eye Abnormalities in Patients with Chromosome Disorders

2. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Anterior Segment, Eyelids and External Ocular Adnexa

3. Eye Genetic Abnormalities with Anophthalmia, Microphthalmia, and Colobomas

4. Craniofacial Syndromes and Conditions

5. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Cornea

6. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Crystalline Lens

7. Eye Genetic Abnormalities with Glaucoma

8. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of Ocular Motility

9. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Optic Nerve and Color Vision

10. Neurocutaneous Syndromes (Phakomatoses)

11. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Retina and Choroid

Glossary

Appendix I: Resources

Appendix II: Eye Genetic Disorder by Clinical Sign

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323654159
Paperback ISBN:
9780323654142

About the Editor

Natario L. Couser

Assistant Professor, Childrens' Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Department of Ophthamology; Richmond, VA, United States

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.