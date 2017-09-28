Operative Otolaryngology

Section 1: Nasal Cavity

1. Office-Based Diagnosis of Sinonasal Disorders

2. Sphenopalatine Artery Ligation for Epistaxis

3. Anterior and Posterior Ethmoid Artery Ligation for Epistaxis

4. Surgical Management of HHT

5. Septoplasty (Classical and Endoscopic)

6. Surgery of the Turbinates

7. Septal Perforation

8. Rhinectomy

Section 2: Paranasal Sinuses

9. Balloon Sinus Dilation

10. Antral Lavage; Endoscopic Middle Meatal Antrostomy/Antrochoanal Polyp

11. Anterior Antrostomy: The Caldwell-Luc Operation

12. Oral-antral Fistulas

13. Medial Maxillectomy

14. Complete Maxillectomy

15. Endoscopic Ethmoidectomy

16. External Ethmoidectomy - ONLINE ONLY

17. Endoscopic Sphenoidotomy

18. Trephination of the Frontal Sinus

19. Osteoplastic Obliteration

20. Frontal Sinus Cranialization

21. Endoscopic Approach to the Frontal Sinus

22. Draf III, Endoscopic Modified Lothrop

Section 3: Oral Cavity

23. Cancer of the Lip

24. Transoral Inferior Maxillectomy

25. Partial Glossectomy

26. Total Glossectomy

27. Excision of Cancer of the Floor of Mouth

38. Excision of Buccal Carcinoma

Section 4: Surgery for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

29. Drug-Induced Sedated Endoscopy

30. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and Related Modifications (Traditional UPPP, Uvulopalatal Flap, Anterior Palatoplasty)

31. Advanced Palatal Surgery

32. Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Therapy

33. Volumetric Tongue Base Reduction (Lingual Tonsillectomy, Coblation Midline Glossectomy, TORS)

34. Genioglossus Advancement

35. Hyoid Suspension

36. Maxillomandibular Advancement

37. Office-Based Snoring Procedures

Section 5: Nasopharynx

38. Endoscopic Nasopharyngectomy

39. Maxillary Swing/Transpalatal/Midface Degloving with Lefort I Osteotomy Approach for Nasopharyngectomy

40. Robotic-Assisted Nasopharyngectomy

41. Facial Translocation Approach to Nasopharynx

Section 6: Oropharynx

42. Transoral and Robotic Tonsil Surgery for Cancers of the base of tongue and pharynx

43. Transoral Removal of Elongated Styloid Process

44. Transoral Excision of Oropharyngeal Malignancy

45. Transcervical Pharyngotomy

46. Surgery of the Soft Palate

47. Transoral Robotic Surgery (TORS) for Neoplasms of the Base of Tongue

48. Transoral Laser Microsurgery of the Tongue Base

49. Pharyngectomy

Section 7: Hypopharynx and Esophagus

50. Esophagoscopy and Hypopharyngoscopy

51. Penetrating Trauma to the Hypopharynx and Cervical Esophagus

52. Dysfunction of the Upper Esophageal Sphincter

53. Partial Pharyngectomy

54. Cancer of the Cervical Esophagus

55. Reconstruction of Hypopharyngeal Defects

Section 8: Larynx: Airway

56. Excision of Laryngocele

57. Laryngeal Trauma

58. Bilateral Vocal Fold Immobility

59. Acquired Laryngeal Stenosis

Section 9: Larynx: Voice

60. Office-Based Laryngeal Procedures

61. Phonomicrosurgery for Benign Vocal Fold Lesions

62. Management of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

63. Vocal Fold Injection via Microlaryngoscopy

64. Medialization Laryngoplasty and Arytenoid Adduction

65. Intraoperative Medialization Laryngoplasty

Section 10: Larynx: Oncologic Surgery

66. Transoral CO2 Laser Microsurgery for Cancer of the Larynx

67. Horizontal Partial Laryngectomy

68. Vertical Partial Laryngectomy

69. Supracricoid Partial Laryngectomy

70. Total Laryngectomy

71. Total Laryngopharyngectomy

72. Supraglottic TORS

Section 11: Trachea and Mediastinum

73. Voice Restoration after Total Laryngectomy

74. Closure of Tracheoesophageal Fistula

75. Bronchoscopy

76. Open Tracheostomy

77. Percutaneous Tracheostomy

78. Laryngotracheal Separation

79. Tracheal Resection

80. Management of Tracheocutaneous Fistula and Depressed Scar

81. Stenosis of the Tracheostoma Following Total Laryngectomy

Section 12: Neck and Parapharyngeal Space

82. Office-Based Procedures: Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy of a Mass in the Head and Neck

83. Deep Neck Abscesses

84. Super-Selective Neck Dissection

85. Selective Neck Dissection

86. MRND

87. RND

88. Central Compartment Neck Dissection

89. Retropharyngeal Neck Dissection

90. Posterolateral Neck Dissection

91. Transcervical Approaches to the Cervical Spine

92. Excision of Neural Tumors of the Parapharyngeal Space

93. Excision of Carotid Body Tumors

94. Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy

95. Management of Unknown Primary Cancer

96. Management of Traumatic Soft Tissue and Vascular Injuries to Neck

97. Endoscopic and Robotic Applications to Neck Surgery

98. Transoral Approach to the Parapharyngeal Space

99. Management of Tumors in the Prestyloid Parapharyngeal Space

Section 13: Thyroid and Parathyroid

100. Open Thyroidectomy

101. Minimally Invasive Video -Assisted Thyroidectomy

102. Robotic-Assisted Thyroidectomy

103. Massive and Substernal Goiter

104. Invasive Thyroid Cancer

105. Intraoperative PTH Monitoring

106. Parathyroidectomy for Primary Hyperparathyroidism and Non-Localizing Hyperparathyroidism

107. Reoperative Parathyroidectomy

108. Parathyroidectomy for Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

Section 14: Salivary Glands

109. Office Based Procedures

110. Surgical Management of Ranula

111. Excision of the Submandibular Gland

112. Mass in the Buccal Space

113. Parotidectomy Superficial

114. Parotidectomy Deep

115. Sialendoscopy

Section 15: Facial Skeleton

116. Marginal Mandibulectomy

117. Segmental Mandibulectomy

118. Mandibular Osteotomy Approaches

119. Fractures of the Mandible

120. Fractures of the Upper Facial and Midfacial Skeleton

121. Fractures of the Orbit

122. Nasal Fracture

123. Osseointegrated Implants

Section 16: Otology: External Ear

124. Office-Based Procedures in Otology

125. Foreign Bodies of the External Auditory Canal

126. External Canal Osteomas and Exostoses

127. Keratosis Obturans and Canal Cholesteatoma

128. Congenital and Acquired Atresia of the External Auditory Canal

Section 17: Otology: Middle Ear and Mastoid

129. Otitis Media, Myringotomy, Tympanostomy Tube and Balloon Dilation

130. Myringoplasty and Tympanoplasty

131. Ossicular Chain Reconstruction

132. Mastoid Surgery

133. Otosclerosis

134. Bone-Anchored Hearing Devices

135. Implantable Middle Ear Devices

Section 18: Otology: Temporal Bone

136. Intracranial Complications of Otitis Media

137. Tumors of the Facial Nerve

138. Facial Nerve Decompression

139. Resection of the Temporal Bone

140. Acoustic Neuroma

141. Glomus Tumors

142. Cholesterol Granulomas and Congenital Epidermoid Tumors of the Temporal Bone

143. Cerebrospinal Fluid Otorrhea and Encephalocele

144. Temporal Bone Trauma

145. Cochlear Implantation in Adults

146. Surgery for Vertigo

147. Superior Canal Dehiscence

148. Stereotactic Radiosurgery

Section 19: Cranial Base

149. Juvenile Angiofibroma

150. Transcranial Approach to Anterior Cranial Base

151. Surgical Approaches to the Infratemporal Fossa

152. Endoscopic Transpterygoid Approach to Middle Fossa

153. Endoscopic Petrosal Approaches

154. Endonasal Approach to the Sella and Parasellar Areas

155. Endoscopic Management of Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks

156. Reconstruction after Skull Base Surgery

157. Transnasal and Transoral Approaches to the Cervical Spine

Section 20: Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgery

158. Management of Skin Cancer of the Head and Neck

159. Scalp Reconstruction

160. Facial Reanimation

161. Nasal Reconstruction

162. Rhinoplasty and Surgery of the Nasal Valve

163. Facial Resurfacing: Peels and Lasers

164. Blepharoplasty

165. Brow Lift

166. Face Lift (Rhytidectomy)

166-A Cosmetic Botox and Fillers

Section 21: Reconstructive Surgery

167. Microvascular Reconstruction of the Head and Neck

168. Paramedian Forehead Flaps

169. Pericranial Scalp Flap

170. Temporalis Muscle Transposition

171. Temporoparietal Fascial Flap

172. Pectoralis Major Myocutaneous Flaps

173. Deltopectoral Flap

174. Cervicofacial Transposition Flaps

174-A. Latissimus or Trapezius Flaps

175. Skin Grafting

176. Fascia Flaps, Fasciocutaneous, Alloderm

177. Split Calvarial Graft

178. Rib Graft

179. Nerve Graft Techniques

180. Cranioplasty

Section 22: Orbit

181. Orbital Decompression

182. Optic Nerve Decompression

183. Orbital Exenteration

184. Dacryocystorhinostomy

185. Eye Reanimation in Patients with Facial Paralysis

186. Lateral Canthotomy

187. Orbital Abscess

Section 23: Pediatrics-Nasal Cavity

188. Choanal Atresia/Pyriform Aperture Stenosis

189. Midline Nasal Masses/Nasolacrimal Duct Cyst

Section 24: Pediatric-Nasopharynx

190. Adenoidectomy

Section 25: Pediatric-Oropharynx

191. Tonsillectomy

Section 26: Pediatric-Larynx Airway

192. Laryngomalacia

193. Subglottic Stenosis

194. Surgery for Aspiration Laryngeal Cleft/Laryngotracheal Separation

195. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

196. Exit Procedure

Section 27: Pediatric Trachea and Mediastinum

197. Bronchoscopy and Tracheoscopy/Aerodigestive Tract Foreign Body

198. Management of Tracheal Stenosis

Section 28: Pediatric Neck and Parapharyngeal Space

199. Thyroglossal Duct Cyst

200. Branchial Cleft Cyst and Sinuses

Section 29: Pediatric Facial Skeleton

201. Mandibular Distraction

Section 30: Pediatric Otology: Middle Ear and Mastoid

202. Congenital Malformation of the Middle Ear

202-A A Otitis Media, Myringotomy, Tympanostomy Tube and Balloon Dilation in the Pediatric Population

Section 31: Pediatric Otology: Temporal Bone

203. Pediatric Cochlear Implantation

Section 32: Pediatric Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery

204. Cleft Palate and Velopharyngeal Dysfunction

205. Reconstruction of Microtia

206. Otoplasty