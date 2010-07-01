Online and Blended Business Education for the 21st Century

About the author

Preface

Chapter 1: Overview of online business and management education

Introduction

Why a book on online business education?

Under-reporting and integration of current research

Disciplinary differences and their influences on business education

Disciplinary influences on online business education

Overview of the rest of the book

Chapter 2: Multi-disciplinary and program-level research in online business education

Introduction

Conceptual models and best practices

Multi-course and cross-disciplinary studies

Participant characteristics and behaviors

Influences of technology

Disciplinary effects and online learning outcomes

Classroom comparison studies

Program-level studies in online business education

Conclusion

Chapter 3: The ‘soft/life’ discipline: information systems research in online teaching and learning

Introduction

Information systems-grounded conceptual frameworks

Studies of technology and its uses

Online/blended/classroom comparison studies

Participant characteristics, attitudes, perceptions and behaviors

Early applications of Web 2.0 technologies

Conclusion

Chapter 4: The ‘soft/life’ disciplines: management and marketing in online business education

Introduction

Online teaching and learning in the management discipline

Online teaching and learning in the marketing discipline

Conclusions from research in the management and marketing disciplines

Chapter 5: The ‘hard’ business disciplines: accounting, operations, economics, finance and research in online teaching and learning

Introduction

Research in accounting education

Research in operations/supply-chain management education

Research in economics education

Research in finance education

Why is there not more research on online and blended teaching and learning in the ‘hard’ business disciplines, and why is this a problem?

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Where should we go from here?

Introduction

Suggestions for online and blended business instructors

Suggestions for deans, program directors and other business school administrators

Suggestions for online and blended business education researchers

Conclusion

Bibliography

Index