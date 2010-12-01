Operative Techniques: Shoulder and Elbow Surgery
1st Edition
Book, Website and DVD
Table of Contents
I SHOULDER
A: Rotator Cuff
1 Acromioplasty
2 Rotator Cuff Repair: Open Technique for Partial-Thickness or Small or Medium Full-Thickness Tears
3 Rotator Cuff Repair: Arthroscopic Technique for Partial-Thickness or Small or Medium Full-Thickness Tears
4 Open Repair of Rotator Cuff Tears
5 Arthroscopic Repair of Massive Rotator Cuff Tears
6 Operative Fixation of Symptomatic Os Acromiale
B: Arthritic Shoulder
7 Humeral Head Resurfacing Arthroplasty
8 Humeral Hemiarthroplasty with Biologic Glenoid Resurfacing
9 Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
10 Rotator Cuff Tear Arthroplasty: Open Surgical Treatment
11 Open Unconstrained Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty
C: Instability
12 Arthroscopic Treatment of Traumatic Anterior Instability of the Shoulder
13 Open Treatment of Anterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder
14 Arthroscopic Treatment of Anterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder
15 Anterior Glenohumeral Instability Associated with Glenoid or Humeral Bone Deficiency: The Latarjet Procedure
16 Open Treatment of Posterior-Inferior Shoulder Instability
17 Arthroscopic Treatment of Posterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder
18 Open Bankart Procedure for Recurrent Anterior Shoulder Dislocation
D: Biceps Tendon
19 Mini-Open Biceps Tenodesis
20 Arthroscopic Biceps Tenodesis
21 SLAP Lesion: Arthroscopic Reconstruction of the Labrum and Biceps Anchor
22 Treatment of the Unstable Shoulder with Humeral Head Bone Loss
E: Clavicle
23 Open Distal Clavicle Excision
24 Arthroscopic Distal Clavicle Resection
25 Open Treatment of Acute and Chronic Acromioclavicular Dislocations
26 Sternoclavicular Joint Reconstruction Using Semitendinosus Graft
F: Trauma
27 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Acute Midshaft Clavicular Fractures
28 Intramedullary Fixation of Clavicle Fractures
29 Operative Treatment of Two-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures
30 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Three- and Four-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures
31 Percutaneous Fixation of Proximal Humerus Fractures
32 Proximal Humerus Fractures: Hemiarthroplasty
33 Operative Management of Scapular Fractures
G: Miscellaneous
34 Arthrodesis of the Shoulder
35 Open and Arthroscopic Suprascapular Nerve Decompression
36 Scapular Surgery I: Eden-Lange Transfer for Trapezius Muscle Palsy
Scapular Surgery II: Pectoralis Major Transfer for Serratus Anterior Palsy
Scapular Surgery III: Rhomboid/Latissimus Dorsi Transfer for Serratus Anterior Palsy
37 Adhesive Capsulitis
38 Arthroscopic Treatment of Calcific Tendinitis in the Shoulder
II ELBOW
A: Introduction
39 Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow I: Posterior Approach
Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow II: Posterolateral (Kocher) and Kaplan Approaches to the Radial Head
Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow III: Anterior Approaches
Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow IV: Anteromedial (Hotchkiss) Approach
40 Arthroscopy of the Elbow: Setup and Portals
B: Elbow Arthroscopy
41 Elbow Arthritis and Stiffness: Open Treatment
42 Elbow Arthritis and Stiffness: Arthroscopic Treatment
C: Arthroplasty
43 Radial Head Fractures: Radial Head Replacement
44 Total Elbow Arthroplasty: Discovery Minimally Constrained Linked System
45 Total Elbow Arthroplasty for the Treatment of Complex Distal Humerus Fractures
46 Hemiarthroplasty of the Distal Humerus
47 Radiocapitellar Replacement
48 Revision Total Elbow Arthroplasty
D: Soft Tissue Pathology
49 Medial Epicondylitis: Open Treatment
50 Lateral Epicondylitis: Arthroscopic and Open Treatment
51 Repair of Distal Biceps Tendon Ruptures
52 Repair and Reconstruction of the Ruptured Triceps
E: Nerves
53 Endoscopic Cubital Tunnel Release
54 Submuscular Ulnar Nerve Transposition
55 Surgical Decompression for Radial Tunnel Syndrome
F: Trauma
56 Distal Humerus Fractures, Including Isolated Distal Lateral Column and Capitellar Fractures
57 Radial Head Fractures: Open Reduction and Internal Fixation
58 Open Treatment of Complex Traumatic Elbow Instability
59 Surgical Reconstruction of Longitudinal Radioulnar Dissociation (Essex-Lopresti Injury)
60 Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction Using the Modified Jobe Technique
61 Lateral Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction
G: Miscellaneous
62 Soft Tissue Coverage I: Radial Forearm Flap
Soft Tissue Coverage II: Latissimus Dorsi Flap
Soft Tissue Coverage III: Posterior Interosseous Flap
Soft Tissue Coverage IV: Brachioradialis Muscle Flap
Soft Tissue Coverage V: Reverse Lateral Arm Flap
63 Operative Management of Olecranon Bursitis
64 Elbow Arthroscopic Débridement for Osteochondritis Dissecans
Description
Shoulder and Elbow Surgery—a title in the Operative Techniques series—offers you the step-by-step guidance you need—on SLAP reconstruction, total shoulder arthroplasty, humerus fractures, and more—from experts Donald Lee and Robert Neviaser. Perform all of the latest and best techniques in this specialty thanks to large, full-color intraoperative photos, detailed illustrations, a dedicated website, and a companion DVD with procedural videos.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.operativetechniques.com, along with an image library, surgical videos, and reference links.
- Refine the quality of your technique and learn the expert’s approach to getting the best results thanks to pearls and pitfalls and an emphasis on optimizing outcomes.
- Master every procedure with step-by-step instructions on positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants.
- Provide comprehensive care for your patients through discussions of post-operative care and expected outcomes, including potential complications and brief notes on controversies and supporting evidence.
- See every detail with clarity using color photos and illustrations that highlight key anatomies and diagrams that present cases as they appear in real life.
- Perfect your technique from watching procedural videos on the included DVD.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 1st December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455711345
About the Authors
Donald Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Nashville Tennessee
Robert Neviaser Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Emeritus Chairman, George Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Washington D.C