Open Innovation in the Food and Beverage Industry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
Foreword by J. Hyman
Foreword by W. H. Noordman and E. M. Meijer
Part I: The changing nature of innovation in the food and drink industry
Chapter 1: Trends in the acquisition of external knowledge for innovation in the food industry
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Reasons for open innovation in the food industry
1.3 Measuring open innovation in the food industry
1.4 Sources and types of data
1.5 Results of the open-innovation study
1.6 Conclusions
1.7 Acknowledgements
1.9 Appendix: concordance between agri-food technological sectors and International Patent Classification (IPC)
Chapter 2: The tension between traditional innovation strategies and openness: Lindt’s controlled open innovation approach
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Literature review
2.3 Research method for Lindt case study
2.4 Open and closed innovation at Lindt
2.5 Lindt’s open-innovation approach in practice: the innovation project Noccior
2.6 Results of controlled open innovation in the Lindt case
2.7 Conclusions
Chapter 3: The role of open innovation in the industry convergence between foods and pharmaceuticals
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 A brief literature review on industry convergence
3.3 Convergence-related challenges and the role of open innovation
3.4 Evidence for industry convergence between foods and pharmaceuticals
3.5 Open innovation in order to cope with convergence in the neutraceuticals and functional foods (NFF) sector
3.6 Conclusion
3.7 Future trends
Chapter 4: Accelerating the innovation cycle through intermediation: the case of Kraft’s meltproof chocolate bars
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 From research to search in company innovation
4.3 Key capabilities in open innovation
4.4 From idea-driven innovation to need-driven innovation
4.5 Case study: melt-proof chocolate bars from Kraft
4.6 Conclusions
4.7 Future trends
Chapter 5: The impact of open innovation on innovation performance: the case of Spanish agri-food firms
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction: the agri-food sector and innovation
5.2 How innovative are Spanish agri-food firms?
5.3 Measuring open innovation in Spanish agri-food firms
5.4 The effect of openness on the innovative performance of firms
5.5 Conclusions
Part II: Partners and networks for open innovation
Chapter 6: Partnering with public research centres and private technical and scientific service providers for innovation: the case of Italian rice company, Riso Scotti
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The role of private technical and scientific service (TSS) providers: advantages and limitations
6.3 The role of universities and public research centres: advantages and limitations
6.4 Riso Scotti case study
6.5 Conclusions and managerial implications
Chapter 7: Consumers as part of food and beverage industry innovation
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Understanding food and beverage consumers and their world
7.3 Consumer-centric company culture for innovation
7.4 Consumer-driven innovation process
7.5 Consumers as co-creators
7.6 Conclusion
7.7 Future trends
7.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 8: Co-creation of value with consumers as an innovation strategy in the food and beverage industry: the case of Molson Coors’ ‘talking can’
Abstract:
8.8 Conclusion
Chapter 9: Collaborative product innovation in the food service industry. Do too many cooks really spoil the broth?
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 A review of open-innovation practices in the food industry
9.3 Collaborative product innovation (CPI) in the foodservice industry: the path of diffusion of sous vide cooking in the US
9.4 Conclusions and future trends
Chapter 10: Effectiveness of cluster organizations in facilitating open innovation in regional innovation systems: the case of Food Valley in the Netherlands
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Theoretical background
10.3 The Dutch agri-food sector and Food Valley Organization
10.4 Conclusions
10.5 Future trends
10.6 Sources of further information and advice
10.8 Appendix 1: the four main functions of Food Valley, including fifteen services, activities and information sources
10.9 Appendix 2: assessment of small to medium-sized enterprises and large companies of the importance of Food Valley functions.
10.10 Appendix 3: member company assessment of the importance of Food Valley functions by company type
Chapter 11: The importance of networks for knowledge exchange and innovation in the food industry
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Knowledge exchange and innovation and the importance of networks
11.3 Network methodology: a case study approach
11.4 Results of the three Flemish case studies
11.5 Conclusions and future trends
Part III: Establishing and managing open-innovation partnerships and networks
Chapter 12: Managing open-innovation communities: the development of an open-innovation community scorecard
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Introduction to open-innovation communities and their management
12.3 Development of an open-innovation community scorecard
12.4 Implementation of the open-innovation scorecard
12.5 Conclusion and future trends
12.7 Appendix 1: data sources of success measures
12.8 Appendix 2: member survey
Chapter 13: The evolution of partnering in open innovation: from transactions to communities
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Identifying and securing partners
13.3 Building and structuring relationships
13.4 Ecosystems
13.5 Human factors
13.6 Building a community
13.7 Conclusion
13.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 14: Managing co-innovation partnerships: the case of Unilever and its preferred flavour suppliers
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Co-innovation
14.3 The co-innovation partnership between Unilever and flavour suppliers
14.4 Implementation and development of the Flavour Operating Framework partnership
14.5 Conclusion
Future trends
Chapter 15: Managing asymmetric relationships in open innovation: lessons from multinational companies and SMEs
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction: the importance of large and small company partnerships in the food industry
15.2 The difficulties of open innovation
15.3 Culture, complexity and communication problems
15.4 The importance for companies of focusing on risk, reward and balance
15.5 Overcoming obstacles to achieve successful company partnerships
15.6 Collaborations between companies: case studies
15.7 Conclusion
15.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 16: Challenges faced by multinational food and beverage corporations when forming strategic external networks for open innovation
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Strategic external networks for open innovation
16.3 Research methodology
16.4 Findings
16.5 Discussion
16.6 Future trends
16.7 Conclusions and recommendations
Part IV: Open innovation tools, process and managerial frameworks
Chapter 17: The ‘want find get manage’ (WFGM) framework for open-innovation management and its use by Mars, Incorporated
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 History of open innovation at Mars, Incorporated
17.3 Mars’ open-innovation model
17.4 The open-innovation framework: ‘want find get manage’
17.5 Conclusions
Chapter 18: Crowdsourcing: the potential of online communities as a tool for data analysis
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Predictive modelling competitions
18.3 Design and management of predictive modelling competitions
18.4 Case study: Kaggle
18.5 Conclusions
Chapter 19: The role of information systems in innovative food and beverage organizations
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 The role of technology in innovation
19.3 Innovative technologies in agriculture and food production
19.4 Technology’s support of innovation
19.5 Free tools for innovation
19.6 Future trends
19.7 Conclusion
19.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 20: Effective organizational and managerial company frameworks to support open innovation: overview and the case of Heinz
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 The need for organizational and management tools to support open innovation
20.3 Case study: Heinz’s strategy, business and organization
20.4 Conclusions and managerial implications
Chapter 21: Innovating with brains: the psychology of open innovation
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Innovation is all about psychology
21.3 Phases of innovation
21.4 The influence of soft factors on the success of innovation
21.5 The psychology of the innovation team
21.6 The innovative environment of academia
21.7 Start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): open innovation by default
21.8 Predicting innovation success: the ‘Preston’ equation
21.9 Future trends
Index
Description
Food and beverage companies are increasingly choosing to enhance internal idea development by pursuing an ‘open innovation’ approach, allowing the additional exploitation of external ideas and paths to market. Drawing on a range of important case studies, Open innovation in the food and beverage industry investigates the challenges and opportunities afforded by the incorporation of open innovation into the food industry.
Part one provides a comprehensive overview of the changing nature of innovation in the food and drink industry, acknowledging trends and considering the implications and impact of open innovation. Part two then reviews the role of partners and networks in open innovation, with collaboration, co-creation of value with consumers, the effectiveness of cluster organizations and the importance of network knowledge all discussed, before part three goes on to explore the establishment and varied management aspects of open innovation partnerships and networks. Finally, open-innovation tools, processes and managerial frameworks are the focus of part four, with discussion of the development, application and psychology of a range of initiatives.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Open innovation in the food and beverage industry is a unique guide to the implementation and management of open innovation for all food industry professionals involved in management, research and product development, as well as academics with an interest in open innovation across all industries.
Key Features
- Investigates the challenges and opportunities afforded by the incorporation of open innovation into the food industry
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the changing nature of innovation in the food and drink industry and reviews the role of partners and networks in open innovation
- Explores the establishment and varied management aspects of open innovation partnerships and networks and discusses the development, application and psychology of a range of initiatives
Readership
Professionals involved in the management of R&D development in food and beverage companies; post-graduate business school or food science students and researchers in academia with an interest in open innovation
Details
Reviews
"...many agricultural and applied economics practitioners will find this book’s subject matter both interesting and timely...provides excellent insight into a body of literature about innovation and technology management."--American Journal of Agricultural Economics, January 27, 2015
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Marian Garcia Martinez Editor
Dr Marian Garcia Martinez is Director of the MSc in Value Chain Management and Senior Lecturer in Agri-Food Marketing at Kent Business School, UK. Her research focuses on NPD and innovation managements, in particular how SMEs use consumer insights to enhance their innovation performance. She has published numerous articles on the transition from closed to open innovation and the organisational and managerial challenges companies face to accommodate a more externally orientated mind-set.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kent Business School, UK