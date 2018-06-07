Operation of Distributed Energy Resources in Smart Distribution Networks

Part 1: A conceptual introduction

1. Definition of smart distribution networks

2. Impacts of renewable energy sources and energy storage technologies on smart distribution networks

3. Impacts of electrical vehicles and demand response programs on smart distribution networks

Part 2: Operation and economic analysis of smart distribution networks

4. Operation of future distribution networks in high penetration of renewable sources

5. Short-term scheduling of future distribution network in high penetration of electric vehicles in deregulated energy market

6. Application of load shifting programs in next day operation of distribution network

7. Impact of solar parks and wind farms on controlled islanding of radial distribution networks

8. Reliability based scheduling of active distribution system with the integration of wind power generation

9. Calculation of the participants' loss share in the advanced distribution network

10. Multi-objective model for DG-owner and distribution network operator in smart distribution network

11. The impact of AMI malfunctions on the distribution system operation

Part 3: Hybrid energy system integration in distribution networks

12. Hybrid electrical and thermal energy integration in smart distribution network

13. Optimal scheduling of smart home in smart distribution network

14. A cost and environmental performance of hybrid energy system in future distribution network

Part 4: Nodal pricing of smart distribution networks

15. Nodal pricing for the advanced distribution network based on losses in deregulated electricity market

16. Demand response and line limit effects on mesh distribution networks pricing

Part 5: Optimal planning of electrical smart distribution network

17. Dynamic and static of EV charging station planning in future distribution network

18. Fixed and switched capacitor placement in power market environment considering voltage correlation