Operation of Distributed Energy Resources in Smart Distribution Networks
1st Edition
Description
Operation of Distributed Energy Resources in Smart Distribution Networks defines the barriers and challenges of smart distribution networks, ultimately proposing optimal solutions for addressing them. The book considers their use as an important part of future electrical power systems and their ability to improve the local flexibility and reliability of electrical systems. It carefully defines the concept as a radial network with a cluster of distributed energy generations, various types of loads, and energy storage systems. In addition, the book details how the huge penetration of distributed energy resources and the intermittent nature of renewable generations may cause system problems.
Readers will find this to be an important resource that analyzes and introduces the features and problems of smart distribution networks from different aspects.
Key Features
- Integrates different types of elements, including electrical vehicles, demand response programs, and various renewable energy sources in distribution networks
- Proposes optimal operational models for the short-term performance and scheduling of a distribution network
- Discusses the uncertainties of renewable resources and intermittent load in the decision-making process for distribution networks
Readership
A wide range of individuals in electrical engineering and those interested in power electrical issues, especially issues related to smart distribution networks
Table of Contents
Part 1: A conceptual introduction
1. Definition of smart distribution networks
2. Impacts of renewable energy sources and energy storage technologies on smart distribution networks
3. Impacts of electrical vehicles and demand response programs on smart distribution networks
Part 2: Operation and economic analysis of smart distribution networks
4. Operation of future distribution networks in high penetration of renewable sources
5. Short-term scheduling of future distribution network in high penetration of electric vehicles in deregulated energy market
6. Application of load shifting programs in next day operation of distribution network
7. Impact of solar parks and wind farms on controlled islanding of radial distribution networks
8. Reliability based scheduling of active distribution system with the integration of wind power generation
9. Calculation of the participants' loss share in the advanced distribution network
10. Multi-objective model for DG-owner and distribution network operator in smart distribution network
11. The impact of AMI malfunctions on the distribution system operation
Part 3: Hybrid energy system integration in distribution networks
12. Hybrid electrical and thermal energy integration in smart distribution network
13. Optimal scheduling of smart home in smart distribution network
14. A cost and environmental performance of hybrid energy system in future distribution network
Part 4: Nodal pricing of smart distribution networks
15. Nodal pricing for the advanced distribution network based on losses in deregulated electricity market
16. Demand response and line limit effects on mesh distribution networks pricing
Part 5: Optimal planning of electrical smart distribution network
17. Dynamic and static of EV charging station planning in future distribution network
18. Fixed and switched capacitor placement in power market environment considering voltage correlation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 7th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148921
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148914
About the Editor
Kazem Zare
Kazem Zare received the B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in electrical engineering from University of Tabriz, Tabriz, Iran, in 2000 and 2003, respectively, and Ph.D. degree from Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran, in 2009. Currently, he is an Associate Professor of the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Tabriz. His research areas include distribution networks operation and planning, power system economics, microgrid and energy management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Tabriz, Tabriz, Iran
Sayyad Nojavan
Sayyad Nojavan, PhD, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Bonab, Bonab, Iran. His research areas include distribution networks operation, power system operation and economics, electricity market, hybrid energy system, retailer, microgrids, and risk management. He has also edited several books in the energy field, including Operation of Distributed Energy Resources in Smart Distribution Networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Bonab, Bonab, Iran