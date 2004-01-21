Online Counseling

Dr. Stricker is a distinguished research professor in the Derner Institute and Adelphi University. He received a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the University of Rochester in 1960. He has been at Adelphi University since 1963, and served as Dean of the Derner Institute for a decade.

Dr. Stricker is a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology and was elected as a Distinguished Practitioner in Psychology. He received the American Psychological Association Award for Distinguished Contribution to Applied Psychology in 1990, the American Psychological Association Award for Distinguished Career Contributions to Education and Training in Psychology in 1995, and an honorary Psy.D. from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology, Meadows Campus, in 1997. He also recieved the National Council of Schools and Programs of Professional Psychology Award for Distinguished Contribution to Education and Professional Psychology in 1998, and the Allen V. Williams, Jr. Memorial Award from the New York State Psychological Association in 1999. He received the Karl Heiser Award for Advocacy in 1996 from the American Psychological Association.

Dr. Stricker has been President of the Division of Clinical Psychology of the American Psychological Association, the Society for Personality Assessment, the New York State Psychological Association, and the National Council of Schools of Professional Psychology. He is on the Board of Directors of the Council for the National Register of Health Care Providers, and has served on several APA Boards and Committees, including the Board of Educational Affairs and as Chair of the Ethics Committee.

Dr. Stricker is both author and editor. He has worked on about 20 books, 30 book chapters, and more than 100 journal articles. His principal interests are psychotherapy integration, clinical training, ethics, and research in grandparenting.