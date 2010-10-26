Ontologies, Taxonomies and Thesauri in Systems Science and Systematics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of figures
Foreword
Preface
Prologue
About the author
Chapter 1: From classifications to ontologies
Knowledge
A new concept of knowledge
Knowledge and information
Knowledge organisation
Knowledge organisation and representation
Cognitive sciences
Talent management
Learning systematisation
Historical evolution
From classification to knowledge organisation
Why ontologies exist
Ontologies
The structure of ontologies
Summary
Topics for discussion
Chapter 2: Taxonomies and thesauri
From ordering to taxonomy
The origins of taxonomy
Hierarchical and horizontal order
Correlation with classifications
Taxonomy in computer science
Computing taxonomy
Definitions
Virtual taxonomy, cybernetic taxonomy
Taxonomy in Information Science
Similarities between taxonomies and thesauri
Differences between taxonomies and thesauri
Topics for discussion
Chapter 3: Thesauri
Terminology in classification systems
Terminological languages
Thesauri
Thesauri definitions
Conditions that a thesaurus must fulfil
Historical evolution
Classes of thesauri
Topics for discussion
Chapter 4: Thesauri in (cladist) systematics
Systematics
Systematics as a noun
Definitions and historic evolution over time
Differences between taxonomy and systematics
Systematics in thesaurus construction theory
Classic, numerical and cladist systematics
Classic systematics in information science
Nuniversal hierarchical classifications
Numerical systematics in information science
Thesauri in cladist systematics
Systematics in information technology
Some examples
Topics for discussion
Chapter 5: Thesauri in systems theory
Historical evolution
Approach to systems
Systems theory applied to the construction of thesauri
Components
Classes of system
Peculiarities of these systems
Working methods
Systems theory applied to ontologies and taxonomies
Topics for discussion
Author index
Subject index
Description
The originality of this book, which deals with such a new subject matter, lies in the application of methods and concepts never used before – such as ontologies and taxonomies, as well as thesauri - to the ordering of knowledge based on primary information. Chapters in the book also examine the study of ontologies, taxonomies and thesauri from the perspective of systematics and general systems theory. Ontologies, Taxonomies and Thesauri in Systems Science and Systematics will be extremely useful to those operating within the network of related fields, which includes documentation and information science.
Key Features
- Ontologies and Taxonomy
- Knowledge classification Systems
- Thesauri
Readership
Information professionals and information technologies professionals working in LIS, librarians and archivists working in research and services centers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 26th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631752
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346128
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Emilia Currás Author
Dr. Emilia Currás is University Professor, researcher and an academic with a PhD. in Chemistry and LIS Certifications. She is owner of several honours, such as Fellow of Institute for Information Scientist; Decorated of Colombian Government; Prof. Kaula Gold Medal; Distinguished Woman from IBI (UK); Founder of SEDIC (Spanish Society for Information Science); ISKO-Spain Honorary President. She is an international lecturer, with invitations from Asian, American, European and Middle Eastern countries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad Académica, Spain