Operational Risk and Resilience
1st Edition
Understanding and Minimising Operational Risk to Secure Shareholder Value
Description
Well publicised failures in risk management have appeared with shocking frequency over the past few years. Affected firms can suffer significant commercial damage or even bankruptcy as a result. Only now is there a growing realisation that risk management is a key management responsibility. This book will help turn your firm into a 'risk aware' organization which will be able to avoid catastrophic loss. It will also enable senior management to make better strategic and operational decisions, thanks to an informed understanding of business hazards.
Case studies from a wide cross section of different firms and markets are used to explain how to define, analyse and control operational risk.
Key Features
- An insightful guide to one of the key topics of modern strategic and operational management, written by a team of expert risk management professionals
- Learn about the application of operational risk management to a wide range of market sectors, including commercial, retail and investment banking, investment management, insurance, the energy industry, telecommunications, manufacturing and logistics
- Case studies and worked examples from around the world, including North America, Western Europe, South East Asia and Latin America
Readership
Finance and operations directors, Risk and operational managers, Back office, clearing and settlement officers, IT systems managers and analysts, Strategic planning analysts, Management postgraduate students and academics
Table of Contents
Risk management overview - Introduction to risk management
Rethinking risk
Operational risk and business change
The benefits of ORM
Living in a goldfish bowl: reputation and operational risk
Operational integrity - Building a supporting risk management architecture
Establishing policy and organisation
Designing and implementing operational controls
Creating an insurance strategy
Operational delivery - Capacity management
Human resource management
Supplier management
Service management
Sourcing management
Project risk management
Crisis management
OR issues for the 21st century - Financial institutions at the leading edge
Changes in e-business world
Risk and restructuring
Shared service centres
Joint ventures
Mergers and acquisitions
Corporate governance pressures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 14th November 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513140
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750643955
About the Author
Chris Frost
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner - Operational Risk Services Practice, PricewaterhouseCoopers.
David Allen
Affiliations and Expertise
Security Expect
James Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Philip Bloodworth
Affiliations and Expertise
PricewaterhouseCoopers.