Operative Techniques: Hand and Wrist Surgery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323401913, 9780323509657

Operative Techniques: Hand and Wrist Surgery

3rd Edition

Authors: Kevin Chung
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323401913
eBook ISBN: 9780323509657
eBook ISBN: 9780323497381
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2017
Page Count: 960
Table of Contents

I: Anesthesia and Emergency Procedures

1. Anesthesia of the Hand

2. Fasciotomy for Compartment Syndrome of the Hand and Forearm

3. Revision Amputation and Shortening of Digit

4. Drainage of Septic Arthritis (Including Fight Bite) and Septic Tenosynovitis

II: Hand Fractures and Dislocations

5. Kirschner Wire Fixation of Mallet Fracture (Ishiguro Extension Block Technique)

6. Closed Reduction with Kirschner Wire Fixation of Extra-Articular Phalangeal Fractures

7. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Extra-Articular Phalangeal Fractures (Transverse, Spiral and Long Oblique Fractures)

8. Dynamic External Fixation of Fracture-Dislocation of Proximal Interphalangeal Joint (Suzuki Frame)

9. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Intra-Articular Phalangeal Fractures

10. Volar Plate Arthroplasty of the Proximal Interphalangeal Joint

11. Hemi-Hamate Arthroplasty for Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Fracture-Dislocations

12. Closed Reduction with Kirschner Wire Fixation of Metacarpal Shaft Fractures

13. Percutaneous Intramedullary Kirschner wire Fixation of Metacarpal Head and Neck Fractures (Bouquet Technique)

14. Open Reduction and Internal Fixation of Metacarpal Shaft Fractures (Transverse, Spiral and Long Oblique Fractures)

15. Open Reduction for Metacarpophalangeal Joint Dislocation

16. Corrective Osteotomy of Metacarpal Fracture Malunion

17. Metacarpophalangeal Joint Arthroplasty (Traumatic Arthritis) Using Pyrocarbon Implants

18. Reconstruction of Acute and Chronic Ulnar Collateral Ligament Injuries of the Thumb

19. Closed Reduction with Kirschner Wire Fixation of Bennett and Rolando Fractures

III: Wrist Fractures and Carpal Instability

20. Arthroscopic Examination of the Wrist

21. Scapholunate Ligament Repair and Reconstruction

22. Ligament Reconstruction for Chronic Scapholunate Dissociation (Brunelli Tenodesis)

23. Lunotriquetral Ligament Reconstruction Using a Slip of the Extensor Carpi Ulnaris Tendon

24. Open reduction Internal Fixation of Acute Scaphoid Fracture

25. Treatment of Scaphoid Nonunion

26. Open Reduction and Fixation of Acute Perilunate Fracture-Dislocation

27. Scaphoid Excision and Four Corner Fusion with Hubcap Plate

28. Ulnar Shortening Osteotomy for Ulnar Impaction Syndrome

29. Distal Radioulnar Joint Ligament Reconstruction Using Palmaris Longus Tendon

30. Procedures for Avascular Necrosis of the Lunate

IV: Distal Radius Fractures

31. Operative Treatment of Distal Radius Fractures

32. Corrective Osteotomy of Distal Radius Malunion

V: Rheumatoid Arthritis and Degenerative Disease

33. Metacarpophalangeal Joint Synovectomy, Extensor Tendon Centralization, and Cross Intrinsic Transfer

34. Tendon Transfers for Rheumatoid Tendon Attrition Rupture

35. Correction of Swan Neck Deformity

36. Correction of Boutonniere Deformity

37. Capsulotomy for PIP Contracture

38. Silicone Metacarpophalangeal Arthroplasty (SMPA)

39. Arthroplasty for Proximal Interphalangeal Joint Osteoarthritis

40. Distal interphalangeal Joint Arthrodesis (Osteoarthritis)

41. Joint Fusion for Thumb Metacarpophalangeal Instability

42. Reconstruction for Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Instability Using Flexor Carpi Radialis (Littler Procedure)

43. Suspension Arthroplasty for Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Arthritis Using Abductor Pollicis Longus

44. Distal Ulnar Resection (Darrach Procedure)

45. Sauvé-Kapandji Procedure

46. Hemi-resection Ulnar Arthroplasty

47. Proximal Row Carpectomy

48. Total Wrist Arthroplasty

49. Total Wrist Fusion

50. Wrist Denervation

VI: Nerve Conditions

VI: A: Compression neuropathies

51. Open Carpal Tunnel Release

52. Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release

53. Revision Carpal Tunnel Release and Coverage Using a Hypothenar Fat Pad Flap

54. Decompression Procedures for Ulnar Compressive Neuropathy

55. Radial Nerve Decompression

VI: B: Nerve injuries

56. Primary Nerve Repair and Nerve Graft for Traumatic Nerve Injuries

57. Tendon Transfers for Low Median Nerve Injury

58. Tendon Transfers for High Median Nerve Injury

59. Tendon Transfers for Low and High Ulnar Nerve Injury

60. Tendon Transfers for High and Low Radial Nerve Injury

61. Distal Anterior Interosseous Nerve (AIN) transfer to motor branch of ulnar Nerve

62. Triple Nerve Transfer for Brachial Plexus Injuries

VII: Tendon Conditions

63. Wide Awake Approach to Hand Surgery for Commonly Performed Procedures

64. Acute repair of Flexor Tendon Injuries in Zone I-V

65. Two-stage Flexor Tendon Reconstruction with Silicone Rod

66. A2 Flexor Tendon Pulley Reconstruction with Free Tendon Graft

67. Tenolysis of Flexor Tendons

68. Acute repair of Extensor Tendon Injuries Zones I to VII

69. Stabilization of Extensor Carpi Ulnaris Tendon Subluxation with Extensor Retinaculum

70. Release of Trigger Finger

71. Release of De Quervains Tenosynovitis

VIII: Flaps and Microsurgery

72. Flap Coverage of Fingertip Injuries

73. Flap Coverage of Thumb Defects

74. Dorsal Metacarpal Artery Flap and Dorsal Metacarpal Artery Perforator Flap

75. Pedicled Forearm Flap

76. Pedicled and Free Groin Flap

77. Lateral Arm Flap

78. Free Anterolateral Thigh Flap

79. Revascularization and Replantation of Digits

80. Digital Artery Sympathectomy for Raynaud's Phenomenon

81. Ulnar artery to Superficial Arch Bypass with a Vein Graft

IX: Dupuytren Contracture

82. Enzymatic Treatment with Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) Injection

83. Percutaneous Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren Contracture

84. Open fasciectomy for Dupuytren Contracture

85. Dermatofaciectomy for Dupuytren Contracture

X: Spastic Conditions

86. Deltoid to Triceps Transfer and Biceps to Triceps Transfer

87. Biceps and Brachialis Lengthening

88. Brachioradialis to Extensor Carpi Radialis Tendon Transfer

89. Adjunctive Thumb Procedures in Tetraplegia

90. Step-cut Fractional Lengthening of Flexor Tendons and Flexor Digitorum Superficialis to Flexor Digitoroum Profundus Transfer

91. Brachioradialis/Pronator Teres to Flexor Pollicis Longus Tendon Transfer

92. Extensor Carpi Radialis Longus Transfer to Flexor Digitorum Profundus

XI: Congenital Hand Disorders

93. Release of Finger Syndactyly

94. Duplicated Thumb and Finger Treatment

95. Index Pollicization for Hypoplastic Thumb

96. Camptodactyly Correction

97. Release of Constriction Ring Syndrome

98. Centralization for Radial Longitudinal Deficiency

99. Cleft Hand Reconstruction

100. Arthrogryposis Reconstruction

XII: Tumors

101. Lumps and Bumps of the Hand and Wrist

102. Excision of Vascular Lesions of the Hand

103. Excision of Metacarpal Enchondroma

104. Excision of Peripheral Nerve Schwanoma

105. Excision of Malignant Skin Tumors

Description

Perform all the latest procedures and get the best results with the new edition of Operative Techniques: Hand and Wrist Surgery. This compact atlas-style volume provides an efficient review of the scope of hand surgery, including every potential patient scenario, while updated indications and techniques equip you to treat the gamut of upper extremity disorders. Each chapter has been carefully rewritten to provide consistent delivery of the most up-to-date techniques. Enhanced procedural videos, produced and narrated by Dr. Chung himself, help guide the essence and key aspects of an operation and are included in most chapters.

Key Features

  • Concise format, brief bulleted descriptions, and a user-friendly presentation ensure quick access to the information you need.
  • Includes photos and illustrations demonstrating each technique, while radiographs show presenting problems and post-surgical outcomes.
  • Pearls and pitfalls from the authors allow you to improve your technique and optimize outcomes.

About the Authors

Kevin Chung Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

