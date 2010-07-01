Online and Blended Business Education for the 21st Century - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346036, 9781780631615

Online and Blended Business Education for the 21st Century

1st Edition

Current Research and Future Directions

Authors: J B Arbaugh
eBook ISBN: 9781780631615
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346036
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 1st July 2010
Page Count: 218
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.50
42.08
80.00
68.00
61.95
52.66
86.36
73.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
49.50
42.08
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

About the author

Preface

Chapter 1: Overview of online business and management education

Introduction

Why a book on online business education?

Under-reporting and integration of current research

Disciplinary differences and their influences on business education

Disciplinary influences on online business education

Overview of the rest of the book

Chapter 2: Multi-disciplinary and program-level research in online business education

Introduction

Conceptual models and best practices

Multi-course and cross-disciplinary studies

Participant characteristics and behaviors

Influences of technology

Disciplinary effects and online learning outcomes

Classroom comparison studies

Program-level studies in online business education

Conclusion

Chapter 3: The ‘soft/life’ discipline: information systems research in online teaching and learning

Introduction

Information systems-grounded conceptual frameworks

Studies of technology and its uses

Online/blended/classroom comparison studies

Participant characteristics, attitudes, perceptions and behaviors

Early applications of Web 2.0 technologies

Conclusion

Chapter 4: The ‘soft/life’ disciplines: management and marketing in online business education

Introduction

Online teaching and learning in the management discipline

Online teaching and learning in the marketing discipline

Conclusions from research in the management and marketing disciplines

Chapter 5: The ‘hard’ business disciplines: accounting, operations, economics, finance and research in online teaching and learning

Introduction

Research in accounting education

Research in operations/supply-chain management education

Research in economics education

Research in finance education

Why is there not more research on online and blended teaching and learning in the ‘hard’ business disciplines, and why is this a problem?

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Where should we go from here?

Introduction

Suggestions for online and blended business instructors

Suggestions for deans, program directors and other business school administrators

Suggestions for online and blended business education researchers

Conclusion

Bibliography

Index

Description

Examines the state of research of online and blended learning in business disciplines with the intent of identifying opportunities for meaningful future research and enhancing the practice of online teaching in business schools. The book evaluates research from business disciplines such as accounting, economics, finance, information systems (IS), management, marketing, and operations/supply chain management. The author reports on topics attracting interest from scholars in the respective disciplines, the methods commonly used to examine those topics, and the most noteworthy conclusions to date from that research.

Key Features

  • Written by a leading scholar on online learning in the business disciplines
  • The author is the current editor of the leading Learning and Education journal
  • Focused on online and blended learning in business schools

Details

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631615
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346036

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J B Arbaugh Author

J. B. (Ben) Arbaugh is a Professor of Strategy and Project Management at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. He is the current Editor of Academy of Management Learning & Education and a Past Chair of the Academy of Management’s Management Education and Development Division. Ben’s research in online learning and graduate management education has earned best article awards from the Journal of Management Education and the Decision Sciences Journal of Innovative Education, research grants from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, the Graduate Management Admissions Council’s (GMAC) Management Education Research Institute (MERI), and MERI’s 2009 Faculty Fellowship. Ben sits on several journal editorial boards, including The Internet and Higher Education, Management Learning, the Journal of Management Education, Organization Management Journal, and the Decision Sciences Journal of Innovative Education.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.