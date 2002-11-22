OpenVMS Alpha Internals and Data Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555581596, 9780080513119

OpenVMS Alpha Internals and Data Structures

1st Edition

Memory Management

Authors: Ruth Goldenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080513119
Paperback ISBN: 9781555581596
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 22nd November 2002
Page Count: 466
Table of Contents

Memory Management Overview; Memory Management Data Structures; Memory Management System Services; Paging Dynamics; Working Set List Dynamics; The Swapper; Pool Management

Description

OpenVMS Alpha Internals and Data Structures: Memory Management is an update to selected parts of the book OpenVMS AXP Internals and Data Structures Version 1.5 (Digital Press, 1994). This book covers the extensions to the memory management subsystem of OpenVMS Alpha to allow the operating system and applications to access 64 bits of address space. It emphasizes system data structures and their manipulation by paging and swapping routines and related system services.

It also describes management of dynamic memory, such as nonpaged pool, and support for nonuniform memory access (NUMA) platforms.

This book is intended for systems programmers, technical consultants, application designers, and other computer progressions interested in learning the details of the OpenVMS executive. Teachers and students of graduate and advanced undergraduate courses in operating systems will find this book a valuable study in how theory and practice are resolved in a complex commercial operating system.

Key Features

THE definitive reference describing how the OpenVMS kernel works Written by a top authority on OpenVMS systems Covers the latest version of OpenVMS

Readership

Systems programmers, technical consultants, application designers, and other computer professionals interested in learning the details of the OpenVMS executive

Reviews

"Aside from the source code itself, this book is THE definitive reference describing how the OpenVMS kernel works, particularly its virtual memory subsystem. Its wealth of detail is indispensable to developer and consumer alike. Anyone who is serious about understanding the inner workings of an actual general purpose operating system would do well to have this book handy."--Michael Harvey, Consulting Member of Technical Staff, Oracle Corporation

About the Authors

Ruth Goldenberg Author

Ruth Goldenberg is a senior member of the technical staff of Hewlett-Packard Company. She is an eminent authority on OpenVMS and the author of numerous publications about it.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting software engineer, OpenVMS Operating System Development Group, HP Computer Corporation, Nashua, NH

