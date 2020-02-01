OpenVX Programming Guide

OpenVX is the computer vision API adopted by many high-performance processor vendors. It is quickly becoming the preferred way to write fast and power-efficient code on embedded systems. OpenVX Programming Guidebook presents definitive information on OpenVX 1.2 and 1.3, the Neural Network and other extensions as well as the OpenVX Safety Critical standard.

This book gives a high-level overview of the openVX standard, its design principles and the overall structure. It will cover computer vision functions as well as the graph API, providing examples of usage for the majority of the functions. It is intended both for the first time user of OpenVX as well as a reference for experienced OpenVX developers.