Reviews of the first edition: 'If you're looking for the best up-to-date book on practical op-amp applications, you might not think to find its author in Czechoslovakia. But that's the home of Jiri Dostal, whose Operational Amplifiers reaches an impressive new level of completeness and good intuitive sense. Every op-amp engineer or enthusiast will enjoy reading this book.' EDN Magazine This edition: "One of the best op-amp books currently available, with good technical analyses and discussions on basic and applied circuits." - Electronic Design