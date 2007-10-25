Operative Techniques: Spine Surgery
1st Edition
Book, Website and DVD
Table of Contents
I. Cervical Spine
A. Immobilization techniques
1. Closed cervical skeletal tong placement and reduction techniques, Michael J. Vives
2. Halo placement in the pediatric and adult patient, Howard S. An
B. Anterior approaches
3. Transoral odontoid resection, Eli M. Baron, David Choi, James S. Harrop, Alexander R. Vaccaro, and H. Alan Crockard
4. Odontoid screw placement, Michael A. Finn, Daniel R. Fassett, and Ronald I. Apfelbaum
5. Anterior C1,C2 fusion arthrodesis, Eli M. Baron and Alexander R. Vaccaro
6. Anterior cervical corpectomy/diskectomy, David T. Anderson and Alan S. Hilibrand
7. Anterior resection of ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL), Kern Singh, Alpesh A. Patel, and Alexander R. Vaccaro
8. Anterior cervical disk arthroplasty, Rick C. Sasso and Paul A. Anderson
C. Posterior approaches
9. Occipital cervical reconstruction fusion, Howard B. Levene and Jack I. Jallo
10. C1-C2 fusion techniques, Joseph M. Zavatsky and Joon Y. Lee
11. Cervical spine: Lateral mass screw fixation, Kern Singh and Alexander R. Vaccaro
12. Cervical pedicle screw fixation, Moe R. Lim, Joon Y. Lee, and Kuniyoshi Abumi
13. Posterior cervical osteotomy techniques, Neel Anand and Brian Perri
14. Cervial laminoplasty, Chrisopher Brown, Jason Lowenstein, and S. Tim Yoon
II. Thoracic Spine
15. Anterior thoracic diskectomy and corpectomy, Max C. Lee
16. Anterior thoracolumbar spinal fusion with single or dual rod instrumentation via open approach for idiopathic scoliosis, Peter G. Gabos
17. Operative management of Scheureman’s kyphosis, Alok D. Sharan and Thomas Errico
18. Removal of intradural, intramedullary, or extramedullary spinal tumors, James S. Harrop, Ashwini Sharan, John Birkness, and John Ratliff
19. Endoscopic thoracoscopy diskectomy, Stepan Kasimian and J. Patrick Johnson
20. VEPTR opening wedge thoracostomy for congenital spinal deformities, Robert M. Campbell, Jr.
21. Posterior thoracolumbar fusion techniques for scoliosis – Lenke classification, Timothy R. Kuklo
22. Thoracoplasty for rib deformity, Suken A. Shah and Mohan Belthus
23. Complete vertebral resection for primary spinal tumors, Rick C. Sasso and Gregory D. Dikos
III. Lumbar Spine
24. Sacropelvic fixation, Tapan Dafari and Alexander R. Vaccaro
25. Posterior far lateral disk herniation, Chadi Tannoury, D. Greg Anderson, Alexander R. Vaccaro, and Todd J. Albert
26. The lateral extracavitary approach for vertebrectomy, Kene Ugokwe and Edward C. Benzel
27. Osteotomy techniques (Smith-Petersen and pedicle subtraction) for fixed sagittal imbalance, Keith H. Bridwell
28. Spondylolysis repair, Brian Walsh, Ernest Found, and Vincent C. Traynelis
29. Reduction of high grade spondylolisthesis, Rachana Tyagi and David Clements
30. Interspinous process motion sparing implant, Ralph J. Mobbs and Charles Fisher
31. Anterior lumbar interbody fusion, Michael D. Daubs
32. Transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), Jacob M. Buchowsku and Michael D. Daubs
33. Lumbar spine arthroplasty: Charite total disk replacement, Kern Singh, Demian M. Yakel, Bart Wojewnik, Alexander R. Vaccaro, Donna D. Ohnmeiss, and Scott L. Blumenthal
34. Kyphoplasty, Daniel Shedid and Isador H. Lieberman
35. Balloon assisted endplate reduction (BAER) techniques, F.C. Oner
36. Minimally invasive exposure techniques of the lumbar spine, D. Gregg Anderson
37. Hemivertebrae resection, Matias G. Petracchi and Oheneba Boachie-Adjei
Description
This multimedia resource offers you all the how-to guidance you need to perform all of the latest and best techniques in spine surgery. The complete, lavishly illustrated volume is made even better with a state-of-the-art companion web site! With chapters on such hot topics as immobilization techniques, anterior and posterior approaches, and thoracic spine surgery, you, as well as the members of your cross-disciplinary team, will appreciate the clear and concise, but detailed and visual approach of this atlas and video collection. The result is a detailed, easy-to-use reference that no orthopaedic surgeon should be without.
Key Features
- Search the book online with full text web access and links to PubMed.
- Watch experts perform key techniques via video clips online and on the included DVD.
- See exactly what to do using step-by-step intraoperative photos demonstrating each technique and radiographs showing presenting problems and post-surgical outcomes.
- See cases as they present in real life using full-color photographs and interpretive diagrams that highlight key anatomical structures.
- Improve the quality of your technique and optimize outcomes with pearls and pitfalls from the authors.
- Be more thoroughly prepared with important details on positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants.
- Get just the information and guidance you need with each book’s hands-on, clinical emphasis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 25th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416032793
About the Authors
Alexander Vaccaro
Dr. Alexander Vaccaro is the Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the recipient of the Leon Wiltse award given for excellence in leadership and clinical research for spine care by the North American Spine Society (NASS) and is the past President of the American Spinal Injury Association and current President of the Association for Collaborative Spine Research. He has over 530 peer reviewed and 195 non-peer reviewed publications. He has published over 300 book chapters and is the editor of over 44 textbooks and co-editor of OKU-Spine I and editor of OKU-8. Dr. Vaccaro is the President of Rothman Institute, Chairman of the department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Co-Director of the Regional Spinal Cord Injury Center of the Delaware Valley and Co-Director of Spine Surgery and the Spine Fellowship program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he instructs current fellows and residents in the diagnosis and treatment of various spinal problems and disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Everrett J. and Marion Gordon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery; Professor of Neurosurgery, Co-Director of the Delaware Valley Spinal Cord Injury Center; Co-Chief Spine Surgery, Co-Director Spine Surgery; Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Institute, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Eli Baron
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Cedars-Sinai Institute for Spinal Disorders, Los Angeles, CA
