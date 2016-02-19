Open System LANs and Their Global Interconnection focuses on the OSI layer 1 to 4 standards (the OSI bearer service) and also introduces TCP/IP and some of the proprietary PC Local Area Network (LAN) standards.

The publication first provides an introduction to Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs), Open Systems Interconnection (OSI), and LAN standards. Discussions focus on MAC bridging, token bus, slotted ring, MAC constraints and design considerations, OSI functional standards, OSI model, value of the transport model, benefits and origins of OSI, and significance of the transport. The manuscript then takes a look at Data Link Control Standards and Network Layer Control. Topics cover relaying, addressing, and routeing, use of the ISO 8473 Network Protocol in LANs, Connectionless-mode Network Protocol ISO 8473, connection-mode and connectionless-mode, High Level Data Link Control (HDLC), and data link control in WANs and LANs.

The text examines structured building cabling, OSI management, functional standards and proprietary competitors, and transport control standards. Concerns include Connection-mode Transport Protocol, Network Connection Management Subprotocol (NCMS), OSI functional standards, management information model, LAN management, Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP), and supporting LAN Standards.

The publication is a vital reference for computer science experts and researchers interested in open system Local Area Networks.