Ophthalmic Genetic Diseases
1st Edition
A Quick Reference Guide to the Eye and External Ocular Adnexa Abnormalities
Description
Comprehensive yet concise, Ophthalmic Genetic Diseases: A Quick Reference Guide to the Eye and External Ocular Adnexa Abnormalities, by Dr. Natario L. Couser, provides current, clinically focused information on more than 400 genetic eye diseases. This first-of-its-kind title is a useful resource for busy medical students, residents, or fellows, and is a handy quick reference for practicing ophthalmologists, geneticists, genetic counselors, pediatricians, optometrists, and other healthcare professionals who evaluate and manage patients with genetic eye diseases.
Table of Contents
Dedication, Contributor Bios, Preface
1. Eye Abnormalities in Patients with Chromosome Disorders
2. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Anterior Segment, Eyelids and External Ocular Adnexa
3. Eye Genetic Abnormalities with Anophthalmia, Microphthalmia, and Colobomas
4. Craniofacial Syndromes and Conditions
5. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Cornea
6. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Crystalline Lens
7. Eye Genetic Abnormalities with Glaucoma
8. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of Ocular Motility
9. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Optic Nerve and Color Vision
10. Neurocutaneous Syndromes (Phakomatoses)
11. Eye Genetic Abnormalities of the Retina and Choroid
Glossary
Appendix I: Resources
Appendix II: Eye Genetic Disorder by Clinical Sign
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 24th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323654159
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323654142
About the Editor
Natario L. Couser
Assistant Professor, Childrens' Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Department of Ophthamology; Richmond, VA, United States