Operative Techniques: Shoulder and Elbow Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416032786, 9781455711345

Operative Techniques: Shoulder and Elbow Surgery

1st Edition

Book, Website and DVD

Authors: Donald Lee Robert Neviaser
eBook ISBN: 9781455711345
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2010
Page Count: 1136
Table of Contents

I SHOULDER

A: Rotator Cuff

1 Acromioplasty

2 Rotator Cuff Repair: Open Technique for Partial-Thickness or Small or Medium Full-Thickness Tears

3 Rotator Cuff Repair: Arthroscopic Technique for Partial-Thickness or Small or Medium Full-Thickness Tears

4 Open Repair of Rotator Cuff Tears

5 Arthroscopic Repair of Massive Rotator Cuff Tears

6 Operative Fixation of Symptomatic Os Acromiale

B: Arthritic Shoulder

7 Humeral Head Resurfacing Arthroplasty

8 Humeral Hemiarthroplasty with Biologic Glenoid Resurfacing

9 Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

10 Rotator Cuff Tear Arthroplasty: Open Surgical Treatment

11 Open Unconstrained Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

C: Instability

12 Arthroscopic Treatment of Traumatic Anterior Instability of the Shoulder

13 Open Treatment of Anterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder

14 Arthroscopic Treatment of Anterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder

15 Anterior Glenohumeral Instability Associated with Glenoid or Humeral Bone Deficiency: The Latarjet Procedure

16 Open Treatment of Posterior-Inferior Shoulder Instability

17 Arthroscopic Treatment of Posterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder

18 Open Bankart Procedure for Recurrent Anterior Shoulder Dislocation

D: Biceps Tendon

19 Mini-Open Biceps Tenodesis

20 Arthroscopic Biceps Tenodesis

21 SLAP Lesion: Arthroscopic Reconstruction of the Labrum and Biceps Anchor

22 Treatment of the Unstable Shoulder with Humeral Head Bone Loss

E: Clavicle

23 Open Distal Clavicle Excision

24 Arthroscopic Distal Clavicle Resection

25 Open Treatment of Acute and Chronic Acromioclavicular Dislocations

26 Sternoclavicular Joint Reconstruction Using Semitendinosus Graft

F: Trauma

27 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Acute Midshaft Clavicular Fractures

28 Intramedullary Fixation of Clavicle Fractures

29 Operative Treatment of Two-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures

30 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Three- and Four-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures

31 Percutaneous Fixation of Proximal Humerus Fractures

32 Proximal Humerus Fractures: Hemiarthroplasty

33 Operative Management of Scapular Fractures

G: Miscellaneous

34 Arthrodesis of the Shoulder

35 Open and Arthroscopic Suprascapular Nerve Decompression

36 Scapular Surgery I: Eden-Lange Transfer for Trapezius Muscle Palsy

Scapular Surgery II: Pectoralis Major Transfer for Serratus Anterior Palsy

Scapular Surgery III: Rhomboid/Latissimus Dorsi Transfer for Serratus Anterior Palsy

37 Adhesive Capsulitis

38 Arthroscopic Treatment of Calcific Tendinitis in the Shoulder

II ELBOW

A: Introduction

39 Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow I: Posterior Approach

Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow II: Posterolateral (Kocher) and Kaplan Approaches to the Radial Head

Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow III: Anterior Approaches

Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow IV: Anteromedial (Hotchkiss) Approach

40 Arthroscopy of the Elbow: Setup and Portals

B: Elbow Arthroscopy

41 Elbow Arthritis and Stiffness: Open Treatment

42 Elbow Arthritis and Stiffness: Arthroscopic Treatment

C: Arthroplasty

43 Radial Head Fractures: Radial Head Replacement

44 Total Elbow Arthroplasty: Discovery Minimally Constrained Linked System

45 Total Elbow Arthroplasty for the Treatment of Complex Distal Humerus Fractures

46 Hemiarthroplasty of the Distal Humerus

47 Radiocapitellar Replacement

48 Revision Total Elbow Arthroplasty

D: Soft Tissue Pathology

49 Medial Epicondylitis: Open Treatment

50 Lateral Epicondylitis: Arthroscopic and Open Treatment

51 Repair of Distal Biceps Tendon Ruptures

52 Repair and Reconstruction of the Ruptured Triceps

E: Nerves

53 Endoscopic Cubital Tunnel Release

54 Submuscular Ulnar Nerve Transposition

55 Surgical Decompression for Radial Tunnel Syndrome

F: Trauma

56 Distal Humerus Fractures, Including Isolated Distal Lateral Column and Capitellar Fractures

57 Radial Head Fractures: Open Reduction and Internal Fixation

58 Open Treatment of Complex Traumatic Elbow Instability

59 Surgical Reconstruction of Longitudinal Radioulnar Dissociation (Essex-Lopresti Injury)

60 Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction Using the Modified Jobe Technique

61 Lateral Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction

G: Miscellaneous

62 Soft Tissue Coverage I: Radial Forearm Flap

Soft Tissue Coverage II: Latissimus Dorsi Flap

Soft Tissue Coverage III: Posterior Interosseous Flap

Soft Tissue Coverage IV: Brachioradialis Muscle Flap

Soft Tissue Coverage V: Reverse Lateral Arm Flap

63 Operative Management of Olecranon Bursitis

64 Elbow Arthroscopic Débridement for Osteochondritis Dissecans

 

 

 

Description

Shoulder and Elbow Surgery—a title in the Operative Techniques series—offers you the step-by-step guidance you need—on SLAP reconstruction, total shoulder arthroplasty, humerus fractures, and more—from experts Donald Lee and Robert Neviaser. Perform all of the latest and best techniques in this specialty thanks to large, full-color intraoperative photos, detailed illustrations, a dedicated website, and a companion DVD with procedural videos.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.operativetechniques.com, along with an image library, surgical videos, and reference links.

  • Refine the quality of your technique and learn the expert’s approach to getting the best results thanks to pearls and pitfalls and an emphasis on optimizing outcomes.

  • Master every procedure with step-by-step instructions on positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants.

  • Provide comprehensive care for your patients through discussions of post-operative care and expected outcomes, including potential complications and brief notes on controversies and supporting evidence.

  • See every detail with clarity using color photos and illustrations that highlight key anatomies and diagrams that present cases as they appear in real life.

  • Perfect your technique from watching procedural videos on the included DVD.

About the Authors

Donald Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Nashville Tennessee

Robert Neviaser Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Emeritus Chairman, George Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Washington D.C

