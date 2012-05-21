Operative Techniques: Spine Surgery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437715200, 9781455733781

Operative Techniques: Spine Surgery

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Alexander Vaccaro Eli Baron
eBook ISBN: 9781455733781
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st May 2012
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

Section I: Cervical Spine

1. Closed Cervical Skeletal Tong Placement and Reduction Techniques

2. Halo Placement in the Pediatric and Adult Patient

3. Anterior Odontoid Resection: The Transoral Approach

4. Odontoid Screw Fixation

5. Anterior C1-C2 Arthrodesis: Lateral Approach of Barbour and Whitesides

6. Anterior Cervical Corpectomy/Diskectomy

7. Anterior Resection of Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament

8. Anterior Cervical Disk Arthroplasty

9. Occipital-Cervical Fusion

10. C2 Translaminar Screw Fixation

11. Posterior C1-C2 Fusion: Harms and Magerl Techniques

12. Cervical Spine: Lateral Mass Screw Fixation

13. Cervical Pedicle Screw Fixation

14. Posterior Cervical Osteotomy Techniques

15. Posterior Cervical Laminoplasty

Section II: Thoracic Spine

16. Anterior Thoracic Diskectomy and Corpectomy

17. Anterior Thoracolumbar Spinal Fusion via Open Approach for Idiopathic Scoliosis

18. Operative Management of Scheuermann’s Kyphosis

19. Resection of Intradural Intramedullary or Extramedullary Spinal Tumors

20. Endoscopic Thoracic Diskectomy

21. VEPTR Opening Wedge Thoracostomy for Congenital Spinal Deformities

22. Posterior Thoracolumbar Fusion Techniques for Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis

23. Thoracoplasty for Rib Deformity

24. Complete Vertebral Resection for Primary Spinal Tumors

Section III: Lumbar Spine

25. Sacropelvic Fixation

26. Posterior Far Lateral Disk Herniation

27. The Lateral Extracavitary Approach for Vertebrectomy

28. Osteotomy Techniques (Smith-Petersen and Pedicle Subtraction) for Fixed Sagittal Imbalance

29. Spondylolysis Repair

30. Surgical Treatment of High-Grade Spondylolisthesis

31. Interspinous Process Motion-Sparing Implant

32. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion

33. Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion

34. Transpsoas Approach for Thoracolumbar Interbody Fusion

35. Lumbar Total Disk Arthroplasty

36. Kyphoplasty

37. Minimally Invasive Exposure Techniques of the Lumbar Spine

38. Hemivertebrae Resection

39. Lumbar Internal Laminectomy

40. Minimally Invasive Presacral Retroperitoneal Approach for Lumbosacral Axial Instrumentation

Spine Surgery, 2nd Edition delivers step-by-step, multimedia guidance to help you master the must-know techniques in this field. Part of the popular and practical Operative Techniques series, this orthopaedics reference focuses on individual procedures, each presented in a highly visual, easy-to-follow format for quick reference.

  • Access the entire text, fully searchable, online at www.expertconsult.com.
  • Concentrate on precisely the information you need with brief, highly illustrated coverage of each surgical technique, complemented with just the right amount of relevant science.
  • Find the answers you need quickly and easily with a strictly templated format for consistent and rapid visual reference.

Alexander Vaccaro Author

The Everrett J. and Marion Gordon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery; Professor of Neurosurgery, Co-Director of the Delaware Valley Spinal Cord Injury Center; Co-Chief Spine Surgery, Co-Director Spine Surgery; Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Institute, Philadelphia, PA

Eli Baron Author

Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Cedars-Sinai Institute for Spinal Disorders, Los Angeles, CA

