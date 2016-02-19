Op-Amp Circuits Manual
1st Edition
Authors: R. M. Marston
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Description
Op-amp Circuits Manual discusses the operating and applications of operational amplifier (op-amp) circuits. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that present practical circuits, diagrams, and tables. The text first deals with the standard op-amp of the 741 type. Next, the book covers the special types of op-amp, such as the Norton amplifier, the operational transductance amplifier (OTA), and the LM 10 op-amp/reference IC. The selection will be of great use to design engineers and technicians. Undergraduate students of electronics-related degree will also find this book interesting.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Basic Principles and Configurations
2 Amplifiers and Active Filters
3 Voltage Comparator Circuits
4 Waveform Generator Circuits
5 Instrumentation and Test Gear Circuits
6 Compound Circuits
7 Norton OP-Amp Circuits
8 CA3080 OTA Circuits
9 LM13600 OTA Circuits
10 LM10 OP-Amp/Reference Circuits
Index
