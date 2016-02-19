Operation Intercept: The Multiple Consequences of Public Policy provides a critical sociological analysis of the contemporary anti-marijuana policies.

The title first covers the policy and the research problem, and then proceeds to tackling the multiple consequences of operation intercept. Next, the selection talks about the finding in the study of public policy and drug abuse problem. The text also provides an account of operation intercept.

The book will be of great interest to political scientists, sociologists, behavioral scientists and legislators.