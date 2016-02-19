Operational Amplifiers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750693172, 9781483292366

Operational Amplifiers

2nd Edition

Authors: Jiri Dostal
eBook ISBN: 9781483292366
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 29th April 1993
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: THE OPERATIONAL AMPLIFIER; Basic concepts; Operational amplifier parameters; Operational amplifier properties; THE OPERATIONAL CIRCUIT; The ideal operational circuit; Analysis of the real operational circuit; Static and dynamic errors in the frequency domain; Dynamic errors in the time domain; Input and output impedances; Offset; Noise; Stability; Good laboratory practices; Appendix A: Summary tables; Index.

Description

This book provides the reader with the practical knowledge necessary to select and use operational amplifier devices. It presents an extensive treatment of applications and a practically oriented, unified theory of operational circuits.

Key Features

Readership

Electronics engineers and enthusiasts, design engineers

Reviews

Reviews of the first edition: 'If you're looking for the best up-to-date book on practical op-amp applications, you might not think to find its author in Czechoslovakia. But that's the home of Jiri Dostal, whose Operational Amplifiers reaches an impressive new level of completeness and good intuitive sense. Every op-amp engineer or enthusiast will enjoy reading this book.' EDN Magazine This edition: "One of the best op-amp books currently available, with good technical analyses and discussions on basic and applied circuits." - Electronic Design

About the Authors

Jiri Dostal Author

Research Institute for Mathematical Machines, Prague

