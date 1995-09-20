OpenVMS Performance Management
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part A: Memory management
Part B: Disk/IO Management
Part C: Application Optimization and Performance
Part D: CPU Management
Part E: Changing Sysgen Parameters
Part F: OpenVMS V6.0 Memory Management
Part G: Disk Stripping
Part H: Tuning Layered Products
Part I: Optimizing RDBMS
Description
OpenVMS Performance Management is intended to assist those searching for guidance in OPENVMS performance management and application design. A variety of performance related topics are discussed and guidelines are given, with examples on how to relieve specific problems. In this way, the reader can evaluate each technique and decide if it is applicable to their environment or not.
Key Features
- Includes tuning tips on RDBMs (Oracle, Ingres, and Rdb) and making changes to SYSGEN parameters
- Details specific application tuning (ALL-IN-1, PATHWORKS, X-WINDOWS, and TCP/IP)
- Covers tuning methodologies
Readership
Systems managers; database administrators; capacity planning/performance analysts; applications analysts needing to tune applications quickly.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1995
- Published:
- 20th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080948201
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555581268
Reviews
"Contains a concise assembly of hints, tips and recommendations in a single easy-to-read volume." --DEC Professional, November 1995
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Joginder Sethi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Barclays International performance management consultant