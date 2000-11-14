Operational Risk and Resilience

Well publicised failures in risk management have appeared with shocking frequency over the past few years. Affected firms can suffer significant commercial damage or even bankruptcy as a result. Only now is there a growing realisation that risk management is a key management responsibility. This book will help turn your firm into a 'risk aware' organization which will be able to avoid catastrophic loss. It will also enable senior management to make better strategic and operational decisions, thanks to an informed understanding of business hazards.

Case studies from a wide cross section of different firms and markets are used to explain how to define, analyse and control operational risk.