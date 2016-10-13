Onshore Structural Design Calculations
1st Edition
Power Plant and Energy Processing Facilities
Description
Onshore Structural Design Calculations: Energy Processing Facilities provides structural engineers and designers with the necessary calculations and advanced computer software program instruction for creating effective design solutions using structural steel and concrete, also helping users comply with the myriad of international codes and standards for designing structures that is required to house or transport the material being processed.
In addition, the book includes the design, construction, and installation of structural systems, such as distillation towers, heaters, compressors, pumps, fans, and building structures, as well as pipe racks and mechanical and electrical equipment platform structures. Each calculation is discussed in a concise, easy-to-understand manner that provides an authoritative guide for selecting the right formula and solving even the most difficult design calculation.
Key Features
- Provides information on the analysis and design of steel, concrete, wood, and masonry building structures and components
- Presents the necessary international codes and calculations for the construction and the installation of systems
- Covers steel and concrete structures design in industrial projects, such as oil and gas plants, refinery, petrochemical, and power generation projects, in addition to general industrial projects
Readership
Construction Engineers, Structural Engineers, and Construction Managers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Engineering Management
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Overview of Field Development
- 1.3 Feed Engineering Phase
- 1.4 Detail Engineering
- 1.5 Engineering Design Management
- Reference
- Chapter 2. Loads on the Industrial Structures
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Loads
- 2.3 Load Combinations
- References
- Chapter 3. Static Equipment Foundation Design
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Design Procedure
- 3.3 Anchor Bolts
- 3.4 Slide Plates
- 3.5 Pier Design
- 3.6 Foundation Design
- 3.7 Example of Heat Exchanger Data
- 3.8 Separator Design Example
- 3.9 Vertical Vessel Foundation Design
- 3.10 Example of vertical vessel
- 3.11 Pipe Support
- References
- Chapter 4. Steel and Concrete Storage Tank
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Steel Storage Tanks
- 4.3 Differential Settlement Tank Bottom Designs
- 4.4 Concrete Storage Tanks
- References
- Chapter 5. Steel Structures in Industry
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Stress–Strain Behavior of Structural Steel
- 5.3 Design Procedure
- 5.4 Steel Pipe Rack Design
- 5.5 Stairway and Ladders Design Guide
- 5.6 Crane Supports
- 5.7 Connections Design
- 5.8 Anchor Bolt Design
- References
- Chapter 6. Blast Resistance Building Design
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Building Configuration
- 6.3 Building Materials
- 6.4 Load Combination
- 6.5 Component Design
- 6.6 Fundamental of Dynamic Analysis
- 6.7 Dynamic Analysis Methods
- 6.8 Equivalent SDOF
- 6.9 Dynamic Analysis Solution
- 6.10 Blast Wave Load Parameters
- 6.11 Blast Design Procedure
- 6.12 Static Analysis for Foundations
- 6.13 Example
- References
- Chapter 7. Design of a Foundation Under Vibrating Equipment
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Machine Requirements
- 7.3 Foundation Design Guideline
- 7.4 Vibration Isolation
- 7.5 Design Checklist
- References
- Chapter 8. Soil Investigation and Pile Design
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Soil Exploration Methods
- 8.3 Soil Investigation Report
- 8.4 Deep Foundation
- 8.5 Retaining Wall
- 8.6 Soil With Problems
- References
- Chapter 9. Assessment for Structures in Industrial Plants
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Preliminary Visual Inspection
- 9.3 Collecting Data
- 9.4 Detailed Inspection
- 9.5 Test Methods on Corroded Steel in Concrete
- 9.6 Structure Evaluation Technique
- 9.7 Structure Assessment
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 13th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019450
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081019443
About the Author
Mohamed El-Reedy
Mohamed A. El-Reedy's background is in structural engineering. His main area of research is reliability of concrete and steel structures. He has provided consulting to different engineering companies, the oil and gas industries in Egypt, and international oil companies such as the International Egyptian Oil Company (IEOC) and British Petroleum (BP). Moreover, he provides different concrete and steel structure design packages for residential buildings, warehouses, and telecommunication towers, and for electrical projects with WorleyParsons Egypt. He has participated in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) projects with international engineering firms. Currently, Dr. El-Reedy is responsible for reliability, inspection, and maintenance strategy for onshore concrete structures and offshore steel structure platforms. He has performed these tasks for a hundred structures in the Gulf of Suez and the Red Sea.
Affiliations and Expertise
Structural Consultant Engineer (Oil and Gas Projects), Maryotia Faisal, Egypt