Operational Amplifiers, Second Edition, provides a more comprehensive coverage of known modes of operational amplifier action. Greater emphasis is given to the factors influencing the performance limitations of practical circuits to make the book immediately useful to the ever increasing number of operational amplifier users.

The book begins with a preliminary introduction to the capabilities of operational amplifiers. It then explains the significance of the performance parameters of practical amplifiers and describes amplifier testing procedures. Separate chapters illustrate the commonly used modes of operation for an operational amplifier. These include applications in basic scaling circuits, nonlinear circuits, and integrators and differentiators. The final chapter provides a resume and an overview of the practical considerations which the designer must take into account in order to exploit fully the operational amplifier approach to electronic instrumentation. This book is intended for both the user and the potential user of operational amplifiers and as such it should prove equally valuable to both the undergraduate student and the practicing engineer in the measurement sciences.