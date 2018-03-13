Operative Techniques: Shoulder and Elbow Surgery
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
PART I: SHOULDER
A: Rotator Cuff
1. Acromioplasty
2. Rotator Cuff Repair: Open Technique for Partial-Thickness or Small or Medium Full-Thickness Tears
3. Rotator Cuff Repair: Arthroscopic Technique for Partial-Thickness or Small or Medium Full-Thickness Tears
4. Open Repair of Rotator Cuff Tears
5. Arthroscopic Repair of Massive Rotator Cuff Tears
6. Operative Fixation of Symptomatic Os Acromiale
B: Arthritic Shoulder
7. Humeral Head Resurfacing Arthroplasty
8. Humeral Hemiarthroplasty with Biologic Glenoid Resurfacing
9. Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
10. Rotator Cuff Tear Arthroplasty: Open Surgical Treatment
11. Open Unconstrained Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty
C: Instability
12. Closed Treatment of Shoulder Dislocations
13. Arthroscopic Treatment of Traumatic Anterior Instability of the Shoulder
14. Open Treatment of Anterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder
15. Arthroscopic Treatment of Anterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder
16. Anterior Glenohumeral Instability Associated with Glenoid or Humeral Bone Deficiency: The Latarjet Procedure
17. Open Treatment of Posterior-Inferior Shoulder Instability
18. Arthroscopic Treatment of Posterior-Inferior Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder
19. Open Bankart Procedure for Recurrent Anterior Shoulder Dislocation
D: Biceps Tendon
20. Mini-Open Biceps Tenodesis
21. Arthroscopic Biceps Tenodesis
22. SLAP Lesion: Arthroscopic Reconstruction of the Labrum and Biceps Anchor
23. Treatment of the Unstable Shoulder with Humeral Head Bone Loss
E: Clavicle
24. Open Distal Clavicle Excision
25. Arthroscopic Distal Clavicle Resection
26. Open Treatment of Acute and Chronic Acromioclavicular Dislocations
27. Sternoclavicular Joint Reconstruction Using Semitendinosus Graft
F: Trauma
28. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Acute Midshaft Clavicular Fractures
29. Intramedullary Fixation of Clavicle Fractures
30. Operative Treatment of Two-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures
31. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Three- and Four-Part Proximal Humerus Fractures
32. Percutaneous Fixation of Proximal Humerus Fractures
33. Proximal Humerus Fractures: Hemiarthroplasty
34. Operative Management of Scapular Fractures
G: Miscellaneous
35. Surgical Approaches to the Shoulder
36. Arthrodesis of the Shoulder
37. Open and Arthroscopic Suprascapular Nerve Decompression
38. Scapular Surgery
39. Adhesive Capsulitis
40. Arthroscopic Treatment of Calcific Tendinitis in the Shoulder
41. Nerve Transfers for Shoulder and Elbow Restoration after Upper Trunk Brachial Plexus Injuries
42. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
43. Suprascapular Nerve Neuropathy
PART II: ELBOW
A: Introduction
44. Surgical Approaches for Open Treatment of the Elbow
B: Elbow Arthroscopy
45. Arthroscopy of the Elbow: Setup and Portals
46. Elbow Arthritis and Stiffness: Open Treatment
47. Elbow Arthritis and Stiffness: Arthroscopic Treatment
C: Arthroplasty
48. Radial Head Fractures: Radial Head Replacement
49. Total Elbow Arthroplasty
50. Total Elbow Arthroplasty for the Treatment of Complex Distal Humerus Fractures
51. Radiocapitellar Replacement
52. Revision Total Elbow Arthroplasty
D: Soft Tissue Pathology
53. Medial Epicondylitis: Open Treatment
54. Lateral Epicondylitis: Arthroscopic and Open Treatment
55. Repair of Distal Biceps Tendon Ruptures
56. Repair and Reconstruction of the Ruptured Triceps
E: Nerves
57. Endoscopic Cubital Tunnel Release
58. Submuscular Ulnar Nerve Transposition
59. Surgical Decompression for Radial Tunnel Syndrome
F: Trauma
60. Distal Humerus Fractures, Including Isolated Distal Lateral Column and Capitellar Fractures
61. Radial Head Fractures: Open Reduction and Internal Fixation
62. Open Treatment of Complex Traumatic Elbow Instability
63. Surgical Reconstruction of Longitudinal Radioulnar Dissociation (Essex-Lopresti Injury)
64. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction Using the Modified Jobe Technique
65. Lateral Ulnar Collateral Ligament Reconstruction
G: Miscellaneous
66. Soft Tissue Coverage
67. Operative Management of Olecranon Bursitis
68. Elbow Arthroscopic Débridement for Osteochondritis Dissecans
Description
Part of the practical, highly illustrated Operative Techniques series, this fully revised title by Drs. Donald H. Lee and Robert J. Neviaser brings you up to speed with must-know surgical techniques in today’s technically demanding shoulder and elbow surgery. Step-by-step, evidence-based guidance walks you through both common and unique cases you’re likely to see in your practice, while tips, pearls, and pitfalls help you optimize outcomes.
Key Features
- Features full-color intraoperative photos and detailed illustrations alongside expert technical guidance on instrumentation, placement, step-by-step instructions and more. A bulleted, highly templated format allows for quick understanding of surgical techniques.
- Retains the clear organization of the first edition with each chapter covering case history/indications, physical exam, imaging, surgical technique, tips, pearls and pitfalls, post-operative management and references for further reading.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547918
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547901
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323508803
About the Authors
Donald Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, Nashville Tennessee
Robert Neviaser Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Emeritus Chairman, George Washington University School of Medicine, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Washington D.C