Ophthalmic Drugs

5th Edition

Diagnostic and Therapeutic Uses

Authors: Graham Hopkins Richard Pearson
eBook ISBN: 9780702034978
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688642
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th October 2006
Page Count: 344
Description

Completely updated and revised, this classic book provides the essential information on ocular therapeutics for the modern optometrist. Retaining all the features that made previous editions so popular, the new fifth edition continues to provide a basic grounding in pharmacological principles and drug types, before moving on to illustrate the scope of ocular therapeutics in the management of common acute conditions affecting the anterior segment of the eye. Throughout the text there are numerous new clinical notes and ready-reference tables, making for greater ease of use than ever before.

Table of Contents

I General Principles

1 General pharmacological principles
2 Ocular autonomic innervation
3 Basic microbiology
4 Ophthalmic dosage forms
5 Factors affecting the choice of diagnostic drugs

II Diagnostic Drugs and Products used in Optometry

6 Cycloplegics
7 Mydriatics
8 Miotics
9 Local anaesthetics
10 Stains
11 Contact lens solutions

III Therapeutic Drugs and their Uses

12 Drugs for the treatment of infections
13 Anti-inflammatory agents
14 Drugs for the treatment of glaucoma
15 Artificial tears and ocular lubricants
16 Indications and contra-indications for ophthalmic drugs
17 Ocular first aid

IV Adverse Effects

18 Drug interactions
19 Adverse ocular reactions to systemic drug treatment

Appendix UK Law

About the Author

Graham Hopkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Pharmacist, Cheltenham, UK

Richard Pearson

Affiliations and Expertise

Optometrist, Tonbridge, UK

