Operational Expert System Applications in Canada
1st Edition
Description
This book is part of a new series on operational expert systems worldwide. Expert systems are now widely used in different parts of the world for various applications. The past four years have witnessed a steady growth in the development and deployment of expert systems in Canada. Research in this field has also gained considerable momentum during the past few years. However, the field of expert systems is still young in Canada. This book contains 13 chapters contributed by 31 experts from both universities and industries across Canada covering a wide range of applications related to electric power and circuit boards, health and medicine, the legal field, transportation and decision making.
Readership
For all those interested in expert systems.
Table of Contents
Diagnostic and administrative expert systems at Bell Canada Network Services. A knowledge-based system for configuration of Local Area Networks. The TRANSEPT family of expert systems for the preliminary design of power networks. Knowledge-based and object-oriented approaches to process planning at Northern Telecom. Health expert goes on-line. The nervous shock advisor: a legal expert system in case-based law. Expert system for proposed corporate name verification. HIDES: the highway intersection design expert system. A mix of software engineering and knowledge engineering. AMETHYST: a multi-expert resource system for public sector compensation and benefits personnel. STATEX: an expert assistant for statistical analysis. Model-based automotive diagnosis using the Echidna constraint reasoning system. Fuzzy logic-based expert systems for operations management. Author Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1992
- Published:
- 1st January 1992
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295701
About the Editor
Ching Y. Suen
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Pattern Recognition and Machine Intelligence, Concordia University, Canada
Rajjan Shinghal
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Pattern Recognition and Machine Intelligence, Concordia University, Canada