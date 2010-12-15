Operative Techniques: Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery

Section 1: Shoulder

Procedure 1: Modified Woodward Procedure for Sprengel's Deformity

Procedure 2: Shoulder External Rotation Tendon Transfers for Brachial Plexus Birth Palsy

Section 2: Humerus and Elbow

Procedure 4: Proximal Humerus Fracture: Reduction and Fixation with Elastic Nail

Procedure 5: Radial Head/Neck Fracture: Closed Reduction, Percutaneous Reduction, and Open Reduction

Procedure 6: Lateral Humeral Condyle Fracture: Closed Reduction and Percutaneous Pinning and Open Reduction and Internal Fixation

Section 3: Forearm and Wrist

Procedure 7: Forearm Fractures: Closed Treatment

Procedure 8: Closed Reduction and Pinning of Distal Radius Fractures

Procedures 9: Forearm Fractures: Intramedullary Rodding

Section 4: Hand

Procedure 10: Digital Syndactyly Release

Section 5: Pelvis and Hip

Procedure 11: Innominate Osteotomy

Procedure 12: Chiari Pelvic Osteotomy

Procedure 13: Triple Pelvic Osteotomy

Procedure 14: Single-Incision Supraperiosteal Triple Innominate Osteotomy

Procedure 15: Repair of Proximal Hamstring Avulsion

Procedure 16: Hip Pyarthritis

Procedure 17: Surgical Dislocation of the Hip

Procedure 18: Percutaneous in situ Cannulated Screw Fixation of Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis

Procedure 19: Bernese Periacetabular Osteotomy

Procedure 20: Anteromedial Approach to a Developmentally Dislocated Hip

Section 6: Femur

Procedure 21: Femur Fracture: Flexible Intramedullary Nailing

Procedure 22: Guided Growth - Hemiepiphysiodesis

Procedure 23: Femoral Lengthening with External Fixation

Procedure 24: Greater Trochanteric Transfer/Relative Femoral Neck Lengthening

Procedure 25: Femur Fractures: Lateral Trochanteric Entry Rigid Nailing

Procedure 26: Submuscular Plating for Pediatric Femur Fractures

Procedure 27: Flexion Osteotomy for Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis

Procedure 28: Femur Fracture: Closed Reduction and Spica Cast

Procedure 29: Epiphysiodesis of the Distal Femur/Proximal Tibia-Fibula

Procedure 30: Sofield Osteotomy with Intramedullary Rod Fixation of the Long Bones of the Femur/Tibia

Section 7: Knee

Procedure 31: Discoid Lateral Meniscus

Procedure 32: Patellar Instability: Lateral Release and Medial Plication

Procedure 33. Knee Surgery for Children with Cerebral Palsy I: Hamstring Lengthening

Knee Surgery for Children with Cerebral Palsy II: Distal Rectus Femoris Transfer

Section 8: Tibia and Ankle

Procedure 34: Tibial Spine Fracture: Arthroscopic and Open Reduction and Internal Fixation

Procedure 35: Osteochondritis Dissecans: Arthroscopic Evaluation and Extra-articular Drilling with or without Fixation

Procedure 36: Osteochondritis Dissecans Fixation

Procedure 37: Transphyseal ACL Reconstruction in Skeletally Immature Patients Using Autogenous Hamstring Tendon

Procedure 38: Physeal-Sparing ACL Reconstruction in Skeletally Immature Patients Using Iliotibial Band Technique

Procedure 39: Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Tibial Tubercle Fractures

Procedure 40: Proximal Tibial Osteotomy for Blount's Disease

Procedure 41: Operative Treatment of Tillaux Fractures of the Ankle

Procedure 42. Tibial Lengthening with Circular External Fixation

Procedure 43. Arthroscopic Management for Juvenile Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Talus

Procedure 44. Triplane Fractures

Section 9: Foot

Procedure 45: Ponseti Method for Idiopathic Clubfoot Deformity

Procedure 46: Resection of Talocalcaneal Tarsal Coalition and Fat Autograft Interposition

Procedure 47: Resection of Calcaneonavicular Coalition and Fat Autograft Interposition

Procedure 48: Chevron Osteotomy for Adolescent Hallux Valgus

Procedure 49: Osteotomies of the Foot for Cavus Deformities

Procedure 50: Flexor Tenotomy for Congenital Curly Toe

Procedure 51: Tibialis Posterior Tendon Transfer

Procedure 52: Split Transfer of the Tibias Anterior Tendon

Procedure 53: Calcaneal-Cuboid-Cuneiform Osteotomy for the Correction of Valgus Foot Deformities

Section 10: Spine

Procedure 54: Vertical Expandable Prosthetic Titanium Rib (VEPTR) Expansion Thoracolplasty

Procedure 55: Hemivertebra Resection

Procedure 56: Posterior Surgical Treatment for Scheuermann's Kyphosis

Procedure 57: Scoliosis Correction

Procedure 58: Anterior Spinal Instrumentation and Fusion for Lumbar and Thoracolumbar Idiopathic Scoliosis

Procedure 59: Posterior Instrumented Reduction and Fusion for Spondylolisthesis

Procedure 60: Thoracoscopic Release and Instrumentation for Scoliosis

Index