Operative Otolaryngology
3rd Edition
Head and Neck Surgery, 2-Volume Set
Emergent operative technologies and surgical approaches have transformed today’s otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, and the 3rd Edition of Operative Otolaryngology brings you up to date with all that’s new in the field. You’ll find detailed, superbly illustrated guidance on all of the endoscopic, microscopic, laser, surgically-implantable, radio-surgical, neurophysiological monitoring, and MR- and CT-imaging technological advances that now define contemporary operative OHNS – all in one comprehensive, two-volume reference.
Covers everything from why a procedure should be performed to the latest surgical techniques to post-operative management and outcomes – from experts in otolaryngology, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, neurological surgery, and ophthalmology.
Section 1: Nasal Cavity
1. Office-Based Diagnosis of Sinonasal Disorders
2. Sphenopalatine Artery Ligation for Epistaxis
3. Anterior and Posterior Ethmoid Artery Ligation for Epistaxis
4. Surgical Management of HHT
5. Septoplasty (Classical and Endoscopic)
6. Surgery of the Turbinates
7. Septal Perforation
8. Rhinectomy
Section 2: Paranasal Sinuses
9. Balloon Sinus Dilation
10. Antral Lavage; Endoscopic Middle Meatal Antrostomy/Antrochoanal Polyp
11. Anterior Antrostomy: The Caldwell-Luc Operation
12. Oral-antral Fistulas
13. Medial Maxillectomy
14. Complete Maxillectomy
15. Endoscopic Ethmoidectomy
16. External Ethmoidectomy - ONLINE ONLY
17. Endoscopic Sphenoidotomy
18. Trephination of the Frontal Sinus
19. Osteoplastic Obliteration
20. Frontal Sinus Cranialization
21. Endoscopic Approach to the Frontal Sinus
22. Draf III, Endoscopic Modified Lothrop
Section 3: Oral Cavity
23. Cancer of the Lip
24. Transoral Inferior Maxillectomy
25. Partial Glossectomy
26. Total Glossectomy
27. Excision of Cancer of the Floor of Mouth
38. Excision of Buccal Carcinoma
Section 4: Surgery for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
29. Drug-Induced Sedated Endoscopy
30. Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty and Related Modifications (Traditional UPPP, Uvulopalatal Flap, Anterior Palatoplasty)
31. Advanced Palatal Surgery
32. Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Therapy
33. Volumetric Tongue Base Reduction (Lingual Tonsillectomy, Coblation Midline Glossectomy, TORS)
34. Genioglossus Advancement
35. Hyoid Suspension
36. Maxillomandibular Advancement
37. Office-Based Snoring Procedures
Section 5: Nasopharynx
38. Endoscopic Nasopharyngectomy
39. Maxillary Swing/Transpalatal/Midface Degloving with Lefort I Osteotomy Approach for Nasopharyngectomy
40. Robotic-Assisted Nasopharyngectomy
41. Facial Translocation Approach to Nasopharynx
Section 6: Oropharynx
42. Transoral and Robotic Tonsil Surgery for Cancers of the base of tongue and pharynx
43. Transoral Removal of Elongated Styloid Process
44. Transoral Excision of Oropharyngeal Malignancy
45. Transcervical Pharyngotomy
46. Surgery of the Soft Palate
47. Transoral Robotic Surgery (TORS) for Neoplasms of the Base of Tongue
48. Transoral Laser Microsurgery of the Tongue Base
49. Pharyngectomy
Section 7: Hypopharynx and Esophagus
50. Esophagoscopy and Hypopharyngoscopy
51. Penetrating Trauma to the Hypopharynx and Cervical Esophagus
52. Dysfunction of the Upper Esophageal Sphincter
53. Partial Pharyngectomy
54. Cancer of the Cervical Esophagus
55. Reconstruction of Hypopharyngeal Defects
Section 8: Larynx: Airway
56. Excision of Laryngocele
57. Laryngeal Trauma
58. Bilateral Vocal Fold Immobility
59. Acquired Laryngeal Stenosis
Section 9: Larynx: Voice
60. Office-Based Laryngeal Procedures
61. Phonomicrosurgery for Benign Vocal Fold Lesions
62. Management of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis
63. Vocal Fold Injection via Microlaryngoscopy
64. Medialization Laryngoplasty and Arytenoid Adduction
65. Intraoperative Medialization Laryngoplasty
Section 10: Larynx: Oncologic Surgery
66. Transoral CO2 Laser Microsurgery for Cancer of the Larynx
67. Horizontal Partial Laryngectomy
68. Vertical Partial Laryngectomy
69. Supracricoid Partial Laryngectomy
70. Total Laryngectomy
71. Total Laryngopharyngectomy
72. Supraglottic TORS
Section 11: Trachea and Mediastinum
73. Voice Restoration after Total Laryngectomy
74. Closure of Tracheoesophageal Fistula
75. Bronchoscopy
76. Open Tracheostomy
77. Percutaneous Tracheostomy
78. Laryngotracheal Separation
79. Tracheal Resection
80. Management of Tracheocutaneous Fistula and Depressed Scar
81. Stenosis of the Tracheostoma Following Total Laryngectomy
Section 12: Neck and Parapharyngeal Space
82. Office-Based Procedures: Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy of a Mass in the Head and Neck
83. Deep Neck Abscesses
84. Super-Selective Neck Dissection
85. Selective Neck Dissection
86. MRND
87. RND
88. Central Compartment Neck Dissection
89. Retropharyngeal Neck Dissection
90. Posterolateral Neck Dissection
91. Transcervical Approaches to the Cervical Spine
92. Excision of Neural Tumors of the Parapharyngeal Space
93. Excision of Carotid Body Tumors
94. Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy
95. Management of Unknown Primary Cancer
96. Management of Traumatic Soft Tissue and Vascular Injuries to Neck
97. Endoscopic and Robotic Applications to Neck Surgery
98. Transoral Approach to the Parapharyngeal Space
99. Management of Tumors in the Prestyloid Parapharyngeal Space
Section 13: Thyroid and Parathyroid
100. Open Thyroidectomy
101. Minimally Invasive Video -Assisted Thyroidectomy
102. Robotic-Assisted Thyroidectomy
103. Massive and Substernal Goiter
104. Invasive Thyroid Cancer
105. Intraoperative PTH Monitoring
106. Parathyroidectomy for Primary Hyperparathyroidism and Non-Localizing Hyperparathyroidism
107. Reoperative Parathyroidectomy
108. Parathyroidectomy for Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
Section 14: Salivary Glands
109. Office Based Procedures
110. Surgical Management of Ranula
111. Excision of the Submandibular Gland
112. Mass in the Buccal Space
113. Parotidectomy Superficial
114. Parotidectomy Deep
115. Sialendoscopy
Section 15: Facial Skeleton
116. Marginal Mandibulectomy
117. Segmental Mandibulectomy
118. Mandibular Osteotomy Approaches
119. Fractures of the Mandible
120. Fractures of the Upper Facial and Midfacial Skeleton
121. Fractures of the Orbit
122. Nasal Fracture
123. Osseointegrated Implants
Section 16: Otology: External Ear
124. Office-Based Procedures in Otology
125. Foreign Bodies of the External Auditory Canal
126. External Canal Osteomas and Exostoses
127. Keratosis Obturans and Canal Cholesteatoma
128. Congenital and Acquired Atresia of the External Auditory Canal
Section 17: Otology: Middle Ear and Mastoid
129. Otitis Media, Myringotomy, Tympanostomy Tube and Balloon Dilation
130. Myringoplasty and Tympanoplasty
131. Ossicular Chain Reconstruction
132. Mastoid Surgery
133. Otosclerosis
134. Bone-Anchored Hearing Devices
135. Implantable Middle Ear Devices
Section 18: Otology: Temporal Bone
136. Intracranial Complications of Otitis Media
137. Tumors of the Facial Nerve
138. Facial Nerve Decompression
139. Resection of the Temporal Bone
140. Acoustic Neuroma
141. Glomus Tumors
142. Cholesterol Granulomas and Congenital Epidermoid Tumors of the Temporal Bone
143. Cerebrospinal Fluid Otorrhea and Encephalocele
144. Temporal Bone Trauma
145. Cochlear Implantation in Adults
146. Surgery for Vertigo
147. Superior Canal Dehiscence
148. Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Section 19: Cranial Base
149. Juvenile Angiofibroma
150. Transcranial Approach to Anterior Cranial Base
151. Surgical Approaches to the Infratemporal Fossa
152. Endoscopic Transpterygoid Approach to Middle Fossa
153. Endoscopic Petrosal Approaches
154. Endonasal Approach to the Sella and Parasellar Areas
155. Endoscopic Management of Cerebrospinal Fluid Leaks
156. Reconstruction after Skull Base Surgery
157. Transnasal and Transoral Approaches to the Cervical Spine
Section 20: Cosmetic and Facial Plastic Surgery
158. Management of Skin Cancer of the Head and Neck
159. Scalp Reconstruction
160. Facial Reanimation
161. Nasal Reconstruction
162. Rhinoplasty and Surgery of the Nasal Valve
163. Facial Resurfacing: Peels and Lasers
164. Blepharoplasty
165. Brow Lift
166. Face Lift (Rhytidectomy)
166-A Cosmetic Botox and Fillers
Section 21: Reconstructive Surgery
167. Microvascular Reconstruction of the Head and Neck
168. Paramedian Forehead Flaps
169. Pericranial Scalp Flap
170. Temporalis Muscle Transposition
171. Temporoparietal Fascial Flap
172. Pectoralis Major Myocutaneous Flaps
173. Deltopectoral Flap
174. Cervicofacial Transposition Flaps
174-A. Latissimus or Trapezius Flaps
175. Skin Grafting
176. Fascia Flaps, Fasciocutaneous, Alloderm
177. Split Calvarial Graft
178. Rib Graft
179. Nerve Graft Techniques
180. Cranioplasty
Section 22: Orbit
181. Orbital Decompression
182. Optic Nerve Decompression
183. Orbital Exenteration
184. Dacryocystorhinostomy
185. Eye Reanimation in Patients with Facial Paralysis
186. Lateral Canthotomy
187. Orbital Abscess
Section 23: Pediatrics-Nasal Cavity
188. Choanal Atresia/Pyriform Aperture Stenosis
189. Midline Nasal Masses/Nasolacrimal Duct Cyst
Section 24: Pediatric-Nasopharynx
190. Adenoidectomy
Section 25: Pediatric-Oropharynx
191. Tonsillectomy
Section 26: Pediatric-Larynx Airway
192. Laryngomalacia
193. Subglottic Stenosis
194. Surgery for Aspiration Laryngeal Cleft/Laryngotracheal Separation
195. Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis
196. Exit Procedure
Section 27: Pediatric Trachea and Mediastinum
197. Bronchoscopy and Tracheoscopy/Aerodigestive Tract Foreign Body
198. Management of Tracheal Stenosis
Section 28: Pediatric Neck and Parapharyngeal Space
199. Thyroglossal Duct Cyst
200. Branchial Cleft Cyst and Sinuses
Section 29: Pediatric Facial Skeleton
201. Mandibular Distraction
Section 30: Pediatric Otology: Middle Ear and Mastoid
202. Congenital Malformation of the Middle Ear
202-A A Otitis Media, Myringotomy, Tympanostomy Tube and Balloon Dilation in the Pediatric Population
Section 31: Pediatric Otology: Temporal Bone
203. Pediatric Cochlear Implantation
Section 32: Pediatric Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery
204. Cleft Palate and Velopharyngeal Dysfunction
205. Reconstruction of Microtia
206. Otoplasty
1690
- 1690
English
- English
© Elsevier 2018
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2017
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323401500
- 9780323401500
9780323461351
- 9780323461351
9780323461344
- 9780323461344
Eugene Myers
Director, Oral Cancer Center at the University of Pittsburgh; Professor and Eye & Ear Foundation Chair, Department of Otolaryngology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA
Carl Snyderman
Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Director, Center for Cranial Base Surgery, Co-Director, Center for Minimally Invasive and Cranial Base Neurosurgery, The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA