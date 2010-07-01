Online and Blended Business Education for the 21st Century
1st Edition
Current Research and Future Directions
Table of Contents
About the author
Preface
Chapter 1: Overview of online business and management education
Introduction
Why a book on online business education?
Under-reporting and integration of current research
Disciplinary differences and their influences on business education
Disciplinary influences on online business education
Overview of the rest of the book
Chapter 2: Multi-disciplinary and program-level research in online business education
Introduction
Conceptual models and best practices
Multi-course and cross-disciplinary studies
Participant characteristics and behaviors
Influences of technology
Disciplinary effects and online learning outcomes
Classroom comparison studies
Program-level studies in online business education
Conclusion
Chapter 3: The ‘soft/life’ discipline: information systems research in online teaching and learning
Introduction
Information systems-grounded conceptual frameworks
Studies of technology and its uses
Online/blended/classroom comparison studies
Participant characteristics, attitudes, perceptions and behaviors
Early applications of Web 2.0 technologies
Conclusion
Chapter 4: The ‘soft/life’ disciplines: management and marketing in online business education
Introduction
Online teaching and learning in the management discipline
Online teaching and learning in the marketing discipline
Conclusions from research in the management and marketing disciplines
Chapter 5: The ‘hard’ business disciplines: accounting, operations, economics, finance and research in online teaching and learning
Introduction
Research in accounting education
Research in operations/supply-chain management education
Research in economics education
Research in finance education
Why is there not more research on online and blended teaching and learning in the ‘hard’ business disciplines, and why is this a problem?
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Where should we go from here?
Introduction
Suggestions for online and blended business instructors
Suggestions for deans, program directors and other business school administrators
Suggestions for online and blended business education researchers
Conclusion
Bibliography
Index
Description
Examines the state of research of online and blended learning in business disciplines with the intent of identifying opportunities for meaningful future research and enhancing the practice of online teaching in business schools. The book evaluates research from business disciplines such as accounting, economics, finance, information systems (IS), management, marketing, and operations/supply chain management. The author reports on topics attracting interest from scholars in the respective disciplines, the methods commonly used to examine those topics, and the most noteworthy conclusions to date from that research.
About the Authors
J B Arbaugh Author
J. B. (Ben) Arbaugh is a Professor of Strategy and Project Management at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He is the current Editor of Academy of Management Learning & Education and a Past Chair of the Academy of Management’s Management Education and Development Division. Ben’s research in online learning and graduate management education has earned best article awards from the Journal of Management Education and the Decision Sciences Journal of Innovative Education, research grants from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, the Graduate Management Admissions Council’s (GMAC) Management Education Research Institute (MERI), and MERI’s 2009 Faculty Fellowship. Ben sits on several journal editorial boards, including The Internet and Higher Education, Management Learning, the Journal of Management Education, Organization Management Journal, and the Decision Sciences Journal of Innovative Education.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, USA