Operational Amplifiers
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Preface; Fundamentals; Real op-amp performance parameters; Analogue integrated circuit technology; Applications: linear circuits; Logarithmic amplifiers and related circuits; Integrators and differentiators; Comparator, monostable and oscillator circuits; Sensor interface, analogue processing and digital conversion; Active filters; Practical considerations; Bibliography; Answers to exercises. Appendices: Operational amplifier applications and circuit ideas; Gain peaking / damping factor / phase margin; Effect of resistor tolerance on CMRR of one amplifier differential circuit; Instrumentation transducers; Semiconductor data sheets. Index.
Description
George Clayton's Operational Amplifiers is a well established undergraduate text - offering full coverage of the subject for HNC/HND electronic engineering as well as first and second year degree modules. It has also proved popular in industry as a reference text.
Having previously been fully revised by Steve Winder, this classic textbook covers all the latest developments in the field, matched to current degree module syllabuses in both the UK and USA. The introductory sections assume only a basic grounding in electronics, followed by more in-depth material to further the reader's understanding of the subject. Each chapter is followed by a set of exercises, enabling the reader to put the theory learnt into practice, with full answers provided at the back of the book. Appendices feature reproductions of manufacturers' data sheets, placing the concepts introduced in the text into a real-world context, as well as a comprehensive bibliography. This approach, combined with the book's easily accessible page layout and style, results in a highly student centred and comprehensive text.
New, updated and expanded topics in the new edition include: bipolar, JFET and MOSFET transistors; voltage regulators; dielectric absorption on integrator, differentiator and S&H circuits; as well as FDNR and Gyrator filters.
Key Features
- A classic textbook revised and updated throughout for current courses
- New expanded content to provide fully comprehensive and in-depth coverage of the subject
- Ideal for 1st / 2nd year undergraduate courses
Readership
Electronic engineering undergraduates; electronics design professionals.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 3rd March 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479828
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750659147
About the Authors
G B Clayton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
John Moore's University, Liverpool, UK
Steve Winder Author
Steve Winder is now a European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc. Steve works alongside design engineers throughout Europe to design circuits using components made by Intersil Inc, a US based manufacturer of CMOS ICs used for power supply controllers and for analogue signal processing.
Prior to joining Intersil Inc., Steve worked for US based Supertex Inc. in 2002, where he was instrumental in encouraging Supertex’s management to start developing LED drivers. One of Steve’s German customers had started using a relay driver for LEDs and once Steve had explained the technical detail of this application to Supertex’s management, they decided to start an applications team to develop LED specific products. Supertex then invested heavily to became a leader in this field. Microchip acquired Supertex in 2014.
Until 2002, Steve was for many years a team leader at British Telecom Research Laboratories, based at Martlesham Heath, Ipswich in the UK. Here he designed analog circuits for wideband transmission systems, mostly high frequency, and designed many active and passive filters.
Steve has studied electronics and related topics since 1973, receiving an Ordinary National Certificate (ONC) in 1975 and Higher National Certificate (HNC) in 1977 with Endorsements in 1978. He studied Mathematics and Physics part time with the Open University for 10 years, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree with 1st Class Honours in 1989. He received a Master’s Degree in 1991, in Telecommunications and Information Systems after studying at Essex University. Since 1991, he has continued with self-study of electronics, to keep up-to-date with new innovations and developments.
Affiliations and Expertise
European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc., California, USA