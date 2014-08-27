Online Security for the Business Traveler
1st Edition
Description
Whether attending conferences, visiting clients, or going to sales meetings, travel is an unavoidable necessity for many businesspeople. Today’s high-tech enabled businessperson travels with electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, health sensors, and Google Glass. Each of these devices offers new levels of productivity and efficiency, but they also become the weak link in the security chain: if a device is lost or stolen during travel, the resulting data breach can put the business in danger of physical, financial, and reputational loss.
Online Security for the Business Traveler provides an overview of this often overlooked problem, explores cases highlighting specific security issues, and offers practical advice on what to do to ensure business security while traveling and engaging in online activity. It is an essential reference guide for any travelling business person or security professional.
Key Features
- Chapters are organized by travel stages for easy reference, including planning, departure, arrival, and returning home
- Touches on the latest technologies that today's business traveler is using
- Uses case studies to highlight specific security issues and identify areas for improved risk mitigation
Readership
Any business professional in the public or private sector who travels frequently; IT security professionals, for their use in training business executives on the key components of online security during travel
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Online Resources
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Decision to Travel vs. Digital Alternatives
- Benefits of Physical Travel
- Negatives of Physical Travel
- Travel Security Plans
- Corporate Travel Policy
- Travel Risk Assessment
- Travel Security Education
- Digital Travel Alternatives
- Chapter 2. Planning, Logistics, and Security
- Purchasing Online and Security
- Organizing the Plan and Logistics
- Warnings
- Luggage and Security
- Wearables and Security
- Chapter 3. Predeparture and Departure
- Passports, Visas, Online, Oh My
- Packing and Security
- Preparing Devices for Secured Travel
- Securing the Office When You Travel
- TSA Security
- Security Beyond the Airports
- Terminal Security
- Social Media, Travel, and Security
- During the Flight Security
- Travel Stress and Security
- Airport and Travel Game Apps
- Chapter 4. Arrival and Duration
- Arrivals, Customs, Border Crossings
- Destination Transportation and Security
- Hotels and Security
- Wi-Fi and Public Computers
- Duration and Data Security
- Duration and Apps
- Duration and Health
- Duration and Staying Legal
- The Traveler Tracked
- Virtual Kidnapping
- Security Apps for Women Travelers
- Chapter 5. Return to Home Base
- Getting to the Airport on Time
- Customs and Border Controls
- Arrive Back in Home Country
- Back to the Office
- Follow-Up
- The Future of Travel Security: Online and Off
Details
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 27th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128002018
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128000694
About the Author
Deborah Gonzalez
Deborah Gonzalez, Esq. is the founder of Law2sm, LLC, a legal consulting firm focusing on helping its clients navigate the legal issues relating to the new digital and social media world.
Deborah graduated from New York Law School and is licensed to practice law in New York and Georgia.
Deborah began her career in the corporate arena working in various positions in the information technology area - from network administrator to manager of the IS department for a top-6 CPA firm in New York City. During her tenure she managed day-to-day IT operations; designed and implemented IT-related training for employees, managers, and IT staff; developed policies and protocols for IT-corporate use; and monitored emerging trends for IT business strategies and management. Deborah used this foundation as a starting point with her legal practice, which is now transporting her beyond the Internet to the social space where the physical and digital dimensions of her clients co-exist and where she can leverage her legal expertise to their benefit.
Deborah enjoys engaging with those around her - so social media is a natural fit. But it is her skill in being able to connect the dots to understand the next big paradigm shift in global communication and legal application that makes her a leader in social media and online law. Deborah serves as Chair of the GA Bar Association’s Annual Program on Social Media and the Law and serves as a social media legal liaison for social media marketing companies and their clients.
In addition, Deborah speaks on legal issues relating to intellectual property, social media and online legal trends and practices, and online risk management in various venues throughout the United States and abroad.
Follow her on Twitter: @DGOnlineSec and @Law2sm, or visit www.managingonlinerisk.com or www.law2sm.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Attorney and founder of Law2sm, LLC, a legal consulting firm focusing on helping its clients navigate the legal issues relating to the new digital and social media world.
Reviews
"...provides an overview of the security issues involved with using the Internet while traveling...describes best practices based on up-to-date security and risk management articles and surveys."--Security Management
"...full of useful hints, offering best practice generally for someone in business, besides in personal security. Just as it might be easy to overlook security with the rush of excitement of travel, or simply the rush to get to the plane on time, so it is easier to overlook security on your return home." --Professional Security Magazine Online, 2014