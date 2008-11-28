Operative Techniques: Total Knee Replacement
1st Edition
Book, Website and DVD
Description
This multimedia resource offers you all the how-to guidance you need to perform all of the latest and best techniques in total knee replacement. The complete, lavishly illustrated volume is made even better with a state-of-the-art companion web site! With chapters on such hot topics as cementless fixation, quadriceps sparing MIS TKR, unicompartmental TKR, soft tissue balancing, and extensor mechanism allografting, you, as well as the members of your cross-disciplinary team, will appreciate the clear and concise, but detailed and visual approach of this atlas and video collection. The result is a detailed, easy-to-use reference that no orthopaedic surgeon should be without.
Key Features
- Stay on top of your field with detailed discussions of the hottest topics, including cementless fixation, quadriceps sparing MIS TKR, unicompartmental TKR, soft tissue balancing, extensor mechanism allografting, and much more!
- Search the book online with full-text web access and links to PubMed.
- Watch experts perform key techniques via video clips online and on the included DVD.
- See exactly what to do using step-by-step intraoperative photos demonstrating each technique and radiographs showing presenting problems and post-surgical outcomes.
- See cases as they present in real life using full-color photographs and interpretive diagrams that highlight key anatomical structures.
- Improve the quality of your technique and optimize outcomes with pearls and pitfalls from the authors.
- Be more thoroughly prepared with important details on positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants.
- Get just the information and guidance you need with the book’s hands-on, clinical emphasis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 28th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727162
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246798
About the Authors
Arlen Hanssen Author
W. Norman Scott Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, New York University Langone Medical Center, Hospital for Joint Diseases, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University, Founding Director, Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, New York, NY