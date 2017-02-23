Operative Techniques: Hand and Wrist Surgery
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
I: Anesthesia and Emergency Procedures
1. Anesthesia of the Hand
2. Fasciotomy for Compartment Syndrome of the Hand and Forearm
3. Revision Amputation and Shortening of Digit
4. Drainage of Septic Arthritis (Including Fight Bite) and Septic Tenosynovitis
II: Hand Fractures and Dislocations
5. Kirschner Wire Fixation of Mallet Fracture (Ishiguro Extension Block Technique)
6. Closed Reduction with Kirschner Wire Fixation of Extra-Articular Phalangeal Fractures
7. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Extra-Articular Phalangeal Fractures (Transverse, Spiral and Long Oblique Fractures)
8. Dynamic External Fixation of Fracture-Dislocation of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint (Suzuki Frame)
9. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Intra-Articular Phalangeal Fractures
10. Volar Plate Arthroplasty of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint
11. Hemi-Hamate Arthroplasty for Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Fracture-Dislocations
12. Closed Reduction with Kirschner Wire Fixation of Metacarpal Shaft Fractures
13. Percutaneous Intramedullary Kirschner wire Fixation of Metacarpal Head and Neck Fractures (Bouquet Technique)
14. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Metacarpal Shaft Fractures (Transverse, Spiral and Long Oblique Fractures)
15. Open Reduction for Metacarpophalangeal Joint Dislocation
16. Corrective Osteotomy of Metacarpal Fracture Malunion
17. Metacarpophalangeal Joint Arthroplasty (Traumatic Arthritis) Using Pyrocarbon Implants
18. Reconstruction of Acute and Chronic Ulnar Collateral Ligament Injuries of the Thumb
19. Closed Reduction with Kirschner Wire Fixation of Bennett and Rolando Fractures
III: Wrist Fractures and Carpal Instability
20. Arthroscopic Examination of the Wrist
21. Scapholunate Ligament Repair and Reconstruction
22. Ligament Reconstruction for Chronic Scapholunate Dissociation (Brunelli Tenodesis)
23. Lunotriquetral Ligament Reconstruction Using a Slip of the Extensor Carpi Ulnaris Tendon
24. Open reduction Internal Fixation of Acute Scaphoid Fracture
25. Treatment of Scaphoid Nonunion
26. Open Reduction and Fixation of Acute Perilunate Fracture-Dislocation
27. Scaphoid Excision and Four Corner Fusion with Hubcap Plate
28. Ulnar Shortening Osteotomy for Ulnar Impaction Syndrome
29. Distal Radioulnar Joint Ligament Reconstruction Using Palmaris Longus Tendon
30. Procedures for Avascular Necrosis of the Lunate
IV: Distal Radius Fractures
31. Operative Treatment of Distal Radius Fractures
32. Corrective Osteotomy of Distal Radius Malunion
V: Rheumatoid Arthritis and Degenerative Disease
33. Metacarpophalangeal Joint Synovectomy, Extensor Tendon Centralization, and Cross Intrinsic Transfer
34. Tendon Transfers for Rheumatoid Tendon Attrition Rupture
35. Correction of Swan Neck Deformity
36. Correction of Boutonniere Deformity
37. Capsulotomy for PIP Contracture
38. Silicone Metacarpophalangeal Arthroplasty (SMPA)
39. Arthroplasty for Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Osteoarthritis
40. Distal interphalangeal Joint Arthrodesis (Osteoarthritis)
41. Joint Fusion for Thumb Metacarpophalangeal Instability
42. Reconstruction for Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Instability Using Flexor Carpi Radialis (Littler Procedure)
43. Suspension Arthroplasty for Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Arthritis Using Abductor Pollicis Longus
44. Distal Ulnar Resection (Darrach Procedure)
45. Sauvé-Kapandji Procedure
46. Hemi-resection Ulnar Arthroplasty
47. Proximal Row Carpectomy
48. Total Wrist Arthroplasty
49. Total Wrist Fusion
50. Wrist Denervation
VI: Nerve Conditions
VI: A: Compression neuropathies
51. Open Carpal Tunnel Release
52. Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release
53. Revision Carpal Tunnel Release and Coverage Using a Hypothenar Fat Pad Flap
54. Decompression Procedures for Ulnar Compressive Neuropathy
55. Radial Nerve Decompression
VI: B: Nerve injuries
56. Primary Nerve Repair and Nerve Graft for Traumatic Nerve Injuries
57. Tendon Transfers for Low Median Nerve Injury
58. Tendon Transfers for High Median Nerve Injury
59. Tendon Transfers for Low and High Ulnar Nerve Injury
60. Tendon Transfers for High and Low Radial Nerve Injury
61. Distal Anterior Interosseous Nerve (AIN) transfer to motor branch of ulnar Nerve
62. Triple Nerve Transfer for Brachial Plexus Injuries
VII: Tendon Conditions
63. Wide Awake Approach to Hand Surgery for Commonly Performed Procedures
64. Acute repair of Flexor Tendon Injuries in Zone I-V
65. Two-stage Flexor Tendon Reconstruction with Silicone Rod
66. A2 Flexor Tendon Pulley Reconstruction with Free Tendon Graft
67. Tenolysis of Flexor Tendons
68. Acute repair of Extensor Tendon Injuries Zones I to VII
69. Stabilization of Extensor Carpi Ulnaris Tendon Subluxation with Extensor Retinaculum
70. Release of Trigger Finger
71. Release of De Quervains Tenosynovitis
VIII: Flaps and Microsurgery
72. Flap Coverage of Fingertip Injuries
73. Flap Coverage of Thumb Defects
74. Dorsal Metacarpal Artery Flap and Dorsal Metacarpal Artery Perforator Flap
75. Pedicled Forearm Flap
76. Pedicled and Free Groin Flap
77. Lateral Arm Flap
78. Free Anterolateral Thigh Flap
79. Revascularization and Replantation of Digits
80. Digital Artery Sympathectomy for Raynaud's Phenomenon
81. Ulnar artery to Superficial Arch Bypass with a Vein Graft
IX: Dupuytren Contracture
82. Enzymatic Treatment with Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) Injection
83. Percutaneous Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren Contracture
84. Open fasciectomy for Dupuytren Contracture
85. Dermatofaciectomy for Dupuytren Contracture
X: Spastic Conditions
86. Deltoid to Triceps Transfer and Biceps to Triceps Transfer
87. Biceps and Brachialis Lengthening
88. Brachioradialis to Extensor Carpi Radialis Tendon Transfer
89. Adjunctive Thumb Procedures in Tetraplegia
90. Step-cut Fractional Lengthening of Flexor Tendons and Flexor Digitorum Superficialis to Flexor Digitoroum Profundus Transfer
91. Brachioradialis/Pronator Teres to Flexor Pollicis Longus Tendon Transfer
92. Extensor Carpi Radialis Longus Transfer to Flexor Digitorum Profundus
XI: Congenital Hand Disorders
93. Release of Finger Syndactyly
94. Duplicated Thumb and Finger Treatment
95. Index Pollicization for Hypoplastic Thumb
96. Camptodactyly Correction
97. Release of Constriction Ring Syndrome
98. Centralization for Radial Longitudinal Deficiency
99. Cleft Hand Reconstruction
100. Arthrogryposis Reconstruction
XII: Tumors
101. Lumps and Bumps of the Hand and Wrist
102. Excision of Vascular Lesions of the Hand
103. Excision of Metacarpal Enchondroma
104. Excision of Peripheral Nerve Schwanoma
105. Excision of Malignant Skin Tumors
Description
Perform all the latest procedures and get the best results with the new edition of Operative Techniques: Hand and Wrist Surgery. This compact atlas-style volume provides an efficient review of the scope of hand surgery, including every potential patient scenario, while updated indications and techniques equip you to treat the gamut of upper extremity disorders. Each chapter has been carefully rewritten to provide consistent delivery of the most up-to-date techniques. Enhanced procedural videos, produced and narrated by Dr. Chung himself, help guide the essence and key aspects of an operation and are included in most chapters.
Key Features
- Concise format , brief bulleted descriptions, and a user-friendly presentation ensure quick access to the information you need.
- Includes photos and illustrations demonstrating each technique, while radiographs show presenting problems and post-surgical outcomes.
- Pearls and pitfalls from the authors allow you to improve your technique and optimize outcomes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323401913
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509657
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497381
About the Authors
Kevin Chung Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan