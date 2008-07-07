Operative Techniques: Sports Knee Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416043973, 9781455746460

Operative Techniques: Sports Knee Surgery

1st Edition

Book, Website and DVD

Authors: Mark Miller Brian Cole Andrew Cosgarea Jon Sekiya
eBook ISBN: 9781455746460
eBook ISBN: 9781455727179
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th July 2008
Page Count: 544
Description

This multimedia resource offers you all the how-to step-by-step guidance you need to perform all of the latest and best techniques in sports knee surgery. The complete, lavishly illustrated volume is made even better with a state-of-the-art companion web site! With chapters on such hot topics as knee arthroscopy and meniscus, articular cartilage procedures, knee ligament procedures, and patellofemoral procedures, you will appreciate the clear and concise, detailed, and visual approach of this atlas and video collection. Large full-color intraoperative photos, diagrammable illustrations, dedicated website, and companion DVD demonstrate the full range of procedures. This short, accessible multimedia resource shows you what you need to know and how to do it all. The result is a detailed, easy-to-use reference that no orthopedic surgeon should be without.
Key Features

  • Includes full-text web access so you can search the text online and surgical video clips that let you see the experts perform the techniques and perfect your own.
  • Discusses pearls and pitfalls with an emphasis on optimizing outcomes to improve the quality of your technique and learn the expert’s approach to getting the best results.
  • Outlines positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants to give you a step-by-step guide for every procedure.
  • Provides post-operative care and expected outcomes including potential complications and brief notes on controversies and supporting evidence to give you important details about patient-focused surgery.
  • Highlights key anatomies with color photos and illustrations as well as diagrams that present cases as they appear in real life to help you see every detail with clarity.

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455746460
eBook ISBN:
9781455727179

About the Authors

Mark Miller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Brian Cole Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedics Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois

Andrew Cosgarea Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Jon Sekiya Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Larry S. Matthews Collegiate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Associate Professor, MedSport--University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

