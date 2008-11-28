Operative Techniques: Total Knee Replacement

This multimedia resource offers you all the how-to guidance you need to perform all of the latest and best techniques in total knee replacement. The complete, lavishly illustrated volume is made even better with a state-of-the-art companion web site! With chapters on such hot topics as cementless fixation, quadriceps sparing MIS TKR, unicompartmental TKR, soft tissue balancing, and extensor mechanism allografting, you, as well as the members of your cross-disciplinary team, will appreciate the clear and concise, but detailed and visual approach of this atlas and video collection. The result is a detailed, easy-to-use reference that no orthopaedic surgeon should be without.