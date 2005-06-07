Onshore-Offshore Relationships on the North Atlantic Margin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518491, 9780080538013

Onshore-Offshore Relationships on the North Atlantic Margin, Volume 12

1st Edition

Editors: B.T.G. Wandås J.P. Nystuen E. Eide F.M. Gradstein
eBook ISBN: 9780080538013
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518491
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th June 2005
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
300.00
255.00
225.00
191.25
180.00
153.00
26200.00
22270.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Vertical movements in south-western Fennoscandia: A discussion of regions and processes from the Present to the Devonian (R.H. Gabrielsen et al.).
  2. Metamorphic core complexes and gneiss-cored culminations along the Mid-Norwegian margin: an overview and some current ideas (P.T. Osmundsen et al.).
  3. Deep structure of the Mid-Norwegian shelf and onshore-offshore correlations: Insight from potential field data (J. Reidar Skilbrei, O. Olesen).
  4. Development of the Jan Mayen microcontinent by linked propagation and retreat of spreading ridges (R.A. Scott et al.).
  5. The role of East Greenland as a source of sediment to the Vøring Basin during the Late Cretaceous (A.C. Morton et al.).
  6. The Norwegian Sea during the Cenozoic (S. Henriksen et al.).
  7. Upper Cretaceous basin-floor fans in the Vøring Basin, mid-Norway shelf (E. Fjellanger et al.).
  8. Late Permian to Triassic basin infill history and palaeogeography of the Mid-Norwegian shelf - East Greenland region (R. Müller et al.).
  9. Early Triassic syn-rift sedimentation at Hold with Hope, Northeast Greenland (B.T. Oftedal, A. Andresen, R. Müller).
  10. Controls on depositional history and architecture of the Oligocene-Miocene succession, northern North Sea Basin (Y. Rundberg, T. Eidvin).
  11. 3D Cretaceous to Cenozoic palaeobathymetry of the northern North Sea (S.T. Wien, T. Kjennerud).
  12. Submarine slides on the Mid-Norwegian Continental Margin - A challenge to the oil industry (P. Bryn et al.).
  13. Occurrence and implications of large Lophelia-reefs (offshore Mid-Norway (M. Hovland et al.).
  14. Arctic Gas Hydrate Provinces along the Western Svalbard Continental Margin (M. Vanneste, S. Guidard, J. Mienert).
  15. Gas hydrate dissociation and sea floor collapse in the wake of the Storegga Slide, Norway (C. Berndt et al.).

Description

This book includes a selection of oral and poster presentations from "Onshore-Offshore Relationships on the Nordic Margin Conference" held in Trondheim in 2002. The conference was jointly arranged by the Norwegian Geological Society (NGF) and the Norwegian Petroleum Society (NPF), and attempted, through different thematic sessions, to bridge the gap often noted between industry and academic research.

The first part of the conference included presentations under the theme "Basement control on offshore structuring" with representative articles from that segment included in this book and covering topics that range from analysis of vertical movements of basement substrates to the deep structural architecture of the Norwegian Sea to the development of the Jan Mayen microcontinent. These papers set the scene for the second segment of the conference, "Linking uplift and erosion with subsidence and deposition", that in the present book include articles related to the Triassic to Present-day infill history in the Norwegian and northern North Seas. The last segment of the conference addressed "New challenges" with respect to natural features of the deep-water areas that necessitate particular consideration and innovation on the part of research and industry to mitigate risk and maximize returns from field development.

In this book, the articles addressing this theme present analyses of the enormous submarine slides that took place during the Holocene in the Norwegian Sea, and are of particular interest to the developers of the Ormen Lange gas field; other articles address the occurrences of gas hydrates in the near sea floor and the challenges presented in identifying and protecting the Lophelia cold-water reefs in the region.

Key Features

  • Processes creating the structural framework for the deposition and depositional patterns in the Norwegian Sea and northern North Sea
  • Erosion and subsequent deposition of sediments in the subsiding deep-water basins in the Norwegian Sea area and northern North Sea
  • Challenges the oil industry has met in the deep-water areas of the Norwegian continental shelf

Readership

Petroleum industry, institutes and university departments with oil-industry links

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080538013
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444518491

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

B.T.G. Wandås Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Eni Norge, Stavanger, Norway

J.P. Nystuen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geosciences, University of Oslo, Blindern, Norway

E. Eide Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Geological Survey of Norway, Trondheim, Norway

F.M. Gradstein Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Saga Petroleum ASA, P.O. Box 490, N-1301 Sandvika, Norway

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.