Operative Techniques: Hand and Wrist Surgery

Table of Contents
Section I: EXAMINATION AND EMERGENCY PROCEDURES
Procedure 1 Examination of the Hand and Wrist
Procedure 2 Fasciotomy of the Upper Limb
Procedure 3 Nail Bed Repair
Procedure 4 Drainage of Purulent Flexor Tenosynovitis
Section II: TENDON CONDITIONS
Procedure 5 Surgical Treatment of Trigger Digits
Procedure 6 Surgical Treatment of de Quervain Tendovaginitis
Procedure 7 Acute Repair of Zone 1 Flexor Digitorum Profundus Avulsion
Procedure 8 Acute Repair of Zone 2 Flexor Tendon Injury
Procedure 9 Staged Flexor Tendon Reconstruction
Procedure 10 Extensor Tendon Repair in Zones 1 to 5
Section III: NERVE INJURY AND NERVE PALSY
Procedure 11 Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release
Procedure 12 Open Carpal Tunnel Release
Procedure 13 In Situ Cubital Tunnel Decompression
Procedure 14 Distal Anterior Interosseous Nerve Transfer to Motor Branch of Ulnar Nerve
Procedure 15 Nerve Transfer Techniques for Elbow Flexion in Brachial Plexus Palsy
Procedure 16 Treatment of a Nerve Gap in the Hand
Procedure 17 Surgical Treatment of Neuromas in the Hand
Procedure 18 Tendon Transfers for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Procedure 19 Tendon Transfers for Ulnar Nerve Palsy
Procedure 20 Tendon Transfers for Radial Nerve Palsy
Procedure 21 Steindler Flexorplasty
Section IV: MUSCULOTENDINOUS UNIT LENGTHENING AND TENDON TRANSFERS FOR SPASTIC CONDITIONS
Procedure 22 Intrinsic Muscle Release for Thumb-in-Palm Deformity
Procedure 23 Fractional Lengthening of the Flexor Tendons
Procedure 24 Superficialis-to-Profundus Tendon Transfer
Procedure 25 Flexor Pronator Slide
Procedure 26 Reconstruction of Key Pinch in Tetraplegia Patients
Procedure 27 Flexor Carpi Ulnaris–to–Extensor Carpi Radialis Brevis Transfer
Procedure 28 Pronator Teres Rerouting
Procedure 29 Release of a Spastic Elbow Flexion Contracture
Section V: RECONSTRUCTION OF RHEUMATOID HAND DEFORMITIES
Procedure 30 Synovectomy
Procedure 31 Tendon Transfers for Extensor and Flexor Tendon Ruptures
Procedure 32 Crossed Intrinsic Tendon Transfer
Procedure 33 Correction of Swan-Neck Deformity in the Rheumatoid Hand
Procedure 34 Reconstruction of the Central Slip with the Transverse Retinacular Ligament for Boutonnière Deformity
Procedure 35 Silicone Metacarpophalangeal Joint Arthroplasty
Section VI: CONGENITAL CONDITIONS
Procedure 36 Syndactyly Release
Procedure 37 Duplicated Thumb Reconstruction
Procedure 38 Reconstruction for Congenital Thumb Hypoplasia
Procedure 39 Pollicization for Congenital Thumb Hypoplasia
Procedure 40 Correction of Constriction Ring
Procedure 41 Centralization for Radial Longitudinal Deficiency
Procedure 42 Cleft Hand Reconstruction
Procedure 43 Carpal Wedge Osteotomy for Congenital Wrist Flexion Contracture (Arthrogryposis)
Section VII: SOFT TISSUE COVERAGE
Procedure 44 Dorsal Metacarpal Artery Perforator Flap
Procedure 45 Dorsal Ulnar Artery Perforator Flap
Procedure 46 Pedicled Groin Flap
Procedure 47 Lateral Arm Flap for Upper Limb Coverage
Section VIII: HAND FRACTURES, DISLOCATIONS, AND ARTHRITIS
Procedure 48 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Phalangeal Unicondylar Fractures
Procedure 49 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Phalangeal Shaft Spiral or Long Oblique Fractures
Procedure 50 Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Phalangeal Shaft Comminuted Fractures
Procedure 51 Volar Plate Arthroplasty for Dorsal Fracture-Dislocations of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint
Procedure 52 Hemi-Hamate Arthroplasty
Procedure 53 Metacarpophalangeal and Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Collateral Ligament Avulsion Fractures
Procedure 54 Metacarpal Neck Fractures
Procedure 55 Metacarpal Shaft Fractures
Procedure 56 Percutaneous Pinning of Bennett Fracture and Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Rolando Fracture
Procedure 57 Open Reduction of Metacarpophalangeal Joint Dislocation
Procedure 58 Skier’s Thumb: Repair of Acute Thumb Metacarpophalangeal Joint Ulnar Collateral Ligament Injury
Procedure 59 Pyrocarbon Implant Arthroplasty of the Proximal Interphalangeal and Metacarpophalangeal Joints
Procedure 60 Arthrodesis of Finger and Thumb Interphalangeal and Metacarpophalangeal Joints
Section IX: THUMB CARPOMETACARPAL JOINT INSTABILITY AND ARTHRITIS
Procedure 61 Trapeziometacarpal Ligament Reconstruction
Procedure 62 Trapeziectomy and Abductor Pollicis Longus Suspensionplasty
Procedure 63 Trapeziometacarpal Fusion
Section X: WRIST ARTHROSCOPY
Procedure 64 Diagnostic Wrist Arthroscopy
Procedure 65 Arthroscopic Treatment for Septic Arthritis
Procedure 66 Arthroscopic Ganglionectomy
Procedure 67 Arthroscopic Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Repair
Section XI: CARPAL FRACTURES AND LIGAMENTOUS INSTABILITY
Procedure 68 Percutaneous Screw Fixation of Scaphoid Fractures
Procedure 69 Vascularized Bone Grafting for Scaphoid Nonunion
Procedure 70 Medial Femoral Condyle Vascularized Bone Flap for Scaphoid Nonunion
Procedure 71 Open Reduction and Acute Repair of Perilunate Fracture-Dislocations
Procedure 72 Dorsal Capsulodesis for Scapholunate Instability Using Suture Anchors
Procedure 73 Scapholunate Ligament Reconstruction Using a Flexor Carpi Radialis Tendon Graft
Procedure 74 Lunotriquetral Ligament Reconstruction Using a Slip of the Extensor Carpi Ulnaris Tendon
Procedure 75 Scaphotrapeziotrapezoid Arthrodesis and Lunate Excision with Replacement by Palmaris Longus Tendon
Section XII: DISTAL RADIUS FRACTURES AND DISTAL RADIOULNAR JOINT REPAIR AND RECONSTRUCTION
Procedure 76 Percutaneous Pinning of Distal Radius Fractures
Procedure 77 Volar Plating of Distal Radius Fractures
Procedure 78 Dorsal Plate Fixation and Dorsal Distraction (Bridge) Plating for Distal Radius Fractures
Procedure 79 External Fixation of Comminuted Intra-articular Distal Radius Fractures
Procedure 80 Corrective Osteotomy of Malunited Distal Radius Fractures
Procedure 81 Ulnar Shortening Osteotomy
Procedure 82 Radioulnar Ligament Reconstruction for Chronic Distal Radioulnar Joint Instability
Procedure 83 Darrach Procedure
Procedure 84 Sauve-Kapandji Arthrodesis for Distal Radioulnar Joint Arthritis
Section XIII: WRIST OSTEOARTHRITIS
Procedure 85 Wrist Denervation
Procedure 86 Proximal Row Carpectomy
Procedure 87 Four-Corner Fusion
Procedure 88 Four-Corner Fusion Using a Circular Plate
Procedure 89 Total Wrist Fusion
Procedure 90 Total Wrist Arthroplasty
Section XIV: TUMORS
Procedure 91 Treatment of Mucous Cysts of the Distal Interphalangeal Joint
Procedure 92 Excision of a Dorsal Wrist Ganglion
Procedure 93 Digital Ray Amputation
Hand and Wrist Surgery, edited by Dr. Kevin Chung, shows you how to perform all the latest procedures and get the best results. This medical reference book in the Operative Techniques series uses step-by-step descriptions, illustrations, and videos to provide all the guidance you need to succeed.
- Search the complete contents online and watch all the videos with expertconsult.com.
- Improve your technique and optimize outcomes with pearls and pitfalls from the authors.
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 25th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733583
Kevin Chung Author
Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan