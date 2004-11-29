Op Amp Applications Handbook
1st Edition
Operational amplifiers play a vital role in modern electronics design. The latest op amps have powerful new features, making them more suitable for use in many products requiring weak signal amplification, such as medical devices, communications technology, optical networks, and sensor interfacing.
The Op Amp Applications Handbook may well be the ultimate op amp reference book available. This book is brimming with up-to-date application circuits, valuable design tips, and in-depth coverage of the latest techniques to simplify op amp circuit designs, and improve their performance. As an added bonus, a selection on the history of op amp development provides an extensive and expertly researched overview, of interest to anyone involved in this important area of electronics.
Seven major sections packed with technical information
Anything an engineer will want to know about designing with op amps can be found in this book
Op Amp Applications Handbook is a practical reference for a challenging engineering field.
Electronics engineers and audio engineers; electronics technicians; engineering students; electronics hobbyists
Foreword Preface Acknowledgments Op Amp History Highlights
Chapter 1: Op Amp Basics Section 1-1: Introduction Section 1-2: Op Amp Topologies Section 1-3: Op Amp Structures Section 1-4: Op Amp Specifications Section 1-5: Precision Op Amps Section 1-6: High Speed Op Amps
Chapter 2: Specialty Amplifiers Section 2-1: Instrumentation Amplifiers Section 2-2: Programmable Gain Amplifiers Section 2-3: Isolation Amplifiers
Chapter 3: Using Op Amps with Data Converters Section 3-1: Introduction Section 3-2: ADC/DAC Specifications Section 3-3: Driving ADC Inputs Section 3-4: Driving ADC/DAC Reference Inputs Section 3-5: Buffering DAC Outputs
Chapter 4: Sensor Signal Conditioning Section 4-1: Introduction Section 4-2: Bridge Circuits Section 4-3: Strain, Force, Pressure and Flow Measurements Section 4-4: High Impedance Sensors Section 4-5: Temperature Sensors
Chapter 5: Analog Filters Section 5-1: Introduction Section 5-2: The Transfer Function Section 5-3: Time Domain Response Section 5-4: Standard Responses Section 5-5: Frequency Transformations Section 5-6: Filter Realizations Section 5-7: Practical Problems in Filter Implementation Section 5-8: Design Examples
Chapter 6: Signal Amplifiers Section 6-1: Audio Amplifiers Section 6-2: Buffer Amplifiers and Driving Capacitive Loads Section 6-3: Video Amplifiers Section 6-4: Communication Amplifiers Section 6-5: Amplifier Ideas Section 6-6: Composite Amplifiers
Chapter 7: Hardware and Housekeeping Techniques Section 7-1: Passive Components Section 7-2: PCB Design Issues Section 7-3: Op Amp Power Supply Systems Section 7-4: Op Amp Protection Section 7-5: Thermal Considerations Section 7-6: EMI/RFI Considerations Section 7-7: Simulation, Breadboarding and Prototyping
Chapter 8: Op Amp History Section 8-1: Introduction Section 8-2: Vacuum Tube Op Amps Section 8-3: Solid-State Modular and Hybrid Op Amps Section 8-4: IC Op Amps
Index
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2005
- Published:
- 29th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491998
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678445
Walt Jung
“This practical handbook not only teaches the basic fundamentals of op amps, it also covers various op amp application areas in great detail. This is not a cookbook of circuit designs, but rather a book to learn how the circuit and amplifiers actually function. Circuit designers, electrical engineers, instrumentation engineers, or electrical engineering students, will find this to be a very useful and practical reference book on op amps and their application.” — IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine “Although the book features contributions from a number of sources over many years, it does not fall into the discontinuity trap like so many compilations. It is very structured and readable, and the information flows smoothly from one chapter to the next - a tribute to the editor, Walt Jung. This book is a thorough study of operational amplifiers and covers in depth just about every application you can think of. It replaces half a shelf of my hitherto favorite texts and it is destined to become a standard work. I can heartily recommend it.” — John W. Wood, Electronics World, December 2005