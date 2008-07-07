Operative Techniques: Sports Knee Surgery

This multimedia resource offers you all the how-to step-by-step guidance you need to perform all of the latest and best techniques in sports knee surgery. The complete, lavishly illustrated volume is made even better with a state-of-the-art companion web site! With chapters on such hot topics as knee arthroscopy and meniscus, articular cartilage procedures, knee ligament procedures, and patellofemoral procedures, you will appreciate the clear and concise, detailed, and visual approach of this atlas and video collection. Large full-color intraoperative photos, diagrammable illustrations, dedicated website, and companion DVD demonstrate the full range of procedures. This short, accessible multimedia resource shows you what you need to know and how to do it all. The result is a detailed, easy-to-use reference that no orthopedic surgeon should be without.

