Online Security for the Business Traveler

Deborah Gonzalez, Esq. is the founder of Law2sm, LLC, a legal consulting firm focusing on helping its clients navigate the legal issues relating to the new digital and social media world.

Deborah graduated from New York Law School and is licensed to practice law in New York and Georgia.

Deborah began her career in the corporate arena working in various positions in the information technology area - from network administrator to manager of the IS department for a top-6 CPA firm in New York City. During her tenure she managed day-to-day IT operations; designed and implemented IT-related training for employees, managers, and IT staff; developed policies and protocols for IT-corporate use; and monitored emerging trends for IT business strategies and management. Deborah used this foundation as a starting point with her legal practice, which is now transporting her beyond the Internet to the social space where the physical and digital dimensions of her clients co-exist and where she can leverage her legal expertise to their benefit.

Deborah enjoys engaging with those around her - so social media is a natural fit. But it is her skill in being able to connect the dots to understand the next big paradigm shift in global communication and legal application that makes her a leader in social media and online law. Deborah serves as Chair of the GA Bar Association’s Annual Program on Social Media and the Law and serves as a social media legal liaison for social media marketing companies and their clients.

In addition, Deborah speaks on legal issues relating to intellectual property, social media and online legal trends and practices, and online risk management in various venues throughout the United States and abroad.

Follow her on Twitter: @DGOnlineSec and @Law2sm, or visit www.managingonlinerisk.com or www.law2sm.com.