Open Source Software: Implementation and Management

Paul Kavanagh was educated in the UK and has twenty years experience in business IT consulting in the United States.

He is currently President of KATS, a technology consulting practice based in Miami.

From 1994 to 2002, Mr. Kavanagh managed teams of Microsoft consultants serving Royal Caribbean, American Express, Burger King, Patagon/BSCH, Yupi, Harris, State of Florida, United Airlines, Kraft Foods, McDonalds and others, built a Southeast evangelism team, and delivered MSDN events to thousands of developers.

From 1981 to 1993, Mr. Kavanagh was a VP for AGS Computers, a Verizon company, ran a business unit which sold and delivered UNIX solutions and training primarily to IBM, and developed financial systems for Merrill Lynch, Chase Morgan, and NYMEX among others.

He lectured on practical software development at De Paul University and on UNIX internationally and developed AIX administration manuals for SRA.