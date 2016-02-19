International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 10: Oogenesis: The Storage of Developmental Information focuses on the processes, reactions, and transformations involved in oogenesis. The book first offers information on embryonic development as a communication problem, formation of the egg cells, and the egg nucleus during oogenesis. Topics include decoding of developmental information, egg membranes, oogenesis, phase of nuclear activity, cytochemistry of the nucleus, and the egg cell. The manuscript also ponders on the cytoplasm and its inclusions and the relationships between the egg cell and the auxiliary cells. The text elaborates on the metabolism of the oocyte, cortex, and polarity and symmetry. The book also examines the storage of developmental information and information theory and biology. Genotypical information, physical foundation of developmental biology, and information and finality are discussed. The manuscript is a dependable reference for readers interested in oogenesis.

Table of Contents



Chapter I. Embryonic Development as a Communication Problem

1.1. Development and Order

1.2. Information

1.3. Developmental Information

1.4. The Decoding of Developmental Information

1.5. The Encoding of Developmental Information

Chapter II. The Formation of the Egg Cells

2.1. The Egg Cell

2.2. Oogenesis

2.2.1. Diffuse Egg Formation

2.2.2. Localized Egg Formation

2.3. Egg Membranes

Chapter III. The Egg Nucleus During Oogenesis

3.1. Phases of Nuclear Activity

3.1.1. Generative Phase

3.1.2. Vegetative Phase

3.2. The Nucleolus

3.3. Cytochemistry of the Nucleus

3.3.1. Chromatin

3.3.2. Nucleolus

3.3.3. Nucleoplasm

3.4. Discussion

Chapter IV. The Cytoplasm and its Inclusions

4.1. The Cytoplasm

4.2. The Cytoplasmic Inclusions

4.2.1. The Cytocentrum

4.2.2. The Golgi Apparatus

4.2.3. The Mitochondria

4.2.4. The Vacuome

4.2.5. The Yolk Nucleus

4.3. Vitellogenesis

4.3.1. Carbohydrate Yolk

4.3.2. Fatty Yolk

4.3.3. Proteid Yolk

4.4. Cytochemistry of the Cytoplasm

4.4.1. Ribonucleic Acid

4.4.2. Proteins

4.4.3. Lipids

4.4.4. Polysaccharides

4.4.5. Ascorbic Acid

4.4.6. Alkaline and Acid Phosphatase

4.4.7. Indophenol Oxidase

4.4.8. Peroxidase Reaction

4.4.9. Iron

4.5. Discussion

Chapter V. The Relationships Between the Egg Cell and the Auxiliary Cells

5.1. Nurse Cells

5.2. Follicle Cells

5.3. Discussion

Chapter VI. Metabolism of the Oocyte

6.1. Respiration

6.2. Incorporation of Tracers

6.3. Enzymatic Constitution of the Oocyte

6.4. Relationships Between the Oocytes and the Rest of the Body

6.5. Discussion

Chapter VII. The Cortex

7.1. The Cortex of the Ripe Unfertilized Egg

7.2. The Development of the Cortex During Oogenesis

7.3. Protrusions of the Egg Surface

7.4. Cortical Granules and the Reconstitution of the Egg Surface at Fertilization

7.5. Discussion

Chapter VIII. Polarity and Symmetry

8.1. Polarity

8.2. Bilateral Symmetry

8.3. Asymmetry

8.4. Discussion

Chapter IX. The Storage of Developmental Information

9.1. The Genotypical Information

9.2. The Cortical Information

9.3. The Cytoplasmic Information

9.4. Discussion

Chapter X. Information Theory and Biology

10.1. The Physical Foundation of Developmental Biology

10.2. Information and Finality

References

Author Index

Taxonomic Index

Subject Index

Addenda

