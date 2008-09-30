Online Dispute Resolution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345190, 9781780631707

Online Dispute Resolution

1st Edition

Technology, Management and Legal Practice from an International Perspective

Authors: Faye Wang
eBook ISBN: 9781780631707
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345190
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2008
Page Count: 166
Description

This book helps lawyers, practitioners, legislators and students understand and cope with the challenges of e-commerce, and to learn about the most up-to-date technology and regulation of Online Dispute Resolution (ODR). It introduces different forms of online dispute resolution, against the background of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) developments in the off-line environment; crucially, it examines the current technology and legal status of ODR in the EU, US, Asia and Australia, and discusses the relations between the various parties in dispute resolutions, especially the Fifth party for the provider of the technology. It further analyses the four most successful examples, such as Michigan Cybercourt, WIPO-UDRP, eBay-SquareTrade and AAA-CyberSettle. Finally, a proposal for resolving e-contract disputes via ODR is provided, and a code of conduct recommended in order to regulate the electronic commerce market.

Key Features

  • Based on exclusive research and up-to-date best practices within the online dispute resolution field
  • Simple and clear with an in-depth analysis and of a wide range of topics such as technology, management and law
  • Provides practical solutions to real-world problems with a proposal of core principles and codes of conduct, which is of great value in academia and legislative organizations such as the European Commission and UNCITRAL

Readership

Scholars (IT and law) and lawyers

Table of Contents

Background: Development of electronic commerce and dispute resolution; The context of ODR: The current legal environment of ODR; Analysis: Learning from successful experiences; The future of ODR; Conclusions and recommendations.

Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631707
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345190

About the Author

Faye Wang

Dr Faye Fangfei Wang (LLB, China; LLM, Commercial Law, University of Aberdeen; PhD, University of Southampton) is a Lecturer in Law at the Department of Law, Bournemouth University, UK. Her research interests are: commercial law, online dispute resolution, computer law, electronic commerce law, information technology law, conflicts of law, intellectual property law, international trade law and private international law. She has been a speaker at a number of international legal conferences and published extensively on IT and IP law.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bournemouth University, UK

