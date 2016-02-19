Operational Calculus, Volume 109

Table of Contents



Foreword

Foreword to the Second English Edition

Part I - Operational Algebra

Chapter I. The Concept and Properties of a Convolution of Continuous Functions

§ 1. Definition of Convolution

§ 2. Class 𝓒

§ 3. Commutativity of Convolution

§ 4. Associativity of Convolution

§ 5. Addition and Convolution as Fundamental Operations in the Operational Calculus

§ 6. Function and Value of a Function

§ 7. Symbolics

§ 8. Integral Operator

Chapter II. Theorem of Titchmarsh

§ 9. Formulation of the Theorem and General Remarks

§ 10. Theorem of Phragmén

§ 11. Theorem on Moments

§ 12. Proof of Titschmarsh's Theorem in the Case f = g

§ 13. General Proof

Chapter III. Operators

§ 14. An Operation Inverse to Convolution

§ 15. Operators

§ 16. Operations on Operators

§ 17. Numerical Operators

§ 18. Remarks on Terminology

§ 19. Product of a Number and a Function

§ 20. Numbers 0 and 1

§ 21. Differential Operator

§ 22. Powers of Operator 8

§ 23. Polynomials of Operator 8

§ 24. Connections of the Operator 8 with the Exponential Function

§ 25. Connections of the Operator 8 with Trigonometric Functions

§ 26. Rational Operators

§ 27. Some Properties of Operators. Moments

Chapter IV. Ordinary Differential Equations with Constant Coefficients

§ 28. General Method and Examples

Chapter V. Theory of Electric Circuit

§ 29. Remarks on the Application of the Operational Calculus to Physical and Technical Problems

§ 30. The Electric Circuit

§ 31. The Short-Circuit Current

§ 32. Impedance

§ 33. Sine Wave Currents

§ 34. Kirchhoff's Laws

§ 35. Wheatstone Bridge

§ 36. Anderson Bridge

§ 37. General Remarks on Forming Equations for Network Currents

§ 38. Impedance and the Short-Circuit Current of Compound Two-Terminal Networks

§ 39. The Case of a Sinusoidal Electromotive Force

§ 40. The Electromotive Impulse and its Application to the Measurement of Impedance

§ 41. Inductive Couplings

§ 42. Four-Terminal Networks

§ 43. Connecting Four-Terminal Networks

§ 44. Connection of Three Four-Terminal Networks

§ 45. Four-Terminal Networks with Short-Circuited Terminals

§ 46. Four-Terminal Networks with Free Terminals

§ 47. Four-Terminal Network with Terminals Short-Circuited by a Two-Terminal Network

§ 48. Chain of Four-Terminal Networks

§ 49. Transformers

§ 50. Cathode-Ray Tube as a Four-Terminal Network

§ 51. Four Terminal Network with Determinant 1

§ 52. Inverted Four-Terminal Networks and Symmetrical Four-Terminal Networks

Chapter VI. General Eolutione of Differential Equations and Boundary Problems

§ 53. General Solution. Transfer Functions

§ 54. Boundary Problems

§ 55. Solution of Differential Equations Under Given Initial Conditions At the Point to ≠ 0

Chapter VII. Discontinuous Functions

§ 56. Functions of Class 𝓚

§ 57. Operations on Functions of Class 𝓚

§ 58. Euler's Gamma Integral

§ 59. Non-Integer Powers of the Operators 𝑙 and 𝒔 — α

§ 60. Functions Having a Derivative of Class 𝓚

§ 61. Differential Equations with a Discontinuous Right Side

§ 62. Jump Function and Translation Operator

§ 63. Derivatives of Certain Discontinuous Functions

§ 64. Approximation of the Translation Operator by Functions

§ 65. Various Interpretations of the Translation Operator

§ 66. Functions Defined on the Whole Axis t

Chapter VIII. Applications to the Statics of Beams

§ 67. Kinds of Load

§ 68. Transverse Force and Bending Moment

§ 69. Conditions of Balance

§ 70. Deflection of Beams

§ 71. Support Beams

§ 72. Statically Indeterminate Cases

Part II - Sequences and Series of Operators

Chapter I. Sequences of Operators

§ 1. Uniform Convergence

§ 2. Limit of a Sequence of Operators

§ 3. Properties of the Limit of a Sequence of Operators

Chapter II. Series of Translation Operators

§ 4. Series with Numerical Coefficients

§ 5. More General Series of Translation Operators

§ 6. Operator 1/(1-β𝒉λ)𝒌

§ 7. Electrical Systems Excited Periodically

Chapter III. Difference Equations

§ 8. Examples of Difference Equations

§ 9. Operators 1/(1-β𝒉λ)𝒌

§ 10. Difference Equations of Arbitrary Order

§ 11. Reduction of the Complex Form of a Solution to the Real Form

§ 12. General Remarks

Chapter IV. Power Series

§ 13. Power Series of a Numerical Variable with Operational Coefficients

§ 14. Multiplication of Power Series

§ 15. Power Series of Operators with Numerical Coefficients

§ 16. Powers with Arbitrary Real Exponents

§ 17. A Problem in Electrical Engineering

§ 18. The Bessel Function Jo

§ 19. A More General Problem in Electrical Engineering

§ 20. Bessel Functions Jn with an Arbitrary Natural n

Part III - The Operational Differential Calculus

Chapter I. Operational Functions and their Derivatives

§ 1. Operational Functions

§ 2. Continuity of the Operational Function

§ 3. Continuous Derivative of An Operational Function

§ 4. Properties of the Continuous Derivative

§ 5. Continuous Derivatives of Higher Order

§ 6. The Continuous Derivative in An Infinite Interval

§ 7. General Definition of the Derivative

Chapter II. Exponential Functions

§ 8. Differential Equation χ'(λ) = wx(λ)

§ 9. Generalized Exponential Functions

§ 10. Derivatives of Power Series

§ 11. Function Expλ(s—√82+α2) and Cognate Functions

Chapter III. Differential Equation χ'(λ) = wx(λ)

§ 12. A Uniqueness Theorem

§ 13. Continuation of Solutions

Chapter IV. Vibrations of a String

§ 14. Operational Equation of the Vibrating String

§ 15. The Shape of a Vibrating String

§ 16. More General Boundary Conditions

§ 17. Uniqueness of Solution

§ 18. An Infinitely Long String

§ 19. String Vibrations in the Case of Certain Particular Initial Positions

§ 20. String Vibrations in Case of an Arbitrarily Fixed Initial Position

§ 21. String Vibrations with Given Initial Velocity

§ 22. Other Interpretations

Chapter V. The Equation of Heat

§ 23. The Parabolic Exponential Function

§ 24. Some Analytic Properties of the Parabolic Exponential Function

§ 25. The Temperature of a Heat-Conducting Bar

§ 26. Expanding the Solution in an Infinite Series

§ 27. Inequalities and the Module

§ 28. An Infinitely Long Bar

§ 29. A Bar Without an Outgoing Flow of Heat

§ 30. Trigonometric Series

§ 31. Changes of Temperature in a Bar with a Given Initial Temperature

§ 32. Checking the Correctness of the Solution

§ 33. Certain Particular Cases

§ 34. A Bar Insulated at One End

§ 35. Heat Inflow Regulated at One End

§ 36. A Heat-Conducting Ring

§ 37. Operation Tα and its Application

§ 38. Non-Insulated Heat Conductor

Chapter VI. The Equation of Telegraphy

§ 39. The General Form of the Equation of Telegraphy

§ 40. Conductance Without Loss

§ 41. Conductance Without Deformation

§ 42. The Thomson Cable

§ 43. A Cable Without Self-Induction

§ 44. A Cable Without Leak-Conductance

§ 45. The Case Where all the Four Conductance Parameters are Positive

Chapter VII. Applications to Chromatography

§ 46. Perfectly Stirred Vessel

§ 47. A Vessel Containing Two Phases

§ 48. A Theoretical Modification of the Problem

§ 49. Perfectly Stirred Vessels in Sequence

§ 50. A Limiting Case

§ 51. Chromatographical Effect

§ 52. Plug Flow Model

§ 53. Diffusion

§ 54. Plug Flow with Axial Dispersion

§ 55. A Mathematical Proof

§ 56. Case with the Absorption of a Solute

Chapter VIII. The Algebraic Derivative

§ 57. Definition and Properties

§ 58. Powers of the Operator 1/(82+β2)

