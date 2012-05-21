Operative Techniques: Spine Surgery
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Cervical Spine
1. Closed Cervical Skeletal Tong Placement and Reduction Techniques
2. Halo Placement in the Pediatric and Adult Patient
3. Anterior Odontoid Resection: The Transoral Approach
4. Odontoid Screw Fixation
5. Anterior C1-C2 Arthrodesis: Lateral Approach of Barbour and Whitesides
6. Anterior Cervical Corpectomy/Diskectomy
7. Anterior Resection of Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
8. Anterior Cervical Disk Arthroplasty
9. Occipital-Cervical Fusion
10. C2 Translaminar Screw Fixation
11. Posterior C1-C2 Fusion: Harms and Magerl Techniques
12. Cervical Spine: Lateral Mass Screw Fixation
13. Cervical Pedicle Screw Fixation
14. Posterior Cervical Osteotomy Techniques
15. Posterior Cervical Laminoplasty
Section II: Thoracic Spine
16. Anterior Thoracic Diskectomy and Corpectomy
17. Anterior Thoracolumbar Spinal Fusion via Open Approach for Idiopathic Scoliosis
18. Operative Management of Scheuermann’s Kyphosis
19. Resection of Intradural Intramedullary or Extramedullary Spinal Tumors
20. Endoscopic Thoracic Diskectomy
21. VEPTR Opening Wedge Thoracostomy for Congenital Spinal Deformities
22. Posterior Thoracolumbar Fusion Techniques for Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
23. Thoracoplasty for Rib Deformity
24. Complete Vertebral Resection for Primary Spinal Tumors
Section III: Lumbar Spine
25. Sacropelvic Fixation
26. Posterior Far Lateral Disk Herniation
27. The Lateral Extracavitary Approach for Vertebrectomy
28. Osteotomy Techniques (Smith-Petersen and Pedicle Subtraction) for Fixed Sagittal Imbalance
29. Spondylolysis Repair
30. Surgical Treatment of High-Grade Spondylolisthesis
31. Interspinous Process Motion-Sparing Implant
32. Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
33. Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion
34. Transpsoas Approach for Thoracolumbar Interbody Fusion
35. Lumbar Total Disk Arthroplasty
36. Kyphoplasty
37. Minimally Invasive Exposure Techniques of the Lumbar Spine
38. Hemivertebrae Resection
39. Lumbar Internal Laminectomy
40. Minimally Invasive Presacral Retroperitoneal Approach for Lumbosacral Axial Instrumentation
Description
Spine Surgery, 2nd Edition delivers step-by-step, multimedia guidance to help you master the must-know techniques in this field. Part of the popular and practical Operative Techniques series, this orthopaedics reference focuses on individual procedures, each presented in a highly visual, easy-to-follow format for quick reference.
Key Features
- Concentrate on precisely the information you need with brief, highly illustrated coverage of each surgical technique, complemented with just the right amount of relevant science.
- Find the answers you need quickly and easily with a strictly templated format for consistent and rapid visual reference.
Details
432
- 432
English
- English
© Saunders 2012
- © Saunders 2012
21st May 2012
- 21st May 2012
Saunders
- Saunders
9781455733781
- 9781455733781
About the Authors
Alexander Vaccaro Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Everrett J. and Marion Gordon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery; Professor of Neurosurgery, Co-Director of the Delaware Valley Spinal Cord Injury Center; Co-Chief Spine Surgery, Co-Director Spine Surgery; Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Institute, Philadelphia, PA
Eli Baron Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Cedars-Sinai Institute for Spinal Disorders, Los Angeles, CA