Operational Policy Making for Professional Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128016282, 9780128017883

Operational Policy Making for Professional Security

1st Edition

Practical Policy Skills for the Public and Private Sector

Authors: Allen Sondej
eBook ISBN: 9780128017883
Paperback ISBN: 9780128016282
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th September 2015
Page Count: 242
Description

Operational Policy Making for Professional Security: Practical Policy Skills for the Public and Private Sector is a clear, concise, and practical resource for drafting effective, legally defensible security policies.

Presented in a clear, step-by-step style that can be tailored to fit the smallest organization to the largest, the book offers the strategies needed for reducing risk through solid policy construction. It is the first book available that provides a step-by-step guide to basic security policy construction, along with helpful hints on how to draft a document that conveys exactly what is intended.

The book explores common policy creation pitfalls and how to avoid them, outlining proven methods for implementing and disseminating effective policies throughout any organization.

Discussing the core security and safety policies that no organization should operate without, the book covers common types of policies, along with the pros and cons of different policy-making methodologies. It is a one-stop reference on functional security policy-making for organizational leaders.

Key Features

  • User-friendly resource that guides readers through the entire policy-making process
  • Explores real-world solutions to common security policy issues
  • Outlines legally defensible policy suggestions
  • Provides analytical tools for assessing policies to ensure they are effective and lawful
  • Illustrates key concepts with case studies, and offers an appendix with samples that support concepts explored in each chapter

Readership

security practitioners, security consultants, business professionals, and security management students

Table of Contents

  • Preface
    • Policy
  • About the Author
  • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter 1. Theory and Organization
    • Policy Development
    • Theoretical Policy Foundations
    • Sensemaking
    • Academic Policy Theories
    • Organizational Structure
    • Rules and Structure
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 2. Why Bother?
    • Overview
    • Purposeful Intent
    • Negligence
    • Policy and People
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 3. Basic Training
    • Policy Tools
    • Buy-in, Cause and Effect, and Communication
    • Summary
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 4. Incoming!
    • Organizational Role
    • Organizational Sensing
    • Sensing Resources
    • Triggering Events
    • Internal Triggers
    • Management by Crisis
    • External Triggers
    • Summary
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 5. Organizational Settings
    • Office Politics
    • Expectancy Theory
    • The Human Factor
    • Organizational Pecking Orders
    • Complacency
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 6. The Analytical Process for Policy Makers
    • Risk Analysis
    • Seven Question Inquiry
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 7. Policy Influences
    • Identifying Stakeholders
    • Stakeholder Bias
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 8. Surprise?
    • Unintended Consequences
    • Unintended Consequences of Others’ Actions
    • Tunnel Vision and Unintended Consequences
    • Emerging Technology and Unintended Consequences
    • Structurally Driven Unintended Consequences
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 9. Policy Construction
    • Directive Header
    • Body of the Directive
    • Crisis
    • Directive Format and Discipline
    • Writing Style
    • Bibliography
    • Appendix A Rulemaking Directive Sample Format
    • G.1.18.1 Policy
    • G.1.18.2 Purpose
    • G.1.18.3 Definitions
    • A Directive System Format
    • B Headings
    • C Directive Subsection
    • D Directive Succession
    • E Distribution
    • F Amendments
    • G Review and Revision
  • Chapter 10. Policy Implementation through Communication and Training
    • Communication
    • Policy Distribution Systems
    • Communication and Policy Assessment
    • Training
    • Equality in Training
    • Remedial Training
    • Training and the Human Factor
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 11. Supervision and Policy
    • Supervision and the Human Factor
    • Supervision and Leadership Traits
    • Bibliography
  • Chapter 12. Selected Core Directives
    • Strategic Policy
    • Operational Policy
    • Bibliography
    • Appendix A A Domingo Security Service
    • Job Overview
    • Duties and Responsibilities
    • Minimum Qualifications
    • Knowledge Skills and Abilities
    • Appendix B
    • G.1.01.1 Policy
    • G.1.01.2 Purpose
    • G.1.01.3 Definitions
    • G.1.01.4 Procedure
    • Appendix C Administrative Directives
    • Operational Directives
  • Chapter 13. Budget as Policy
    • Budget and Policy
    • Budget Battles, Tactics, and Solutions
    • Bibliogrphy
  • Index

About the Author

Allen Sondej

Affiliations and Expertise

Attorney, security consultant and Adjunct Professor in the Professional Security Studies Department at New Jersey City University (NJCU), New Jersey, USA

Reviews

"Security professionals will want to keep this volume handy for constant use...This book can and should serve as a how-to-guide for creating powerful policies that will assist in the protection of the company or institution, enabling the security program to perform successfully and effectively." --Security Management

Ratings and Reviews

