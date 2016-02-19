Operational Amplifier Circuits
1st Edition
Operational Amplifier Circuits provides a single source of information covering the basic principles of operational amplifier circuits. Operational amplifier applies to a very high gain, differential input, direct coupled amplifier whose operating characteristics are determined by external feedback elements.
This work contains five chapters. Chapter 1 describes the characteristics and application of an ideal operation amplifier, as well as the operation of inverting and non-inverting amplifiers. Chapter 2 discusses the concept, principles, and application of frequency response, slew rate, and bandwidth. Chapter 3 deals with operational amplifier circuits that generate signals. This chapter specifically tackles the four common circuits, including square, triangular, sawtooth, and sine waves. Chapter 4 explores the classification, characteristics, and mode of operation of power amplifiers and power supplies, while Chapter 5 highlights the selected application of operational amplifiers.
This book will prove useful to electronics and design engineers, technicians, and electronics students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 Inverting and Non-Inverting Amplifiers
1.1 Characteristics of an Ideal Operational Amplifier
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Circuit Symbols for Differential Operational Amplifiers
1.4 Basic Practical Operational Amplifier Configurations: The Inverting Amplifier
1.5 Review of Ideal Inverting Operational Amplifier Characteristics
1.6 Ideal Non-Inverting Amplifier
1.7 Summary of some Practical Operational Amplifier Parameters
1.8 Differential Amplifier Circuits Using Operational Amplifiers
1.9 Summing Inverter
1.10 The Real Operational Amplifier (Introduction)
1.11 Additional Operational Amplifier Configurations
1.12 Worked Examples on Multi-Input Configurations
1.13 Practical Operational Amplifier Packages
1.14 Important Review Points
1.15 Superposition Theorem
1.16 Nodal Analysis
1.17 Additional Examples
Chapter 2 Frequency Response, Slew Rate and Bandwidth
2.1 Frequency Response of the Operational Amplifier (Introduction)
2.2 Operational Amplifier: Input Signal Variations (Introduction)
2.3 Bode Approximations (Introduction)
2.4 Bode Approximation: Multistage Amplifier
2.5 Rise Time
2.6 Small Signal Bandwidth
2.7 Open Loop/Closed Loop Relationship for Non-Inverting Amplifier Circuits
2.8 Slew Rate
2.9 Slew Rate Limiting of Sine Waves
2.10 Full Power Bandwidth (Large Signal Bandwidth)
2.11 Slew Rate Limiting of Square Wave Input
2.12 Slew Rate Limiting of Triangular Wave Input
2.13 Worked Examples
2.14 Important Review Points
2.15 Problems for Readers
Chapter 3 Waveform Generators
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Square Wave Generator
3.3 Basic Principles of a Bistable npn Transistor Multivibrator
3.4 Operational Amplifier as a Free-Running Symmetrical Multivibrator
3.5 Ramp-Generator Theory
3.6 Basic Triangular Wave Generator Circuit
3.7 Triangular Wave Generator Circuit
3.8 Sawtooth Wave Generator
3.9 Introduction to Sine Wave Generators (Oscillators)
3.10 Oscillators
3.11 Wien Bridge Oscillator
3.12 Additional Worked Examples
3.13 Important Review Points
3.14 Problems for Readers
Chapter 4 Power Amplifiers and Power Supplies
4.1 Amplifier Classification (Introduction)
4.2 Ideal Class A Direct-Coupled Stage
4.3 Ideal Class A Transformer-Coupled Output Stage
4.4 Ideal Class B Transformer-Coupled Output Stage
4.5 Push-Pull Class B Power Amplifier
4.6 Crossover Distortion
4.7 Transistor Power Relationships for Ideal Push-Pull Amplifier Circuit
4.8 Disadvantages of a Transformer as a Phase Splitter
4.9 Complementary Symmetry Amplifier
4.10 Development of a Power Amplifier Using an Operational Amplifier
4.11 Bridge Amplifiers
4.12 Integrated Circuit Power Amplifiers
4.13 Discrete Power Output Stage
4.14 Bridge Amplifier Circuit Incorporating IC Power Amplifiers
4.15 Basic Heat Sink Theory
4.16 Heat Flow Model
4.17 Introduction to Regulators
4.18 Basic Discrete Series Regulator Circuit
4.19 Basic Regulator with Increased Loop Gain
4.20 Regulators Producing Output Voltages Lower than the Internal Reference Element
4.21 Pre-Regulation
4.22 Current Limiting Circuit
4.23 Integrated Circuit Regulators
4.24 Three Terminal Regulators
4.25 Integrated Circuit Series Voltage Regulator
4.26 Important Review Points
4.27 Problems for Readers
Chapter 5 Selected Applications of Operational Amplifiers
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Audio Circuits
5.3 Precision Rectifiers
5.4 High Impedance DC Voltmeter
5.5 Application in Medical Electronic Monitoring Systems
5.6 Measurement of Incident Radiation Using a Photodiode
5.7 Full Wave Ideal Rectifier
5.8 Peak Detector
5.9 Variable Gain AC Amplifier
5.10 Differential Light Intensity Circuit
5.11 Filter Applications
5.12 Linear Read-Out Amplifier for Resistive Bridge Circuit
5.13 Miscellaneous Circuit Functions of Operational Amplifiers
5.14 Additional Worked Examples
Index
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135571
About the Author
Brian Moore
Brian Moore received his B.A. in Natural Sciences in 1968 and his Ph.D. in Psychoacoustics in 1971, both from the University of Cambridge, England. He is currently Professor of Auditory Perception in the University of Cambridge. He has also been a Visiting Professor at Brooklyn College, the City University of New York, and the University of California at Berkeley and was a van Houten Fellow at the Institute for Perception Research, Eindhoven, the Netherlands. He is a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America and a member of the Experimental Psychology Society (U.K.), the British Society of Audiology, The American Speech-Language Hearing Association, The American Auditory Society, The Acoustical Society of Japan, the Audio Engineering Society and the Association for Research in Otolaryngology. He is President of the Association of Independent Hearing Healthcare Professionals. He has published 10 books and over 280 scientific papers and book chapters.
University of Cambridge, UK