Op-Amp Circuits Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434912070, 9781483105000

Op-Amp Circuits Manual

1st Edition

Authors: R. M. Marston
eBook ISBN: 9781483105000
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 212
Description

Op-amp Circuits Manual discusses the operating and applications of operational amplifier (op-amp) circuits. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that present practical circuits, diagrams, and tables. The text first deals with the standard op-amp of the 741 type. Next, the book covers the special types of op-amp, such as the Norton amplifier, the operational transductance amplifier (OTA), and the LM 10 op-amp/reference IC. The selection will be of great use to design engineers and technicians. Undergraduate students of electronics-related degree will also find this book interesting.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Basic Principles and Configurations

2 Amplifiers and Active Filters

3 Voltage Comparator Circuits

4 Waveform Generator Circuits

5 Instrumentation and Test Gear Circuits

6 Compound Circuits

7 Norton OP-Amp Circuits

8 CA3080 OTA Circuits

9 LM13600 OTA Circuits

10 LM10 OP-Amp/Reference Circuits

Index

