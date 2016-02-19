Operation Intercept
1st Edition
The Multiple Consequences of Public Policy
Authors: Lawrence A. Gooberman
eBook ISBN: 9781483181639
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 226
Description
Operation Intercept: The Multiple Consequences of Public Policy provides a critical sociological analysis of the contemporary anti-marijuana policies.
The title first covers the policy and the research problem, and then proceeds to tackling the multiple consequences of operation intercept. Next, the selection talks about the finding in the study of public policy and drug abuse problem. The text also provides an account of operation intercept.
The book will be of great interest to political scientists, sociologists, behavioral scientists and legislators.
Table of Contents
Preface
Notes
Acknowledgments
1. Operation Intercept: The Policy and the Research Problem
Factors and Assumptions Underlying the New Public Policy
Operation Intercept: Immediate, Intermediate, and Ultimate Goals
Purpose of the Study, Applied Theoretical Perspectives, and Hypotheses
Formulation of the Research Problem and Methodology
Notes
2. The Multiple Consequences of Operation Intercept
The Availability of Marijuana during the Operation Intercept Era
Summary
Behavioral Reactions to the General Marijuana Shortage
Abstaining and Decreased Drug Use
Switching: The Availability and Use of Drugs Other than Marijuana
Summary
Attitudinal Responses to the Government Policy
Summary
Trusting Attitudes
Distrustful Attitudes
Notes
3. Analysis of the Findings: Public Policy and the Drug Abuse Problem
The Findings
Additional Evidence Concerning the Unanticipated Consequences of Operation Intercept
The Social Context of Operation Intercept: An Examination of Contingent Conditions
Traditional Controls in a Decade of Change
The Ineffectiveness of Traditional Controls and the Formation of the Operation Intercept Policy
An Analysis of the Differential Effects of Operation Intercept
Notes
4. Operation Intercept: Past, Present, and Future
Notes
Appendix I. Members of the Narcotics, Marijuana and Dangerous Drugs Task Force
Appendix II. The Interview Guide
Appendix III. Findings from Gross Point Study: Interview Excerpts
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181639
About the Author
Lawrence A. Gooberman
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.