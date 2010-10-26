Ontologies, Taxonomies and Thesauri in Systems Science and Systematics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346128, 9781780631752

Ontologies, Taxonomies and Thesauri in Systems Science and Systematics

1st Edition

Authors: Emilia Currás
eBook ISBN: 9781780631752
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346128
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 26th October 2010
Page Count: 162
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures

Foreword

Preface

Prologue

About the author

Chapter 1: From classifications to ontologies

Knowledge

A new concept of knowledge

Knowledge and information

Knowledge organisation

Knowledge organisation and representation

Cognitive sciences

Talent management

Learning systematisation

Historical evolution

From classification to knowledge organisation

Why ontologies exist

Ontologies

The structure of ontologies

Summary

Topics for discussion

Chapter 2: Taxonomies and thesauri

From ordering to taxonomy

The origins of taxonomy

Hierarchical and horizontal order

Correlation with classifications

Taxonomy in computer science

Computing taxonomy

Definitions

Virtual taxonomy, cybernetic taxonomy

Taxonomy in Information Science

Similarities between taxonomies and thesauri

Differences between taxonomies and thesauri

Topics for discussion

Chapter 3: Thesauri

Terminology in classification systems

Terminological languages

Thesauri

Thesauri definitions

Conditions that a thesaurus must fulfil

Historical evolution

Classes of thesauri

Topics for discussion

Chapter 4: Thesauri in (cladist) systematics

Systematics

Systematics as a noun

Definitions and historic evolution over time

Differences between taxonomy and systematics

Systematics in thesaurus construction theory

Classic, numerical and cladist systematics

Classic systematics in information science

Nuniversal hierarchical classifications

Numerical systematics in information science

Thesauri in cladist systematics

Systematics in information technology

Some examples

Topics for discussion

Chapter 5: Thesauri in systems theory

Historical evolution

Approach to systems

Systems theory applied to the construction of thesauri

Components

Classes of system

Peculiarities of these systems

Working methods

Systems theory applied to ontologies and taxonomies

Topics for discussion

Author index

Subject index

Description

The originality of this book, which deals with such a new subject matter, lies in the application of methods and concepts never used before – such as ontologies and taxonomies, as well as thesauri - to the ordering of knowledge based on primary information. Chapters in the book also examine the study of ontologies, taxonomies and thesauri from the perspective of systematics and general systems theory. Ontologies, Taxonomies and Thesauri in Systems Science and Systematics will be extremely useful to those operating within the network of related fields, which includes documentation and information science.

Key Features

  • Ontologies and Taxonomy
  • Knowledge classification Systems
  • Thesauri

Readership

Information professionals and information technologies professionals working in LIS, librarians and archivists working in research and services centers

Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631752
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346128

About the Authors

Emilia Currás Author

Dr. Emilia Currás is University Professor, researcher and an academic with a PhD. in Chemistry and LIS Certifications. She is owner of several honours, such as Fellow of Institute for Information Scientist; Decorated of Colombian Government; Prof. Kaula Gold Medal; Distinguished Woman from IBI (UK); Founder of SEDIC (Spanish Society for Information Science); ISKO-Spain Honorary President. She is an international lecturer, with invitations from Asian, American, European and Middle Eastern countries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Académica, Spain

