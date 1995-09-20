OpenVMS Performance Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555581268, 9780080948201

OpenVMS Performance Management

1st Edition

Authors: Joginder Sethi
eBook ISBN: 9780080948201
Paperback ISBN: 9781555581268
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 20th September 1995
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

Part A: Memory management
Part B: Disk/IO Management
Part C: Application Optimization and Performance
Part D: CPU Management
Part E: Changing Sysgen Parameters
Part F: OpenVMS V6.0 Memory Management
Part G: Disk Stripping
Part H: Tuning Layered Products
Part I: Optimizing RDBMS

Description

OpenVMS Performance Management is intended to assist those searching for guidance in OPENVMS performance management and application design. A variety of performance related topics are discussed and guidelines are given, with examples on how to relieve specific problems. In this way, the reader can evaluate each technique and decide if it is applicable to their environment or not.

Key Features

  • Includes tuning tips on RDBMs (Oracle, Ingres, and Rdb) and making changes to SYSGEN parameters
  • Details specific application tuning (ALL-IN-1, PATHWORKS, X-WINDOWS, and TCP/IP)
  • Covers tuning methodologies

Readership

Systems managers; database administrators; capacity planning/performance analysts; applications analysts needing to tune applications quickly.

"Contains a concise assembly of hints, tips and recommendations in a single easy-to-read volume." --DEC Professional, November 1995

About the Authors

Joginder Sethi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Barclays International performance management consultant

