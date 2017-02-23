Perform all the latest procedures and get the best results with the new edition of Operative Techniques: Hand and Wrist Surgery. This compact atlas-style volume provides an efficient review of the scope of hand surgery, including every potential patient scenario, while updated indications and techniques equip you to treat the gamut of upper extremity disorders. Each chapter has been carefully rewritten to provide consistent delivery of the most up-to-date techniques. Enhanced procedural videos, produced and narrated by Dr. Chung himself, help guide the essence and key aspects of an operation and are included in most chapters.