Ophthalmic Drugs

Completely updated and revised, this classic book provides the essential information on ocular therapeutics for the modern optometrist. Retaining all the features that made previous editions so popular, the new fifth edition continues to provide a basic grounding in pharmacological principles and drug types, before moving on to illustrate the scope of ocular therapeutics in the management of common acute conditions affecting the anterior segment of the eye. Throughout the text there are numerous new clinical notes and ready-reference tables, making for greater ease of use than ever before.