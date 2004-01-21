Online Counseling
1st Edition
A Handbook for Mental Health Professionals
Table of Contents
P. DeLeon and M. Sammons, Foreword.
R. Kraus, J.S. Zack, and G. Stricker, Introduction.
Part I: The New Medium: History & Research
Michael Fenichel, Online Behavior, Communication, and Experience.
J. Suler, The Psychology of Text Relationships.
J. Grohol, Online Counseling: A Historical Perspective.
M.J. Mallen, Online Counseling Research.
Part II: The Practical Aspects of Online Counseling
J.S. Zack, The Technology of Online Counseling.
R. Kraus, Ethical and Legal Issues in Online Counseling.
R. Kraus and J.S. Zack, The Business of Online Counseling.
Part III: Clinical Issues in Online Counseling
E. Zelvin and C. Speyer, Online Counseling Skills Part I: Treatment Strategies and Skills for Conducting Counseling Online.
G. Stofle and P. Chechele, Online Counseling Skills Part II: In-Session Skills.
D. Bellafiore, Y. Colon, and P. Rosenberg, Online Counseling Groups.
A. Barak and T. Buchanan, Internet-Based Psychological Testing and Assessment.
A. Skinner and G. Latchford, International and Multicultural Issues in Online Counseling.
Part IV: A Look to the Future of Online Counseling
L. Holmes and M. Ainsworth, The Future of Online Counseling. About the Contributors.
Description
Providers and consumers of mental health services are increasingly making use of the internet to gather information, consult, and participate in psychotherapy. This Handbook gives practical insight into how professionals can translate their practice to an online medium. Divided into four sections, section one provides an overview of how the internet has become an integral part of people's lives, and the research to date on the use and effectiveness of counseling online, as well as idiosyncrasies of online behavior and communication. Section two discusses the "practical" aspects of counseling online, including technological issues, ethical and legal issues, and business issues. Section three focuses on performing psychotherapy online, including online treatment strategies and skills, working with online groups, online testing and assessment, and international and multicultural issues in online counseling. The last section discusses the future of online counseling.
The Handbook is intended for those professionals interested in the burgeoning telehealth movement and to those practicing therapists looking for ways to expand their practices online and/or to help round out treatment to specific patients who might benefit from online therapy in addition to traditional delivery.
Key Features
- Foreword by Morgan Sammons and Patrick DeLeon, past president of the American Psychological Association
- The first comprehensive textbook designed to give clinicians and mental health students everything they need to understand and start providing mental health services via the Internet
- Each chapter includes study questions and key terms, making it ideal for use in graduate or continuing education settings
- Includes clear and comprehensive chapters on research and technology related to online counseling
- Contributors include past, present, and elected presidents of the International Society for Mental Health Online (ISMHO), the Inernet's leading resource for professionals interested in online counseling and other methods of delivering mental health services via the Internet
Readership
Counseling and clinical psychologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 21st January 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513065
Reviews
"Kraus, Zack, and Stricker provide a resource for these changing times in a health field where the demand is great. The technology is here and these editors provide a resource to help practitioners use all the techniques and delivery methods to everyone's advantage. This book is recommended." -E-STREAMS "...it has invaluable information for any mental health professional who deals with online technology to communicate with patients. Overall, this volume is a timely resource for those who are interested in learning how to translate their practice to an online medium... The impressive list of contributors has 22 names of authors with different backgrounds, including internationally recognized specialists... Part 2, Practical Aspects of Online Counseling, is a step-by-step start-up guide. It has a chapter on the technology involved, a separate chapter covering legal and ethical issues, and a chapter on business aspects of online counseling. This is the most practical part of the book and is the place to go for readers who are limited in time and just looking for an "operational manual" to move into online business. Part 3, Clinical Issues in Online Counseling, is an exploration of psychotherapeutic issues involved in treatment without personal contact with a patient. I think this would be of most interest for those who are planning to engage in any sort of counseling online..." -THE AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PSYCHIATRY "...an excellent resource for any mental health professionals who are considering starting an online counseling practice." -Patricia Roles, www.e-mailtherapy.com
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ron Kraus Editor
Dr. Ron Kraus is a clinical and child psychologist practicing in New York City and northern New Jersey. Since 1998 Dr. Kraus teaches at the Metropolitan Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he enjoys giving traditional as well as online courses. Dr. Kraus founded OnlineClinics.com in 1999 and was elected president of the International Society for Mental Health Online (www.ISMHO.org) in 2002. Dr. Kraus' projects online include: www.EthicsCode.com and the memorial site: www.StillRemember.com. Ron is married to a healthcare professional, likes to play Jazz on his trumpet and is the father of two. More about Dr Kraus’ public and community activity can be found at: http://www.RonKraus.com
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, EthicsCode.com; Founder, Onlineclinics.com; Former Preseident International Society for Mental Health Online; Adjunct Professor, Core Program, Farleigh Dickenson University, Teaneck NJ; Clinical Psychologist, Manhattan, NY
George Stricker Editor
Dr. Stricker is a distinguished research professor in the Derner Institute and Adelphi University. He received a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of Rochester in 1960. He has been at Adelphi University since 1963, and served as Dean of the Derner Institute for a decade.
Dr. Stricker is a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology and was elected as a Distinguished Practitioner in Psychology. He received the American Psychological Association Award for Distinguished Contribution to Applied Psychology in 1990, the American Psychological Association Award for Distinguished Career Contributions to Education and Training in Psychology in 1995, and an honorary Psy.D. from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology, Meadows Campus, in 1997. He also recieved the National Council of Schools and Programs of Professional Psychology Award for Distinguished Contribution to Education and Professional Psychology in 1998, and the Allen V. Williams, Jr. Memorial Award from the New York State Psychological Association in 1999. He received the Karl Heiser Award for Advocacy in 1996 from the American Psychological Association.
Dr. Stricker has been President of the Division of Clinical Psychology of the American Psychological Association, the Society for Personality Assessment, the New York State Psychological Association, and the National Council of Schools of Professional Psychology. He is on the Board of Directors of the Council for the National Register of Health Care Providers, and has served on several APA Boards and Committees, including the Board of Educational Affairs and as Chair of the Ethics Committee.
Dr. Stricker is both author and editor. He has worked on about 20 books, 30 book chapters, and more than 100 journal articles. His principal interests are psychotherapy integration, clinical training, ethics, and research in grandparenting.
Affiliations and Expertise
Derner Institute, Adelphi University, Garden City, New York, USA; Professor of Psychology, Argosy University, Washington DC; Former Chair APA Ethics Committee
Cedric Speyer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-founder, InnerView Guidance International; Clinical Supervisor, E-Counseling, Shepell•fgi, Toronto, Ontario
About the Authors
Jason Zack Author
Dr. Jason Zack is a consulting psychologist and Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Education & Psychological Studies at the University of Miami (Coral Gables, Florida, USA). He is President-Elect of the International Society for Mental Health Online and was formerly Director of Research and Development for eTherapy.com. An expert in psychotherapy research and technopsychology, Dr. Zack currently consults with a variety of organizations (in the US, Japan, and elsewhere) to develop new, technology-driven modes of mental health service delivery.
In May, 2000 Dr. Zack received his Doctoral degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Maryland, College Park, the nation’s top-rated Counseling Psychology program (US News & World Report), where he was a Doctoral Research Fellow. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with Highest Honors from the University of Florida in 1995 and his Master of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1997. While at the University of Maryland, Dr. Zack worked closely with Clara E. Hill, Ph.D., one of the world’s top psychotherapy researchers, past-president of the International Society for Psychotherapy Research, and editor of the Journal of Counseling Psychology. Dr. Zack has published numerous research articles in respected peer review journals, primarily in the areas of psychotherapy research and career assessment. Dr. Zack has won several research awards and has been invited to present at conferences across the United States, and abroad. Trained as a scientist-practitioner, Dr. Zack is an experienced psychotherapist as well as a researcher, and embodies the goal of merging clinical services with the scientific technological frontier.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida, U.S.A.; President-Elect, International Society for Mental Health Online
