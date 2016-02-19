Operators and Representation Theory, Volume 147
1st Edition
Canonical Models for Algebras of Operators Arising in Quantum Mechanics
Table of Contents
Background Material. 1. Introduction and Overview. 2. Definitions and Terminology. 3. Operators in Hilbert Space. 4. The Imprimitivity Theorem. Algebras of Operators on Hilbert Space. 5. Domains of Representations. 6. Operators in the Enveloping Algebra. 7. Spectral Theory. Covariant Representations and Connections. 8. Infinite-Dimensional Lie Algebras. Appendix: Integrability of Lie Algebras. Bibliography. Index.
Description
Historically, operator theory and representation theory both originated with the advent of quantum mechanics. The interplay between the subjects has been and still is active in a variety of areas.
This volume focuses on representations of the universal enveloping algebra, covariant representations in general, and infinite-dimensional Lie algebras in particular. It also provides new applications of recent results on integrability of finite-dimensional Lie algebras. As a central theme, it is shown that a number of recent developments in operator algebras may be handled in a particularly elegant manner by the use of Lie algebras, extensions, and projective representations. In several cases, this Lie algebraic approach to questions in mathematical physics and C*-algebra theory is new; for example, the Lie algebraic treatment of the spectral theory of curved magnetic field Hamiltonians, the treatment of irrational rotation type algebras, and the Virasoro algebra.
Also examined are C*-algebraic methods used (in non-traditional ways) in the study of representations of infinite-dimensional Lie algebras and their extensions, and the methods developed by A. Connes and M.A. Rieffel for the study of the Yang-Mills problem.
Cutting across traditional separations between fields of specialization, the book addresses a broad audience of graduate students and researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1988
- Published:
- 1st December 1987
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080872582