Online Information Services in the Social Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340690, 9781780630687

Online Information Services in the Social Sciences

1st Edition

Authors: Neil Jacobs Lesly Huxley
eBook ISBN: 9781780630687
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340706
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340690
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2004
Page Count: 268
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.50
36.13
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Case studies: The trade union researcher: Sandeep; The further education lecturer: Peter; The voluntary organisation: Wendy; The academic: Sandra; The media consultant: Jeremy; An international student: Olaf; The Cochrane Library: Jo and Ioannis; The legal viewpoint: Annabel; Educational usage of economics and management resources in France; Finding and managing information for the international community: Barbara; From practice to need – some reflections. Part 2 The information issues: Effective online information services management; Selection; Marketing your service; Usability; Making your resource more accessible; Legal issues; Building user skills; Subject classification; Metadata; Technology. Part 3 The information issues: Social horizons; Technological horizons; From need to service: the changing role of the information professional.

Description

Information professionals are increasingly responsible not only for running traditional information and library services but also for providing an online presence for their organisation. This book shows how best practice in delivering online information services should be based on actual user needs and behaviour. A series of case studies provide real life examples of how social science information is being used in the community. The book then draws on these case studies to outline the main issues facing service providers: such as usability, metadata and management. The book concludes with a look to the future and how both technological and organisational changes will shape online information services.

Key Features

  • Case studies show how - in practical terms - information science issues relate to users’ behaviour
  • Written by experts in the field, with each chapter drawing on both case studies and extensive experience in the field
  • Can be used as a detailed reference or an overview

Readership

Anyone providing an online service to those using social science information, including information officers, librarians, knowledge managers, IT managers, and students of LIS at undergraduate and graduate levels

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630687
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843340706
Paperback ISBN:
9781843340690

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Neil Jacobs Author

Dr Neil Jacobs, an experienced information professional who has worked both in traditional libraries and on national projects and online services and works at the Joint Information Systems Committee (JISC) and University of Bristol, UK and is responsible for developing and running national online services.

Affiliations and Expertise

Joint Information Systems Committee (JISC) and University of Bristol

Lesly Huxley Author

Lesly Huxley is based at the Institute for Learning and Research Technology, University of Bristol, UK and is responsible for developing and running national online services.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bristol, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.