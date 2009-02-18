Op Amps for Everyone
3rd Edition
Description
The op amp IC has become the universal analog IC because it can perform all analog tasks. OP AMPS FOR EVERYONE provides the theoretical tools and practical know-how to get the most from these versatile devices. This new edition substantially updates coverage for low-speed and high-speed applications, and provides step by step walkthroughs for design and selection of op amps and circuits.
Key Features
- Modular organization allows readers, based on their own background and level of experience, to start at any chapter
- written by experts at Texas Instruments and based on real op amps and circuit designs from TI
- NEW: large number of new cases for single supply op amp design techniques, including use of web-based design tool
- NEW: complete design walk-through for low-speed precision op amp selection and circuit design
- NEW: updates, including new techniques, for design for high-speed, low distortion applications.
- NEW: extensive new material on filters and filter design, including high-speed filtering for video and data
Readership
Engineers in analog circuit design and applications engineering; product engineers; engineering students.
Table of Contents
1: The Op Amp's Place in the World 2: Review of Circuit Theory 3: Development of the Ideal Op Amp Equations 4: Single Supply Op Amp Design Techniques 5: Feedback and Stability Theory 6: Development of the Non-Ideal Op Amp Equations 7: Voltage Feedback Op Amp Compensation 8: Current Feedback Op Amp Analysis 9: Voltage and Current Feedback Op Amp Comparison 10: Op Amp Noise Theory and Applications 11: Understanding Op Amp Parameters 12: Instrumentation I: Sensors to A/D Conversion 13: Instrumentation II 14: Instrumentation III 15: Circuit Board Layout Techniques 16: Wireless Communication: Signal Processing for IF Sampling 17: Interfacing D/A Converters to Loads 18: Sine Wave Oscillators 19: Active Filter Design Techniques I 20: Active Filter Design Techniques II 21: Active Filter Design Techniques III 22: Active Filter Design Techniques IV 23: Active Filter Design Techniques V 24: Active Filter Design Techniques VI 25: Designing for Low Voltage Op Amp Circuits A: Single Supply Circuit Collection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2009
- Published:
- 18th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949482
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856175050
About the Author
Bruce Carter
Bruce Carter holds dual degrees, Engineering Physics from Texas Tech University, and Electrical Engineering at the University of Texas. He has over 30 years of experience in analog design for military and oil field service companies. He was an applications engineer at Texas Instruments for 9 years, where he authored application notes, contributed articles, and knowledge base FAQ's.
Affiliations and Expertise
Analog Signal Chain and Power Supply Specialist, Weatherford International, Texas, USA
Reviews
"... the book takes a different approach from the traditional textbook treatment of op amp theory in that the book is based on real-world op amps and their applications. The material in this book is applicable to op amp ICs from all manufacturers."-- EDACafe.com