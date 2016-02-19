Operation Intercept - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080178363, 9781483181639

Operation Intercept

1st Edition

The Multiple Consequences of Public Policy

Authors: Lawrence A. Gooberman
eBook ISBN: 9781483181639
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 226
Description

Operation Intercept: The Multiple Consequences of Public Policy provides a critical sociological analysis of the contemporary anti-marijuana policies.

The title first covers the policy and the research problem, and then proceeds to tackling the multiple consequences of operation intercept. Next, the selection talks about the finding in the study of public policy and drug abuse problem. The text also provides an account of operation intercept.

The book will be of great interest to political scientists, sociologists, behavioral scientists and legislators.

Table of Contents


Preface

Notes

Acknowledgments

1. Operation Intercept: The Policy and the Research Problem

Factors and Assumptions Underlying the New Public Policy

Operation Intercept: Immediate, Intermediate, and Ultimate Goals

Purpose of the Study, Applied Theoretical Perspectives, and Hypotheses

Formulation of the Research Problem and Methodology

Notes

2. The Multiple Consequences of Operation Intercept

The Availability of Marijuana during the Operation Intercept Era

Summary

Behavioral Reactions to the General Marijuana Shortage

Abstaining and Decreased Drug Use

Switching: The Availability and Use of Drugs Other than Marijuana

Summary

Attitudinal Responses to the Government Policy

Summary

Trusting Attitudes

Distrustful Attitudes

Notes

3. Analysis of the Findings: Public Policy and the Drug Abuse Problem

The Findings

Additional Evidence Concerning the Unanticipated Consequences of Operation Intercept

The Social Context of Operation Intercept: An Examination of Contingent Conditions

Traditional Controls in a Decade of Change

The Ineffectiveness of Traditional Controls and the Formation of the Operation Intercept Policy

An Analysis of the Differential Effects of Operation Intercept

Notes

4. Operation Intercept: Past, Present, and Future

Notes

Appendix I. Members of the Narcotics, Marijuana and Dangerous Drugs Task Force

Appendix II. The Interview Guide

Appendix III. Findings from Gross Point Study: Interview Excerpts

Index

