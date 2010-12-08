Online Counseling
2nd Edition
A Handbook for Mental Health Professionals
Table of Contents
Forward
P.DeLeon
Introduction
Ron Kraus and George Stricker
Part I: The New Medium: History & Research
Chapter 1
Online behavior, communication and Experience
Michael Fenichel
Chapter 2
The psychology of text relationships
John Suler
Chapter 3
Online Counseling– Does It Work? Research Findings to Date
Ron Kraus
Part II: Practical Aspects of Online Counseling
Chapter 4
The technology of online counseling
Jason Zack
Chapter 5
Ethical Issues in Online Counseling
Ron Kraus
Chapter 6
Legal Issues for Online Counselors
Jason Zack
Chapter 7
The Business of Online Counseling
Ron Kraus
Part III: Clinical Skills for Online Counseling
Chapter 8
Text-based Online Counseling: Email
John Yaphe and Cedric Speyer
Chapter 9
Text-based online counseling: chat
DeeAnna Merz Nagel and Kate Anthony
Chapter 10
Online Counseling Groups: Theory and Practice
Yvette Colon and Stephanie Stern
Chapter 11
Clinical work with groups online - practical aspects
Beth Pector and Robert C. Hsiung
Chapter 12
Internet-Supported Psychological Testing and Assessment
Azy Barak
Chapter 13
International and Multicultural Issues
Adrian G. Skinner and Gary Latchford
Part IV: A Look in to the Future of Online Counseling
Chapter 14
Ethical Issues in Online Counseling
Ron Kraus
Description
Online Counseling gives practical insight into how professionals can translate and extend their practice to the electronic online medium. The volume provides an overview of current research on the use and effectiveness of counseling online and data on the idiosyncrasies of online behavior and communication. The practical aspects of and skill sets required for counseling online are discussed at length, as are technological, ethical, legal and multicultural issues, treatment strategies, and testing and assessment.
Key Features
- Foreword by Morgan Sammons and Patrick DeLeon, past president of the American Psychological Association
- The first comprehensive textbook designed to give clinicians and mental health students everything they need to understand and start providing mental health services via the Internet
- Each chapter includes study questions and key terms, making it ideal for use in graduate or continuing education settings
- Includes clear and comprehensive chapters on research and technology related to online counseling
- Contributors include past, present, and elected presidents of the International Society for Mental Health Online (ISMHO), the Inernet's leading resource for professionals interested in online counseling and other methods of delivering mental health services via the Internet
Readership
Counseling and clinical psychologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 8th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785978
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123785961
Reviews
Reviews for the 1st Edition:
"Kraus, Zack, and Stricker provide a resource for these changing times in a health field where the demand is great. The technology is here and these editors provide a resource to help practitioners use all the techniques and delivery methods to everyone's advantage. This book is recommended." --E-STREAMS
"...it has invaluable information for any mental health professional who deals with online technology to communicate with patients. Overall, this volume is a timely resource for those who are interested in learning how to translate their practice to an online medium... The impressive list of contributors has 22 names of authors with different backgrounds, including internationally recognized specialists... Part 2, Practical Aspects of Online Counseling, is a step-by-step start-up guide. It has a chapter on the technology involved, a separate chapter covering legal and ethical issues, and a chapter on business aspects of online counseling. This is the most practical part of the book and is the place to go for readers who are limited in time and just looking for an "operational manual" to move into online business. Part 3, Clinical Issues in Online Counseling, is an exploration of psychotherapeutic issues involved in treatment without personal contact with a patient. I think this would be of most interest for those who are planning to engage in any sort of counseling online..." --THE AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PSYCHIATRY
"...an excellent resource for any mental health professionals who are considering starting an online counseling practice." --Patricia Roles, www.e-mailtherapy.com
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ron Kraus Editor
Dr. Ron Kraus is a clinical and child psychologist practicing in New York City and northern New Jersey. Since 1998 Dr. Kraus teaches at the Metropolitan Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he enjoys giving traditional as well as online courses. Dr. Kraus founded OnlineClinics.com in 1999 and was elected president of the International Society for Mental Health Online (www.ISMHO.org) in 2002. Dr. Kraus' projects online include: www.EthicsCode.com and the memorial site: www.StillRemember.com. Ron is married to a healthcare professional, likes to play Jazz on his trumpet and is the father of two. More about Dr Kraus’ public and community activity can be found at: http://www.RonKraus.com
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, EthicsCode.com; Founder, Onlineclinics.com; Former Preseident International Society for Mental Health Online; Adjunct Professor, Core Program, Farleigh Dickenson University, Teaneck NJ; Clinical Psychologist, Manhattan, NY
George Stricker Editor
Dr. Stricker is a distinguished research professor in the Derner Institute and Adelphi University. He received a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of Rochester in 1960. He has been at Adelphi University since 1963, and served as Dean of the Derner Institute for a decade.
Dr. Stricker is a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology and was elected as a Distinguished Practitioner in Psychology. He received the American Psychological Association Award for Distinguished Contribution to Applied Psychology in 1990, the American Psychological Association Award for Distinguished Career Contributions to Education and Training in Psychology in 1995, and an honorary Psy.D. from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology, Meadows Campus, in 1997. He also recieved the National Council of Schools and Programs of Professional Psychology Award for Distinguished Contribution to Education and Professional Psychology in 1998, and the Allen V. Williams, Jr. Memorial Award from the New York State Psychological Association in 1999. He received the Karl Heiser Award for Advocacy in 1996 from the American Psychological Association.
Dr. Stricker has been President of the Division of Clinical Psychology of the American Psychological Association, the Society for Personality Assessment, the New York State Psychological Association, and the National Council of Schools of Professional Psychology. He is on the Board of Directors of the Council for the National Register of Health Care Providers, and has served on several APA Boards and Committees, including the Board of Educational Affairs and as Chair of the Ethics Committee.
Dr. Stricker is both author and editor. He has worked on about 20 books, 30 book chapters, and more than 100 journal articles. His principal interests are psychotherapy integration, clinical training, ethics, and research in grandparenting.
Affiliations and Expertise
Derner Institute, Adelphi University, Garden City, New York, USA; Professor of Psychology, Argosy University, Washington DC; Former Chair APA Ethics Committee
Cedric Speyer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-founder, InnerView Guidance International; Clinical Supervisor, E-Counseling, Shepell•fgi, Toronto, Ontario