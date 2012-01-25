Operative Techniques: Hand and Wrist Surgery

Section I: EXAMINATION AND EMERGENCY PROCEDURES

Procedure 1 Examination of the Hand and Wrist

Procedure 2 Fasciotomy of the Upper Limb

Procedure 3 Nail Bed Repair

Procedure 4 Drainage of Purulent Flexor Tenosynovitis

Section II: TENDON CONDITIONS

Procedure 5 Surgical Treatment of Trigger Digits

Procedure 6 Surgical Treatment of de Quervain Tendovaginitis

Procedure 7 Acute Repair of Zone 1 Flexor Digitorum Profundus Avulsion

Procedure 8 Acute Repair of Zone 2 Flexor Tendon Injury

Procedure 9 Staged Flexor Tendon Reconstruction

Procedure 10 Extensor Tendon Repair in Zones 1 to 5

Section III: NERVE INJURY AND NERVE PALSY

Procedure 11 Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release

Procedure 12 Open Carpal Tunnel Release

Procedure 13 In Situ Cubital Tunnel Decompression

Procedure 14 Distal Anterior Interosseous Nerve Transfer to Motor Branch of Ulnar Nerve

Procedure 15 Nerve Transfer Techniques for Elbow Flexion in Brachial Plexus Palsy

Procedure 16 Treatment of a Nerve Gap in the Hand

Procedure 17 Surgical Treatment of Neuromas in the Hand

Procedure 18 Tendon Transfers for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Procedure 19 Tendon Transfers for Ulnar Nerve Palsy

Procedure 20 Tendon Transfers for Radial Nerve Palsy

Procedure 21 Steindler Flexorplasty

Section IV: MUSCULOTENDINOUS UNIT LENGTHENING AND TENDON TRANSFERS FOR SPASTIC CONDITIONS

Procedure 22 Intrinsic Muscle Release for Thumb-in-Palm Deformity

Procedure 23 Fractional Lengthening of the Flexor Tendons

Procedure 24 Superficialis-to-Profundus Tendon Transfer

Procedure 25 Flexor Pronator Slide

Procedure 26 Reconstruction of Key Pinch in Tetraplegia Patients

Procedure 27 Flexor Carpi Ulnaris–to–Extensor Carpi Radialis Brevis Transfer

Procedure 28 Pronator Teres Rerouting

Procedure 29 Release of a Spastic Elbow Flexion Contracture

Section V: RECONSTRUCTION OF RHEUMATOID HAND DEFORMITIES

Procedure 30 Synovectomy

Procedure 31 Tendon Transfers for Extensor and Flexor Tendon Ruptures

Procedure 32 Crossed Intrinsic Tendon Transfer

Procedure 33 Correction of Swan-Neck Deformity in the Rheumatoid Hand

Procedure 34 Reconstruction of the Central Slip with the Transverse Retinacular Ligament for Boutonnière Deformity

Procedure 35 Silicone Metacarpophalangeal Joint Arthroplasty

Section VI: CONGENITAL CONDITIONS

Procedure 36 Syndactyly Release

Procedure 37 Duplicated Thumb Reconstruction

Procedure 38 Reconstruction for Congenital Thumb Hypoplasia

Procedure 39 Pollicization for Congenital Thumb Hypoplasia

Procedure 40 Correction of Constriction Ring

Procedure 41 Centralization for Radial Longitudinal Deficiency

Procedure 42 Cleft Hand Reconstruction

Procedure 43 Carpal Wedge Osteotomy for Congenital Wrist Flexion Contracture (Arthrogryposis)



Section VII: SOFT TISSUE COVERAGE

Procedure 44 Dorsal Metacarpal Artery Perforator Flap

Procedure 45 Dorsal Ulnar Artery Perforator Flap

Procedure 46 Pedicled Groin Flap

Procedure 47 Lateral Arm Flap for Upper Limb Coverage

Section VIII: HAND FRACTURES, DISLOCATIONS, AND ARTHRITIS

Procedure 48 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Phalangeal Unicondylar Fractures

Procedure 49 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Phalangeal Shaft Spiral or Long Oblique Fractures

Procedure 50 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Phalangeal Shaft Comminuted Fractures

Procedure 51 Volar Plate Arthroplasty for Dorsal Fracture-Dislocations of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint

Procedure 52 Hemi-Hamate Arthroplasty

Procedure 53 Metacarpophalangeal and Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Collateral Ligament Avulsion Fractures

Procedure 54 Metacarpal Neck Fractures

Procedure 55 Metacarpal Shaft Fractures

Procedure 56 Percutaneous Pinning of Bennett Fracture and Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Rolando Fracture

Procedure 57 Open Reduction of Metacarpophalangeal Joint Dislocation

Procedure 58 Skier’s Thumb: Repair of Acute Thumb Metacarpophalangeal Joint Ulnar Collateral Ligament Injury

Procedure 59 Pyrocarbon Implant Arthroplasty of the Proximal Interphalangeal and Metacarpophalangeal Joints

Procedure 60 Arthrodesis of Finger and Thumb Interphalangeal and Metacarpophalangeal Joints

Section IX: THUMB CARPOMETACARPAL JOINT INSTABILITY AND ARTHRITIS

Procedure 61 Trapeziometacarpal Ligament Reconstruction

Procedure 62 Trapeziectomy and Abductor Pollicis Longus Suspensionplasty

Procedure 63 Trapeziometacarpal Fusion



Section X: WRIST ARTHROSCOPY

Procedure 64 Diagnostic Wrist Arthroscopy

Procedure 65 Arthroscopic Treatment for Septic Arthritis

Procedure 66 Arthroscopic Ganglionectomy

Procedure 67 Arthroscopic Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Repair

Section XI: CARPAL FRACTURES AND LIGAMENTOUS INSTABILITY

Procedure 68 Percutaneous Screw Fixation of Scaphoid Fractures

Procedure 69 Vascularized Bone Grafting for Scaphoid Nonunion

Procedure 70 Medial Femoral Condyle Vascularized Bone Flap for Scaphoid Nonunion

Procedure 71 Open Reduction and Acute Repair of Perilunate Fracture-Dislocations

Procedure 72 Dorsal Capsulodesis for Scapholunate Instability Using Suture Anchors

Procedure 73 Scapholunate Ligament Reconstruction Using a Flexor Carpi Radialis Tendon Graft

Procedure 74 Lunotriquetral Ligament Reconstruction Using a Slip of the Extensor Carpi Ulnaris Tendon

Procedure 75 Scaphotrapeziotrapezoid Arthrodesis and Lunate Excision with Replacement by Palmaris Longus Tendon



Section XII: DISTAL RADIUS FRACTURES AND DISTAL RADIOULNAR JOINT REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION

Procedure 76 Percutaneous Pinning of Distal Radius Fractures

Procedure 77 Volar Plating of Distal Radius Fractures

Procedure 78 Dorsal Plate Fixation and Dorsal Distraction (Bridge) Plating for Distal Radius Fractures

Procedure 79 External Fixation of Comminuted Intra-articular Distal Radius Fractures

Procedure 80 Corrective Osteotomy of Malunited Distal Radius Fractures

Procedure 81 Ulnar Shortening Osteotomy

Procedure 82 Radioulnar Ligament Reconstruction for Chronic Distal Radioulnar Joint Instability

Procedure 83 Darrach Procedure

Procedure 84 Sauve-Kapandji Arthrodesis for Distal Radioulnar Joint Arthritis

Section XIII: WRIST OSTEOARTHRITIS



Procedure 85 Wrist Denervation

Procedure 86 Proximal Row Carpectomy

Procedure 87 Four-Corner Fusion

Procedure 88 Four-Corner Fusion Using a Circular Plate

Procedure 89 Total Wrist Fusion

Procedure 90 Total Wrist Arthroplasty

Section XIV: TUMORS

Procedure 91 Treatment of Mucous Cysts of the Distal Interphalangeal Joint

Procedure 92 Excision of a Dorsal Wrist Ganglion

Procedure 93 Digital Ray Amputation



