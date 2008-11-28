Operative Techniques: Total Knee Replacement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416049845, 9781455727162

Operative Techniques: Total Knee Replacement

1st Edition

Book, Website and DVD

Authors: Arlen Hanssen W. Norman Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781455727162
eBook ISBN: 9780323246798
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th November 2008
Page Count: 560
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This multimedia resource offers you all the how-to guidance you need to perform all of the latest and best techniques in total knee replacement. The complete, lavishly illustrated volume is made even better with a state-of-the-art companion web site! With chapters on such hot topics as cementless fixation, quadriceps sparing MIS TKR, unicompartmental TKR, soft tissue balancing, and extensor mechanism allografting, you, as well as the members of your cross-disciplinary team, will appreciate the clear and concise, but detailed and visual approach of this atlas and video collection. The result is a detailed, easy-to-use reference that no orthopaedic surgeon should be without.

Key Features

  • Stay on top of your field with detailed discussions of the hottest topics, including cementless fixation, quadriceps sparing MIS TKR, unicompartmental TKR, soft tissue balancing, extensor mechanism allografting, and much more!
  • Search the book online with full-text web access and links to PubMed.
  • Watch experts perform key techniques via video clips online and on the included DVD.
  • See exactly what to do using step-by-step intraoperative photos demonstrating each technique and radiographs showing presenting problems and post-surgical outcomes.
  • See cases as they present in real life using full-color photographs and interpretive diagrams that highlight key anatomical structures.
  • Improve the quality of your technique and optimize outcomes with pearls and pitfalls from the authors.
  • Be more thoroughly prepared with important details on positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants.
  • Get just the information and guidance you need with the book’s hands-on, clinical emphasis.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455727162
eBook ISBN:
9780323246798

About the Authors

Arlen Hanssen Author

W. Norman Scott Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, New York University Langone Medical Center, Hospital for Joint Diseases, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University, Founding Director, Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.