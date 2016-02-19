Open System LANs and Their Global Interconnection
1st Edition
Electronics and Communications Reference Series
Description
Open System LANs and Their Global Interconnection focuses on the OSI layer 1 to 4 standards (the OSI bearer service) and also introduces TCP/IP and some of the proprietary PC Local Area Network (LAN) standards.
The publication first provides an introduction to Local Area Networks (LANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs), Open Systems Interconnection (OSI), and LAN standards. Discussions focus on MAC bridging, token bus, slotted ring, MAC constraints and design considerations, OSI functional standards, OSI model, value of the transport model, benefits and origins of OSI, and significance of the transport. The manuscript then takes a look at Data Link Control Standards and Network Layer Control. Topics cover relaying, addressing, and routeing, use of the ISO 8473 Network Protocol in LANs, Connectionless-mode Network Protocol ISO 8473, connection-mode and connectionless-mode, High Level Data Link Control (HDLC), and data link control in WANs and LANs.
The text examines structured building cabling, OSI management, functional standards and proprietary competitors, and transport control standards. Concerns include Connection-mode Transport Protocol, Network Connection Management Subprotocol (NCMS), OSI functional standards, management information model, LAN management, Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP), and supporting LAN Standards.
The publication is a vital reference for computer science experts and researchers interested in open system Local Area Networks.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1-Introduction to LANs and WANs
1.1 Historic Background to LANs
1.2 Historic Background to WANs
1.3 Interconnection Between LANs and WANs
1.4 The Future
Chapter 2-OSI-Open Systems Interconnection
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Benefits of OSI
2.3 The Origins of OSI
2.4 How OSI does the Trick
2.5 Who's Who
2.6 The OSI Model
2.7 The Significance of the Transport Layer
2.8 The Higher Layers
2.9 The Standard Applications
2.10 OSI Services
2.11 OSI Functional Standards
Chapter 3-LAN Standards
3.1 Introduction
3.2 MAC Constraints and Design Considerations
3.3 Physical Layer Design Considerations
3.4 Standardized LANs
3.5 CSMA/CD (Ethernet)
3.6 Token Ring
3.7 Token Bus
3.8 Slotted Ring
3.9 Fiber Distributed Data Interface (FDDI)
3.10 MAC Bridging
3.11 MAC Service Definition
Chapter 4-Data Link Control Standards
4.1 Introduction to the Data Link Layer
4.2 Data Link Control in WANs and LANs
4.3 Connection-Mode and Connectionless-Mode Services
4.4 HDLC-High Level Data Link Control Procedures
4.5 Operation of the Protocols
Chapter 5-Network Control Standards
5.1 Introduction to the Network Layer
5.2 The Network Service Definition
5.3 Connection-Mode and Connectionless-Mode
5.4 Network Protocols
5.5 X.25 Packet Level Protocol (PLP) Standard-ISO 8208
5.6 Connectionless-Mode Network Protocol ISO 8473
5.7 Use of ISO 8473 Network Protocol in LANs
5.8 Use of X.25 (Connection-mode) in LANs and WANs
5.9 Relaying, Addressing and Routeing
5.10 Frame Relays
Chapter 6-Transport Control Standards
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The Connection-Mode Transport Service Definition
6.3 The Connection-mode Transport Protocol
6.4 The Network Connection Management Subprotocol
6.5 The Connectionless-mode Transport Protocol
6.6 Transport Relays
Chapter 7-The Functional Standards and Proprietaiy Competitors
7.1 Introduction
7.2 OSI Functional Standards
7.3 TCP/IP-An Important non-OSI Family of Protocols
7.4 PC Local Area Networks
Chapter 8-Management
8.1 Introduction
8.2 OSI Management Model
8.3 Management Information Model
8.4 Systems Management
8.5 LAN Management
8.6 Bridge Management
8.7 Simple Network Management Protocol
8.8 CMOT
Chapter 9-Structured Building Cabling
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Architecture
9.3 The Local Cabling Zone
9.4 Saturated vs Dedicated Cabling
9.5 Local Access Connection
9.6 Nodes
9.7 The Information Trunk
9.8 Transmission Technologies
9.9 Supporting LAN Standards
9.10 Integrated Services Local Networks
9.11 Standards Activities
Chapter 10-The Future
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Broadband Integrated Services Digital Networks
10.3 Integrated Services LANs and MANs
10.4 Evolution
Appendix 1-Abbreviations
Appendix 2-Standards
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 11th November 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183862
About the Author
Jack Houldsworth
Mark Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Scottish Crop Research Institute, UK