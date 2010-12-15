Operative Techniques: Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Shoulder
Procedure 1: Modified Woodward Procedure for Sprengel's Deformity
Procedure 2: Shoulder External Rotation Tendon Transfers for Brachial Plexus Birth Palsy
Section 2: Humerus and Elbow
Procedure 4: Proximal Humerus Fracture: Reduction and Fixation with Elastic Nail
Procedure 5: Radial Head/Neck Fracture: Closed Reduction, Percutaneous Reduction, and Open Reduction
Procedure 6: Lateral Humeral Condyle Fracture: Closed Reduction and Percutaneous Pinning and Open Reduction and Internal Fixation
Section 3: Forearm and Wrist
Procedure 7: Forearm Fractures: Closed Treatment
Procedure 8: Closed Reduction and Pinning of Distal Radius Fractures
Procedures 9: Forearm Fractures: Intramedullary Rodding
Section 4: Hand
Procedure 10: Digital Syndactyly Release
Section 5: Pelvis and Hip
Procedure 11: Innominate Osteotomy
Procedure 12: Chiari Pelvic Osteotomy
Procedure 13: Triple Pelvic Osteotomy
Procedure 14: Single-Incision Supraperiosteal Triple Innominate Osteotomy
Procedure 15: Repair of Proximal Hamstring Avulsion
Procedure 16: Hip Pyarthritis
Procedure 17: Surgical Dislocation of the Hip
Procedure 18: Percutaneous in situ Cannulated Screw Fixation of Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis
Procedure 19: Bernese Periacetabular Osteotomy
Procedure 20: Anteromedial Approach to a Developmentally Dislocated Hip
Section 6: Femur
Procedure 21: Femur Fracture: Flexible Intramedullary Nailing
Procedure 22: Guided Growth - Hemiepiphysiodesis
Procedure 23: Femoral Lengthening with External Fixation
Procedure 24: Greater Trochanteric Transfer/Relative Femoral Neck Lengthening
Procedure 25: Femur Fractures: Lateral Trochanteric Entry Rigid Nailing
Procedure 26: Submuscular Plating for Pediatric Femur Fractures
Procedure 27: Flexion Osteotomy for Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis
Procedure 28: Femur Fracture: Closed Reduction and Spica Cast
Procedure 29: Epiphysiodesis of the Distal Femur/Proximal Tibia-Fibula
Procedure 30: Sofield Osteotomy with Intramedullary Rod Fixation of the Long Bones of the Femur/Tibia
Section 7: Knee
Procedure 31: Discoid Lateral Meniscus
Procedure 32: Patellar Instability: Lateral Release and Medial Plication
Procedure 33. Knee Surgery for Children with Cerebral Palsy I: Hamstring Lengthening
Knee Surgery for Children with Cerebral Palsy II: Distal Rectus Femoris Transfer
Section 8: Tibia and Ankle
Procedure 34: Tibial Spine Fracture: Arthroscopic and Open Reduction and Internal Fixation
Procedure 35: Osteochondritis Dissecans: Arthroscopic Evaluation and Extra-articular Drilling with or without Fixation
Procedure 36: Osteochondritis Dissecans Fixation
Procedure 37: Transphyseal ACL Reconstruction in Skeletally Immature Patients Using Autogenous Hamstring Tendon
Procedure 38: Physeal-Sparing ACL Reconstruction in Skeletally Immature Patients Using Iliotibial Band Technique
Procedure 39: Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Tibial Tubercle Fractures
Procedure 40: Proximal Tibial Osteotomy for Blount's Disease
Procedure 41: Operative Treatment of Tillaux Fractures of the Ankle
Procedure 42. Tibial Lengthening with Circular External Fixation
Procedure 43. Arthroscopic Management for Juvenile Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Talus
Procedure 44. Triplane Fractures
Section 9: Foot
Procedure 45: Ponseti Method for Idiopathic Clubfoot Deformity
Procedure 46: Resection of Talocalcaneal Tarsal Coalition and Fat Autograft Interposition
Procedure 47: Resection of Calcaneonavicular Coalition and Fat Autograft Interposition
Procedure 48: Chevron Osteotomy for Adolescent Hallux Valgus
Procedure 49: Osteotomies of the Foot for Cavus Deformities
Procedure 50: Flexor Tenotomy for Congenital Curly Toe
Procedure 51: Tibialis Posterior Tendon Transfer
Procedure 52: Split Transfer of the Tibias Anterior Tendon
Procedure 53: Calcaneal-Cuboid-Cuneiform Osteotomy for the Correction of Valgus Foot Deformities
Section 10: Spine
Procedure 54: Vertical Expandable Prosthetic Titanium Rib (VEPTR) Expansion Thoracolplasty
Procedure 55: Hemivertebra Resection
Procedure 56: Posterior Surgical Treatment for Scheuermann's Kyphosis
Procedure 57: Scoliosis Correction
Procedure 58: Anterior Spinal Instrumentation and Fusion for Lumbar and Thoracolumbar Idiopathic Scoliosis
Procedure 59: Posterior Instrumented Reduction and Fusion for Spondylolisthesis
Procedure 60: Thoracoscopic Release and Instrumentation for Scoliosis
Index
Description
Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery—a title in the Operative Techniques series—offers you the step-by-step guidance you need—on femoral lengthening, sofield procedure, distal radius fracture, and more—from experts Mininder Kocher and Michael B. Millis. Perform all of the latest and best techniques in this specialty thanks to large, full-color intraoperative photos, diagrammable illustrations, and a state-of-the-art companion website, which includes procedural videos.
Key Features
The complete, lavishly illustrated volume is made even better with a state-of-the-art companion website, which includes procedural video!Refine the quality of your technique and learn the expert’s approach to getting the best results thanks to pearls and pitfalls and an emphasis on optimizing outcomes.
- Master every procedure with step-by-step instructions on positioning, exposures, instrumentation, and implants.
- Provide comprehensive care for your patients through discussions of post-operative care and expected outcomes, including potential complications and brief notes on controversies and supporting evidence.
- See every detail with clarity using color photos and illustrations that highlight key anatomies and diagrams that present cases as they appear in real life.
Watch experts perform key techniques in the online video library.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 15th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455711352
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247375
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416049159
About the Authors
Mininder Kocher Author
Affiliations and Expertise
MPH Assistant in Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Division of Sports Medicine Children's Hospital; Instructor Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Michael Millis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery Harvard Medical School Director, Adolescent and Young Adult Hip Unit Children's Hospital Boston Boston, MA